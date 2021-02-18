Big Island man charged with attempted murder
Feb. 18—A 36-year-old man accused of intentionally hitting a 28-year-old woman twice with a vehicle in a carjacking in Kalapana over the weekend has been charged with attempted murder.
Thomas Ryan Kilborn of Pahoa was charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of vehicle theft and several other charges in connection with Sunday's rampage. His bail is set at $704, 010.
Patrol officers responded to a report of a disturbance about 4 :30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road and Ole Ole Street. Upon arrival, officers learned a man stole a 1998 Toyota Corolla and struck a woman twice with the sedan.
In a phone interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Wednesday, Trevor Naki said he and his fiancee, Maile Kalanui-Patton, drove to his grandparents' home on Ole Ole Street on Sunday afternoon and parked the Toyota across the driveway.
He recalled talking to his grandfather while Kalanui-Patton was in the car. At some point, he heard her yell someone was attempting to steal their car. Naki said he then saw a man pull Kalanui-Patton out of the Toyota.
Police said the man later identified as Kilborn sped off in the car. Naki pursued Kilborn in his grandfather's car and struck his Toyota in an attempt to stop the thief. Kalanui-Patton was standing in a grassy area at the intersection at the time.
Naki recounted Kilborn turned around and drove toward Kalanui-Patton, striking her. Her head hit the windshield upon impact. When Kilborn stopped, Kalanui-Patton was thrown from the vehicle.
Police said Naki observed Kilborn "reverse and accelerate again " toward her, striking her a second time.
Naki ran over to her as she was lying on the ground with blood coming out of her eyes, ears and mouth. He performed chest compressions and screamed, "Help ! Help ! I need medical assistance !"
Kalanui-Patton was taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and medevaced to The Queen's Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition on ventilation.
She sustained head trauma, rib fractures, spinal fracture, lower extremity paralysis and other injuries.
Naki has been by her bedside at the hospital.
Police said Kilborn crashed the Toyota into a coconut tree after he hit Kalanui-Patton. When a passerby in a Nissan Titan pickup truck stopped to render aid to the woman, Kilborn reportedly stole the truck.
The passerby somehow got into the bed of the truck and yelled for help as Kilborn sped through the neighborhood for several miles. Court documents said the owner suffered a fractured hip when he managed to jump out of the truck bed near the Kalapana Transfer Station when the truck slowed.
Police said Kilborn continued on and intentionally rammed a Nissan Rogue from behind, forcing the vehicle off the roadway. The driver sustained minor injuries.
Kilborn then drove the truck into a lava field and fled on foot until officers caught him.
A GoFundMe account has been created to help Kalanui-Patton with medical expenses. Donations may be made at : .