Big Island mayor remembers Hilo couple fatally stabbed

Jan. 17—Community members are grieving over the deaths of Jeffrey and Carla Takamine who were killed Monday at a home in Hilo.

"They were two of the most generous, giving, and caring people I've ever known and I join in the grieving of many throughout the community who have had the privilege to be touched by their warmth and aloha," Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said in a statement today.

"Through that warmth, I ask that we hold the Takamine family in our thoughts as they go through a time of great hurt, sadness and healing. In hard times, our community comes together, and I trust that we will continue to rally around the Takamines as they deal with this tragic incident." '

Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, both 68, owned Big Island Delights, a popular cookie and confections company that opened in 1996.

Police arrested their 21-year-old grandson, identified by police as Joshua Ho, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

South Hilo patrol officers responded to a call of an unknown disturbance at a Makalika Street residence shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found the couple dead with stab wounds.

Ho, who was restrained by family members before police arrived, was taken to Hilo Medical Center for lacerations to his hands, police said. He was then transferred to a police cellblock in Hilo.

Police said a 28-year-old man at the residence sustained multiple lacerations to his head. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are investigating.