Big Island police charge suspect, 33, with assault in Kona stabbing

May 21—Hawaii island police arrested 33-year-old Philip Liftee of Kailua-Kona for second-degree assault in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Kona shortly after 1 a.m. today.

Police responded to a report of a man who was stabbed on the roadway of a residential subdivision on the 74-5000 block of Hokulii Place. Officers determined that Liftee got into a heated argument with a 27-year-old Kailua-Kona man and allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him, according to a news release.

The victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital in stable condition.

After conferring with county prosecutors, detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section charged Liftee with one count of assault in the second-degree. His bail was set at $5, 000 and he remains in police custody at the Kona Police Station pending his initial court appearance in Kona District Court on Monday.

Anyone with information about the case should call the police department's nonemergency number at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective Tyler Prokopec via email at tyler.prokopec @hawaiicounty.gov or by calling 808-326-4646 ext. 224. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1, 000.