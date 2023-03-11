Big Island police fatally shoot 1 suspect, search for another

Mar. 11—UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

The male suspect that Hawaii island police officers fatally shot this morning was driving a stolen silver Chevy Malibu that was allegedly in the posession of attempted murder suspect Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo, 44, earlier this week.

The Hawaii Police Department said it received information this morning that Kahihikolo was in the Kona area with others. The group was reportedly in possession of two stolen vehicles — the Chevy Malibu and a white Dodge sedan.

Police observed and pursued both vehicles this morning, eventually killing the driver of the Malibu but they lost sight of Kahihikolo, who was believed to be driving the sedan.

Officers were canvassing the Kona area and observed the Chevy Malibu traveling south on Kamakaeha Avenue. They followed the vehicle until it stopped at the intersection at Palani Road and tried to make contact with its occupants.

HPD said the occupants ignored commands from officers to show them their hands. The male driver reportedly "began reaching for an object" instead, police said.

"Fearing for their safety, two officers discharged their duty weapons, striking the driver," according to Hawaii police's account of the incident. The vehicle then crossed all lanes on Palani Road before stopping in an embankment.

The male driver was injured and officers began administering life-saving treatment, but he died at the scene, police said.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A passenger in the vehicle, who police identified as 26-year-old Jacqueline Keanaaina, of Kailua-Kona, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She was arrested for an outstanding warrant and transported to Kealakehe Police Station.

Police found several firearms in the vehicle.

During the interaction, HPD received a report that the white Dodge sedan was seen traveling northbound toward Waimea. Police chased the vehicle, which exited Highway 19 near the 40-mile marker in lower Kalopa in Hamakua, police said.

Kahihikolo was last seen on foot, HPD said, wearing a plaid shirt and jeans "in a secluded area near a gulch." Police are advising the public to stay away from Kahihikolo, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police have been searching for him since Tuesday when he was allegedly involved in a shooting of a woman in a domestic dispute.

The detectives involved in today's shooting, who have 13 years and 25 years of experience, will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal review of the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hawaii island police fatally shot one suspect this morning and are looking for a second suspect who is wanted in an attempted murder case earlier this week.

Hawaii County police spokeswoman Denise Latinine confirmed that one suspect was dead in Kona, but declined to give further details and said more information would be released later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, police are searching for Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo, 44, who was last seen before noon in Hamakua and is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 42-year-old woman during a domestic dispute Tuesday morning.

Kahihikolo was seen on foot inear the 40 mile marker of Highway 19 in lower Kalopa, police said, adding that a vehicle was abandoned in Hamakua.

He is wanted for attempted murder and numerous outstanding bench warrants, police said.

Officers began investigating a possible attempted murder case shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday in Ocean View. The woman went to get help for a gunshot wound at the Ocean View Fire Station.

She was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where she was treated and remains in stable condition.

Kahihikolo is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and has a distinctive tattoo on his right cheek near his eye that reads "greed."

Police caution the public not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident or Kahihikolo's whereabouts to call police at 808-935-3311 or Detective Blayne Matsui at 808-326-4646 ext. 304, or via email at blayne.matsui@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.