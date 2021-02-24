Big Island police identify decomposed remains found in Mountain View

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Feb. 24—Hawaii County police have identified the decomposed remains found in a shallow grave in Aloha Estates in Mountain View as that of Andrew Cawley of Puna.

Cawley's death has been classified as a second-degree murder.

He was reported missing by his father in December. Cawley was last seen on the morning of Dec. 23 at a friend's home in Aloha Estates in Mountain View.

Police put out a missing person bulletin on Dec. 30, asking for the public's help in finding Cawley.

On Jan. 5, a decomposed body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Aloha Estates subdivision.

A positive identification was made by a comparison of dental records, police said.

Police ask if anyone has information related to this investigation to call the department's non0emergency number at 935-3311 or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at 961-2378 or email him at jeremy.kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov Or call Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins @hawaiicounty.gov

