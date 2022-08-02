Big Island police investigating a body found partially buried

Timothy Hurley, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Aug. 2—Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a partially buried body found Wednesday evening in the Kau district on a remote side road off of Highway 11, south of the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park boundary.

An autopsy was conducted Friday morning, but the results are pending.

Detectives are now reviewing active missing person cases. Attempts to positively identify the victim will likely be accomplished by DNA comparison. The name of the deceased will be released once the victim is identified and next of kin is notified.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to call the police department's non-emergency number at (808 ) 935-3311 or Det. Jeremy Kubojiri at (808 ) 961-2378. His email is Jeremy.Kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov.

Recommended Stories

  • Barrow County detention officers arrested for smuggling contraband into the jail, deputies say

    Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and deputies from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of their own on Monday afternoon.

  • House panel subpoenas gunmaker for data on rifle sales

    A House oversight panel on Tuesday subpoenaed gunmaker Smith & Wesson for documents on the manufacture and sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles after its CEO refused to appear for a hearing on the firearms frequently used in mass shootings. A mass shooting that killed seven people and injured three dozen others at a July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park was carried out with Smith & Wesson's M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle. CEO Mark P. Smith originally agreed to testify last week before the Committee on Oversight and Reform along with the heads of two other companies, but pulled out five days before, Democratic Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York said in a statement.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Denver police search for suspects in fatal I-70 shooting

    A video claiming to have captured the event was posted to Reddit Monday morning.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. The employee, identified only as Mary, is seen following the man and calling him out.

  • Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

    Major U.S. cities ranging from New Orleans to Rochester, New York, have the highest murder rates per 100,000 people, according to an analysis of June police data.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

    Three women have come forward and accused Dr. Mark Walker of sexually assaulting them. Walker is currently awaiting trial in a separate sexual assault case.

  • Woman charged with committing sex offenses against student while teaching at Central

    Former high school teacher, 27, accused of committing sex offenses against student, 17

  • Deputies: Teacher in Statesville charged with rape, sexual activity with student

    An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher has been charged with raping and having sexual activity with a student, deputies said.

  • Woman Receives Life In Murder-For-Hire Plot To Kill Her Ex's Former Brother-In-Law

    A Florida woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her role in the slaying of a Florida State University law professor. Katherine Magbanua—a woman convicted of helping her ex-boyfriend allegedly arrange a hit on Dan Markel, his former brother-in-law—received a life sentence without the possibility of parole Friday for first-degree murder in Markel’s 2014 death, according to WCTV. In addition, Magbanua, 38, received a 60-year sentence to be served consecutively for conspiracy and sol

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

    A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation.

  • 'She was thin as a rake, her teeth had been knocked out': Meet the victims of Britain's modern slave trade

    Carmen* is returning home to southern Europe. It is almost two years since this highly skilled pattern-cutter came to England, with only the clothes on her back, for what she had been told was a well-paid three-day job.

  • What is jugging? Cash carriers need to know about this rising crime to stay safe

    "Jugging" involves a robber who waits inside or outside of a bank, check-cashing store or ATM for someone to withdraw paper money.