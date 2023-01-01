Big Island police looking for man who may have been hit by truck

Jan. 1—Hawaii island police are looking for a pedestrian who may have been hit by a truck Friday evening in Hawaiian Beaches.

At around 9:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, in Hawaiian Beaches, for a reported disturbance, the Hawaii Police Department reported today.

Police determined that a green, multi-purpose Chevrolet vehicle believed to traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard struck the pedestrian along the roadway.

The pedestrian, who witnesses described as a "young local male," left before police arrived, HPD reported. He was wearing a white T-shirt and a gold chain and has brown curly hair. He reportedly left in a black pickup truck, possibly a Nissan, police said.

Police believe the pedestrian may be injured and in need of medical assistance.

HPD is asking anyone who may have information on the identity of the pedestrian or may have witnessed this incident to call the police department's nonemergency number at 808-935-3311. They can also reach Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2386 or email John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.