Big Island police search for man after gunshot fired at neighbor in Ainaloa

Sep. 11—Hawaii island police are searching for a 45-year-old man who is wanted for questioning for allegedly firing a gunshot at a neighbor in Ainaloa Thursday.

Police said Shawn Lee Galigo of Puna is 5 feet, 7 inches, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Puna patrol officers responded to a call of a neighbor dispute involving gunshots on Maile Way in the Ainaloa subdivision shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said officers learned that Galigo and a male neighbor were arguing in front of Galigo's residence when Galigo brandished a pistol and fired it. There were no injuries reported.

Police said Galigo fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene.

Detectives executed a search warrant of his residence Thursday night and recovered a rifle and ammunition.

Anyone with information on Galigo's whereabouts is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at (808 ) 935-3311 or Detective Casey Cabral at (808 ) 961-2381. Tipsters may also email Cabral at casey.cabral @hawaiicounty.gov or call CrimeStoppers at (808 ) 961-8300.

Police urge the public not to approach Galigo and to call police immediately.