Big Isle police say fatal shooting of Boy Scout was accidental; prosecutor to review possible firearm charges against 3 adults

Sep. 21—The Hawaii Police Department has determined that the August fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa was accidental, but has sent numerous firearms offenses against three men to the county prosecutor's office for review.

"The investigation concluded that an unsupervised male minor picked up a loaded firearm and as he placed it back down, it discharged, subsequently shooting the victim, " the police department said today in a news release. "The shooting incident is believed to be accidental, and police do not suspect foul play in the 12-year-old boy's death."

The accidental shooting occurred at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp on Aug. 28. Autopsy results determined Manuel "Manny " Carvalho died of a single gunshot wound.

Police said they conducted extensive interviews with adults and minors who were at the rifle range at Camp Honokaia on the day of the shooting.

The investigation concluded that the firearm is owned by the father of the minor who picked it up. No criminal charges have been filed against the minor.

Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section initiated 23 firearm-related offenses, one of which was for criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

Police said the offenses are against three men who were at the scene of the incident and are registered owners of multiple firearms.

Police said they have deferred numerous firearm-related offenses to the Hawaii County Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for review.

Police recovered 18 firearms and various ammunition in the investigation.

Though police have concluded their investigation, they ask anyone who may have additional information to contact the department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters may also call Det. Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2378 or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Camp Honokaia is run by the Aloha Council Boy Scouts of America.