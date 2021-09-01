Big Isle police searching for pair wanted for questioning in 2019 missing person case

Sep. 1—Hawaii County police are looking for a 57-year-old Hilo woman and a 60-year-old Kona man in connection with a missing person investigation.

Dorajean Nihoa and Joseph Keka are wanted for questioning in the missing person investigation in Ocean View in November 2019.

Nihoa is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Keka is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 275 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Tyle Prokopec at (808 ) 326-4646, ext 224 or email him at Tyler.Prokopec @hawaiicounty.gov, or call police at (808 ) 935-3311.