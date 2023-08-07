Big Isle police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Aug. 7—Hawaii island police are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged altercation and hit-and-run that resulted in the death of an 88-year-old man in Captain Cook.

Police said Sunday afternoon, the victim, identified as Theodor Lai, Sr., 88, of Honaunau, got into a verbal argument with a man driving a white pickup truck in the parking lot at Kealakekua Ranch Center. As the man drove away, Lai continued to yell at him and was possibly holding onto the truck.

At some point, police said Lai was possibly run over by the white pickup truck, which left in an unknown direction.

The suspect's vehicle is reported to be a white, single-cab Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck, possibly from the years 1999 to 2002, with a black bed rack and silver utility toolbox.

Police responded to the incident at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and are asking the public to check their video surveillance footage between 12:25 and 12:35 p.m. for vehicles matching the description. Kealakekua Ranch Center is near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Kiloa Road.

A negligent homicide investigation has been initiated, and an autopsy ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at 808-326-4646, ext. 229, or dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.