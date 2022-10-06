How a big new jail in Louisville will make things worse for those awaiting trial

A jail is intended to detain people who are arrested, but not tried and convicted. Prison is for people who have been tried, convicted and sentenced to do time. Prisons were built for humane reasons, with facilities to meet long-term needs including rehabilitation. Jails, built for short stays, have cramped conditions affecting the physical and mental health of all who live and work there.

Kentucky's jails are being used as prisons.

People are piled into day rooms and recreation areas for months and years. After a conflict over bed space, Stephanie Dunbar died alone in Louisville's jail after spending 18 hours locked in an “attorney booth”—a tiny space that lacked a mattress, running water or a toilet. Ten prisoners have died in ten months at Metro jail and citizens are outraged. Will building a new jail solve our problems?

Louisville's Metro jail has 1451 people in 1353 beds, and is 7% overcrowded. Our jail has worked with prosecutors, judges, bail funds and police to reduce the overpopulation to that level and brought it down by 10% in the past 12 months. We have more deaths with fewer prisoners. The primary cause is a significant staff shortage. Metro jail has a 440-bed facility that has been closed for several years due to a lack of staff. Will adequate staff magically appear at a big new jail?

Building a big new jail will push Louisville's jail toward the same overcrowding problems at two-thirds of Kentucky's county jails. Counties make money by selling their jail bed space to state and federal authorities who pay counties to house inmates that "belong" to them. There are financial incentives to building a bigger jail or overcrowding the current jail. Rural counties depend on this revenue stream. Prisoners have become commodities that let the jail pay for itself and provide jobs. Kentucky cities, like Louisville and Lexington, do not depend on rental revenue for their own operating costs. Local taxpayers fund their jails.

There are 22,300 prisoners in 73 county jails in Kentucky. Fifteen of these jails are operating at 150% over capacity and seven of the 15 are at 175% over capacity. An additional 17 counties have jails operating at 130% over capacity. This means that 43% of Kentucky jails are not just slightly but dangerously overcrowded facilities that were never in any case meant to house people for the long term. A quarter of prisoners in these jails are serving state felony time and should be in a state prison instead.

There are 9500 state prisoners backed up and serving years in county jails.

Meanwhile, our state prisons hold 10,000 prisoners and have 3100 empty beds. Not a single state prison is over capacity. Kentucky has not built a new state prison since 2004. It is cheaper to keep prisoners in overcrowded jails.

If we build a big new jail, the Kentucky Department of Corrections will increase the number of state prisoners housed within it. The extensive overcrowding that prevails in two-thirds of Kentucky’s county jails will spread into any new facility we build.

Louisville taxpayers will pay more than their fair share of incarceration costs.

We have no idea how many people die in Kentucky's county jails, because there are no reporting requirements that would allow the public to know what goes on. Ninety-four percent of the 22,300 county jail prisoners in Kentucky are held in jails outside Jefferson County, and we do not have a way to know what happens to them. In Louisville, community groups and media can advocate for better jail conditions. Who advocates for the other 20,000 prisoners in rural county jails?

State taxpayers need to accept responsibility for adequate funding for state prisons. “Tough on crime” political campaigns pander to public ignorance about jail and prison realities. Spending for longer sentences is not cost-effective. Kentucky's sentencing laws are among the harshest in the entire U.S. It is way past time to tell taxpayers the price tag for "tough on crime." It is way past time to teach incarceration issues in school civics classes. We spend more than a BILLION dollars every year on jails and prisons in Kentucky and costs are rising. Treatment and education programs for prisoners get less than 4% of these funds. (The 2022-23 Metro budget lists $317,200 for mental health treatment at LMDC.)

We must widen our concerns beyond the Jefferson County line to make changes that matter. We cannot let the horrible conditions in other Kentucky jails come to Louisville. We are way overdue for standardized, accessible public reporting by all Kentucky jails and prisons that would let the public know what is going on. Staff shortages at Kentucky prisons and jails result from long-term lies to the public about the true costs of incarceration. The lives of prisoners, staff, and citizens are at risk. Building a big new jail will not help.

Kyle Ellison worked for the Kentucky Department of Corrections as a Probation and Parole Officer, and a Personnel Training Officer. He is writing a book on the 223-year history of Kentucky prisons. Kyle may be reached at tkyleellison@gmail.com

