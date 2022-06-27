The Big Japan Short Is Back for Traders Betting Against the BOJ

The Big Japan Short Is Back for Traders Betting Against the BOJ
Ruth Carson, Nishant Kumar and Bei Hu
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- In Tokyo’s financial circles, the trade is known as the widow-maker. And while it has done nothing but saddle young, cocksure investors from London to New York with crippling losses over the past two decades — ergo the name — they’re lining up once again to take a shot.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bet is simple: that the Bank of Japan, under growing pressure to stabilize the yen as it sinks to a 24-year low, will have to abandon its 0.25% cap on benchmark bond yields and let them soar, just as they already have in the US, Canada, Europe and across much of the developing world.

The stakes are high. A surge in rates in Japan, home to millions of savers who invest in bonds around the world, would reverberate quickly across financial markets. Yields nearly everywhere would dart higher still, analysts say, pushing up borrowing costs for companies, consumers and governments, and heaping stress on a global economy that’s already begun to sputter under the weight of soaring energy prices and snarled supply chains.

What’s more, on a broader level, a loosening of the BOJ yield cap would signal something much bigger — an end to the global era of ultra-low interest rates. Japan was the first to usher in this period back in the 1990s, years before any other country. And today, it’s the lone holdout clinging desperately to a policy that its central bank chief, Haruhiko Kuroda, says is needed to bolster an economy that’s been mired in a funk for decades.

Japan is “looking increasingly out of line with the global environment,” said Arjun Vij, a portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. “The BOJ will have to adjust the current policy framework at some point,” he added, as the tumbling yen and rising import costs squeeze businesses and consumers.

Vij said he’s betting against Japanese government bonds, known as JGBs. So too are Schroders Plc, BlueBay Asset Management and Graticule Asset Management Asia.

“Japan is the one market that’s telling us to go short,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income money manager at Schroders, which oversees about $1 trillion.

BlueBay Chief Investment Officer Mark Dowding recently called the BOJ’s so-called yield curve control “untenable,” while Adam Levinson’s Graticule said in a May investor letter that Japan was one of its top markets for shorting global rates (a Graticule spokesman declined to comment further.)

Market Strain

As the wagers pile up, they’re starting to put strain on the more than 1 quadrillion yen ($7.4 trillion) Japanese bond market.

Futures were brought to the brink of a trading halt on June 15 as 10-year securities slumped the most since 2013, while 10-year yen interest-rate swaps — popular with international funds — have blown past the central bank’s 0.25% “line in the sand,” one of the clearest signs yet that traders are convinced that Japanese authorities will be forced to capitulate.

In the cash market, overseas investors sold 4.8 trillion yen of Japanese bonds in the week through June 17, the biggest weekly outflow in data going back to 2001.

Read more: Foreigners Bail Out of Japan Bonds at Record Pace on BOJ Policy

There’s a second camp that’s betting against Japan through the currency market. They borrow the yen and sell it, hoping to drive it down in the process, and then buy bonds overseas to pocket the yield differential. Because a BOJ policy shift would likely cause the yen to surge in the immediate aftermath, they also short JGBs to hedge their near-term risk.

This is, according to Edouard de Langlade, founder of macro hedge fund EDL Capital, “the real trade” in Japan.

Holding Firm

In spite of all the market pressures, Kuroda has held firm, insisting at the central bank’s most recent gathering that it’s too early to cut back on monetary easing with Japan’s economy still sputtering.

Inflation, while breaking above the central bank’s 2% target for the first time since 2015 in April, remains far from entrenched amid tepid wage growth, he’s said, as the BOJ looks to move past its years-long effort to ward off deflation.

He’s also tried to brush aside suggestions that the central bank’s yield cap is under threat, boosting bond purchases to historic levels to defend it.

“We can maintain our yield-curve control even if yields rise abroad” by buying as many bonds as needed, Kuroda said earlier this month. The central bank has already accumulated around half of the government’s long-term debt.

In the process, the outgoing BOJ governor is setting the stage for further monetary-policy divergence with the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world.

Historic Pain

Betting against the BOJ has confounded some of the biggest names in global finance in recent decades.

Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn back in 2009 said Japan’s debt burden would lead to a government default, while Hayman Capital Management’s Kyle Bass just a few months later predicted the collapse of the JGB market.

A decade-and-a-half earlier David Roche of financial consulting firm Independent Strategy forecast a surge in Japanese yields that never came to pass.

“It’s called the ‘widow-maker’ trade for a reason, and I have no intention of joining the ranks of such traders,” said Crossbridge Capital Chief Investment Officer Manish Singh. “I wouldn’t bet against the Japan central bank printer,” he said, adding “they can print and print until shorts retreat.”

While market watchers say the BOJ would probably adjust its yield cap before doing away with it outright, the implications for global bond markets would nonetheless be profound.

Higher domestic yields would encourage Japanese households and institutions to sell their overseas assets and bring their investments back onshore. That could impact everything from US corporate yields to demand for emerging-market debt. Their holdings also include over $1 trillion of Treasuries, the largest stash of US government debt outside America.

Rising borrowing costs would weigh on growth just as central bankers around the world are seeking to walk a fine line between tamping down inflation and avoiding a recession.

In the near-term, the move could unleash a wave of volatility much like Australia’s decision to scrap its curve control efforts last year, or Switzerland’s move to abolish its currency cap without warning in 2015.

While the BOJ ditching its yield cap isn’t his base case, the knock-on effects of such a move would be felt the world over, according to Calvin Yeoh, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Blue Edge Advisors Pte.

“The global linkages between rates almost guarantees a negative shock to rates markets outside of Japan,” Yeoh said.

For a QuickTake explainer on the yen’s plunge, click here

As the yen continues its descent — touching a 24-year low of 136 per dollar earlier this month — traders are increasingly speculating what level will force the BOJ into action.

Not withstanding Kuroda’s tough talk, there’s already been signs that policy makers are getting anxious.

The currency’s plunge is amplifying already soaring food and energy prices, and with national elections around the corner, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has boosted fuel subsidies to limit the pain.

Likely aware that it needed to talk up the yen a little to give the government some help, the BOJ made a rare reference to foreign-exchange risks in its most recent policy decision. Kuroda has also toned down his insistence that the weakening yen is generally a positive for the Japanese economy given the boost to it gives to exporter earnings.

Famed economist Nouriel Roubini said last week that a tumble past 140 per dollar, a level less than 4% away, would likely be enough to trigger a policy shift.

Schroders’s Wood, meanwhile, is waiting and watching, ready to ratchet up her bets.

“If there was any indication that they would be moving away from yield-curve control, we would certainly be adding to the shorts,” she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Latin American Central Banks Avoided an FX Crisis, Carstens Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Aggressive interest rate hikes by Latin America’s central banks since last year helped to prevent a currency crisis and tamed some of the inflationary pressure in the region, according to Agustin Carstens, the head of the Bank for International Settlements.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big

  • Traders Price In First Ever 50 Basis-Point Hike by South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea is poised to raise its policy rate by half a percentage point for the first time ever next month to tame inflation that’s at a decade-high and shore up the won, according to trader expectations signaled by market rates.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fe

  • Heineken to expand Mexico operations with $90 million plant

    Heineken will build a 1.8 billion peso, or $90 million, can manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua near its brewery in the town of Mequoi, the company said on Monday. The plant, Heineken's seventh in the country, will bring around 120 direct jobs after opening and around 150 during the construction phase, it said in a press release. The beermaker said it had seen increased demand for cans in the country, as other national alcoholic drink producers like Becle, Jose Cuervo's parent company, say they are struggling to obtain glass to bottle their spirits.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Tight Range as Traders Hope G7 Provides Catalyst for Next Move

    Traders are expecting OPEC and its allies to stick with its plan for accelerated oil output increases in August when it meets on June 30.

  • Oil prices rebound on mixed day for global stocks

    Oil prices bounced and Wall Street stocks declined Monday, reversing the most recent trends as markets eye the end of a bruising second quarter.

  • Qatar Energy to cut emissions as methane movement grows

    The state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy said Monday it is joining a new industry-led initiative to reduce nearly all methane emissions from operations by 2030. It comes as part of a broader global push to tackle emissions from methane, or natural gas, which is the second most polluting climate-changing gas after carbon dioxide, and much more potent than CO2. Unlike carbon dioxide, though, methane’s leakage into the atmosphere is not the result of combustion or fuel-burning, instead it represents the loss of a marketable fuel.

  • Gas Rises as Europe Struggles to Fill Russian Supply Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose as Russia’s deep supply cuts are slowing the pace of refilling storage sites, threatening to fall short of the levels required to keep homes warm in the coming winter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseJan. 6 Panel Sets S

  • The stock market could surge 7% next week as quarter-end rebalancing drives buying spree for equities, JPMorgan says

    Any up move in the stock market next week would be reinforced by quant trading funds and option gamma hedging flows that reinforce momentum.

  • Dubai’s Tecom Draws $9.6 Billion in Orders for $454 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyHong Kong Mansion Goes for $111 Million in Record Sale This YearDubai business park operator Tecom Group drew orders worth $9.63

  • UK Investigates Wise CEO Kaarmann After Tax Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- Wise Plc said the Financial Conduct Authority has commenced an investigation into Chief Executive Officer Kristo Kaarmann almost a year after he was fined by HMRC for deliberately defaulting on his taxes.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Awa

  • The CEO of Binance.US shares the thresholds where he bought the bitcoin dip as crypto crashed — and explains why he's bullish on a token called Helium

    "I continue to buy...and obviously I personally and professionally believe in crypto long [term]," Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder said.

  • 'Get your boy Elon in line:' Former NASA official says she was ridiculed for supporting SpaceX in new memoir

    Lori Garver takes aim at current NASA head Bill Nelson, who she accuses of attempting to rewrite history after years of fighting against SpaceX.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichae

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Crypto: Fear Returns with the Default of a Prominent Hedge Fund

    The lull does not seem to be able to last on the cryptocurrency market. After a few stabilization sessions, the prices of digital currencies are falling again, suggesting that investors' fears and questions about the solvency of certain firms in the sector remain strong. 3AC has defaulted on a loan worth more than $670 million, digital asset brokerage Voyager Digital said on June 27 in a notice.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett may not be a fan of stock splits when it comes to some stock classes of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, but several notable names have been going down this route recently. It is believed that the increased accessibility following a split can boost the retail demand for a company's shares, and thereby lead to an increase in the stock price. Warren Buffett's top holding, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), executed a stock split in August 2020.

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]