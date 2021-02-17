Big Lake shooting suspect charged in district court

Kera Wanielista, Skagit Valley Herald, Mount Vernon, Wash.

Feb. 16—A woman accused of shooting to death another woman who was allegedly involved in the stealing of a political sign has been charged in Skagit County District Court with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors filed a magistrate's warrant Tuesday against 55-year-old Angela Marie Conijn, who on Saturday allegedly shot to death a 32-year-old Arlington woman outside Conijn's Big Lake home.

The magistrate's warrant gives prosecutors 30 days to file charges in the felony-level Skagit County Superior Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Skagit County District Court with the magistrate's warrant, the 32-year-old woman, identified in court documents as Kamran Cohee, and a man pulled into the Conijn's driveway, allegedly so he could let air out of the tires of his vehicle, court documents state.

At that point, Angela Conijn's husband allegedly came out of the house and, according to the man, began filming or taking photos of him, court documents state. Eventually, Angela Conijn's husband allegedly punched the other man in the face through the open driver's side window.

Cohee allegedly left the vehicle and Angela Conijn went into the house to retrieve a gun, the documents state.

When deputies arrived at the Conijn home, they found Cohee dead in the driveway.

According to Angela Conijn's husband, he had come out of the house when he saw someone pull into his driveway, believing they were trying to steal a political sign, documents state. A fight between the men ensued and Conijn's husband was chased back into his home, he told deputies.

Outside, the other man and Cohee allegedly began beating on the Conijn's front door with a wheelbarrow, documents state.

At that point, Angela Conijn allegedly exited the house and fired a gun toward the parked vehicle striking Cohee.

Cohee's body was located about 50 feet from the residence and about 25 feet from the road, court documents state.

According to court documents, a wheelbarrow was found near the house. The man who arrived with Cohee allegedly admitted to taking the political sign.

Angela Conijn's husband was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of a facial injury.

Angela Conijn is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

