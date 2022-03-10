Big Law exits Russia

Lachlan Markay
·3 min read

Large law firms are cutting ties with Russian clients and even shuttering their Moscow offices as U.S. and European sanctions hit blue-chip clients, and Russia's cut off from segments of the global financial system.

Why it matters: Big Law is just one of a host of sectors fleeing Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. But its exit could deprive oligarchs and Russian multinationals of vital services connecting them to business and financial systems.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • American and European law firms have been central to Russia's integration into the global economy.

  • Firms based in London, New York and other business hubs have brokered massive deals and structured billions in assets.

Driving the news: Axios contacted 30 major American and European law firms with offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg — some with hundreds of attorneys there — to see if they plan to maintain their presences in Russia.

  • At least five firms — the London-headquartered Linklaters, Norton Rose Fulbright and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Helsinki's Borenius; and the American firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius — plan to shutter their Russian offices entirely.

  • Another, Swedish firm Mannheimer Swartling, said it has suspended operations in Russia and is "analyzing" whether to exit the country.

  • Three firms — New York's Cleary Gottlieb, Chicago's Winston & Strawn and Amsterdam's Houthoff — said they will drop all Russian government and state-sponsored clients.

  • New York's Debevoise & Plimpton said it has "taken action to terminate several client relationships," is not taking on new clients at its Moscow office and is "conducting a review of the status" of that office.

  • White & Case, another New York firm, is keeping its Moscow office open but officials said they "continue to review our Russian and Belarusian client activity and are exiting some representations in accordance with our professional responsibilities."

  • Clifford Chance, another London-headquartered firm, says it will not take on new Russia work, and will "review" existing work to ensure it aligns with sanctions and "our responsible business principles and values."

  • Two other firms — London's Allen & Overy and Hogan Lovells, co-headquartered in London and Washington — also said they'll drop clients that don't align with "our values" but did not elaborate.

  • Five additional American and British firms told Axios they're "examining" or "reviewing" their work in the country but were less committal about next steps.

What they're saying: Advocates of stronger economic penalties against Russia told Axios the Big Law exodus could be an important pressure point against Moscow.

  • "It can only be good for democracy that they are now leaving Russia," said Paul Massaro, a senior policy adviser at the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe — commonly known as the Helsinki Commission.

  • Prominent global law firms have represented wealthy Russians and large companies in the country not just on strictly business matters, but also on public relations, said Elise Bean, former staff director on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

  • "If you cut off legal advice to these guys, it's going to have repercussions in tax, in securities, in investments and in reputation management," Bean told Axios in an interview.

Between the lines: Many firms drawing down their Russia operations have worked extensively in the past with pillars of the country's economy — including companies hit by U.S. and European Union sanctions during the past two weeks.

  • Nearly all of the firms Axios contacted said they are carefully managing their Russian portfolios to ensure they comply with those sanctions — and dropping clients as necessary.

  • That past work has, nonetheless, drawn public scrutiny since the Russian invasion, with media coverage and lawmaker criticism of firms that have worked in the past with Kremlin-aligned companies.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony Yanks PlayStation 5 From Russia in Response to Ukraine Invasion

    Which would be terrible for Russian gamers if it were possible to even buy a PS5

  • U.S. speeds licensing for gun, ammunition shipments to Ukraine

    The United States is rapidly processing requests from Americans to export firearms and ammunition to Ukraine, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Americans are collecting weapons for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on his citizens to defend the country from invading Russian forces and promised to arm them. The Commerce Department said it had imposed export controls on Russia to "degrade its ability to sustain military aggression" and Americans should check agency regulations to see if a license was needed to ship specific firearms to Ukraine.

  • Russian Billionaire’s Superyacht Mysteriously Vanishes

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s a 230-foot superyacht with room for 28 guests and crew—and yet, in the last week, it has seemingly vanished, just as other vessels belonging to Russian billionaires have been frozen or seized.The Galactica Super Nova, owned by Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, sailed in recent weeks from Barcelona to Tivat, Montenegro, arriving on March 1. But just a day later, the boat departed, according to data from the yacht-tracking group MarineTraff

  • Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend: Reports

    A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening. A source said the plane experienced engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means

    President Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday outlining a plan to regulate cryptocurrency. Biden’s crypto order was in the making for several weeks. But it’s unrelated to the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic sanctions the West imposed on Russia in recent days. While some feared the executive order might harm bitcoin and the blockchain … The post Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means appeared first on BGR.

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Dmitry Bivol shouldn’t be allowed to fight Canelo Alvarez because of war

    Wladimir Klitschko believes Canelo Alvarez should not be allowed to fight Kyrgyzstan-born Russian Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

  • WSJ Opinion: NATO Should Protect Ukraine's Lviv as a 'Free City'

    Wonder Land: The world, led by NATO, should guarantee Lviv’s status as a "free city," just as the western powers did for West Berlin in 1948. Images: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Pence took Trump-donor Miriam Adelson’s private jet to Israel

    Mike Pence flew to Israel this week on the private jet owned by arguably the most powerful donor in Republican politics, Miriam Adelson, two sources familiar with the situation told Axios.Why it matters: The former vice president, who fell out with Donald Trump because he refused the former president's demands to unilaterally overturn the 2020 election result, is contemplating challenging Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Stocks End Losing Streak as S&P 500 Rallies 2.6%

    Stocks climbed and oil prices dropped, extending a volatile spell as investors track the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine.

  • Ally Sweeney's clutch performance lifts Sparta girls basketball to Group 3 final

    Ally Sweeney finished with 30 of Sparta's 48 points in the two-point Group 3 semifinal victory over Chatham.

  • How much money House candidates are raising

    Data: FEC; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios The top fundraisers in the House have something in common: high profiles.Why it matters: In a chamber with four times more members than the Senate, having a title, unique brand or loud voice is a proven way to raise money as a candidate in the House.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In this year's Senate campaigns, donations are mostly flowing to tough-to-win states.And Democratic challengers are outpacing incumbents in

  • ConocoPhillips CEO says poor energy policies have contributed to lack of supply

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Tuesday said while energy security recently has become more important with worries over supply, policymakers need to focus on providing long-term support for fossil fuel, renewables and nuclear development. The United States has suffered from "poor energy policy, poor regulatory policy" that led to the energy strains now occupying the world's attention, Lance said at the CERAWeek energy conference. The rapid push to renewable energy and a maligning of the fossil fuels industry has helped create the current supply shortages that have sent oil and gas prices surging, Lance said renewing past criticisms of U.S. policies.

  • Myrtle Beach home is listed for more than $1 million. Would you buy it?

    The home features an office, a climate controlled storage room and an outdoor patio.

  • Seahawks QB Russell Wilson tweets his goodbye to Seattle

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted his goodbye to Seattle following his trade in principle to the Denver Broncos.

  • Ruble Reopens With a Slump as Traders Price Increased Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble slumped as local traders got their first chance this week to react to a fresh slew of negative developments for Russia, including curbs on one of the nation’s key export earners.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Con

  • Russian state TV broadcasts undated arrest photo of Brittney Griner

    WNBA star Brittney Griner remains detained in a Russian jail more than three weeks after being stopped at an airport, […] The post Russian state TV broadcasts undated arrest photo of Brittney Griner appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Column: On course and in Hall of Fame, Tiger overshadows all

    Tiger Woods is going into the World Golf Hall of Fame with three others who no doubt will be overshadowed in the presence of a player who transcended the sport like no other. It was like that every time Woods teed it up, from his “Hello, world” debut in Milwaukee in 1996 through his 15 majors and 82 titles on the PGA Tour. Win or not, Woods was playing and it seemed everyone else was along for the ride.

  • Russia blew up a hospital maternity ward. Putin is a war criminal committing genocide.

    Russia did the unthinkable: An artillery assault destroyed a maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

  • Black Panther Ryan Coogler director mistaken for bank robber

    Ryan Coogler was arrested trying to withdraw money from his own bank account in Atlanta, Georgia.