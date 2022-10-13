Big lawsuits expected after Fresno Unified rejects damage claims in high-profile cases

Fresno Unified’s school board on Wednesday denied claims for damages filed by attorneys from two different Wolters Elementary students, likely paving the way for lawsuits against the district.

The first claim was filed by a lawyer representing the student struck by ex-principal Brian Vollhardt in the June 7 incident caught on camera. The claim states that Fresno Unified “negligently hired, retained, supervised and employed” Vollhardt.

Vollhardt also allegedly had at least one prior altercation with this same student, based on a formal complaint obtained by The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab.

Fresno Unified officials have said the student is physically OK and received “the necessary social-emotional supports” from the district.

In September, the student’s attorney Jason Bell said he expected the district to deny the claim, as is standard, and that his client would proceed with a lawsuit that names both Fresno Unified and Vollhardt as defendants.

Vollhardt has been placed on administrative leave with Golden Plains Unified School District, where he got a job as a vice principal 11 days after resigning from Fresno Unified in August.

He has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor child abuse charge in connection with the June 7 incident.

The explosive video and subsequent acknowledgment of missteps by Fresno police emerged last month during a Fresno Unified news conference called in response to an investigation by the Education Lab.

During the news conference, Police Chief Paco Balderrama said he wasn’t aware of the video until after a Fresno Bee Ed Lab reporter started asking questions about the investigation. Balderrama said he prioritized the investigation and prosecutors filed the criminal charge within a day of the chief’s involvement.

FUSD rejects sexual assault claim for damages

The FUSD school board on Wednesday also rejected an unrelated claim for damages in connection with the alleged molestation of a Wolters Elementary student in 2019.

The claim filed by Fresno attorney Mark Vogt seeks unspecified financial damages for a student allegedly molested by teacher William Robert Duprey, who was arrested over the summer and subsequently charged with four felony counts of sexual child abuse.

Duprey, 33, remained in custody Wednesday at the Fresno County Jail, according to booking records.

In the claim rejected this week, the attorney said his client was one of multiple students allegedly victimized by Duprey. Detectives identified three alleged victims in July and said the investigation is still ongoing.

Vogt, in the claim, said FUSD “knew or should have known” about Duprey’s alleged conduct and said the district “remained steadfast in their support of Mr. Duprey by retaining him as a teacher which then allowed him to sexually assault another child.”

As with the Vollhardt claim, Fresno Unified trustees rejected it without further discussion Wednesday.

Earlier this year, FUSD officials confirmed that Duprey was placed on administrative leave in November last year, about seven months before his arrest. Citing personnel rules, FUSD officials previously declined to explain why Duprey was on leave.

Duprey is due back in court Dec. 21.

