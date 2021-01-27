'Big Little Lies' author has new novel out in September

  • This combination photo shows the cover of "Apples Never Fall," left, and author Liane Moriarty as she arrives at the second season premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" in New York on May 29, 2019. (Holt via AP, left, and AP Photo)
  • This cover image released by Henry Holt & Company shows "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty. (Henry Holt & Company via AP)
1 / 2

Books Liane Moriarty

This combination photo shows the cover of "Apples Never Fall," left, and author Liane Moriarty as she arrives at the second season premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" in New York on May 29, 2019. (Holt via AP, left, and AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The new novel from “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty will be a story of family, tennis and a mysterious absence.

Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Moriarty's “Apples Never Fall” comes out Sept. 14. Its characters include retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy Delaney and their four adult children as the author once again brings readers “behind the closed doors of seemingly tranquil suburbia.”

“Now Joy Delaney has disappeared and her children are re-examining their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh, frightened eyes,” according to Holt. “Is her disappearance related to their mysterious house guest from last year? Or were things never as rosy as they seemed in the Delaney household?”

The Australian writer's previous books also include “Truly Madly Guilty” and “Nine Perfect Strangers," which came out in 2018 and is being adapted for a Hulu miniseries starring Nicole Kidman. “Big Little Lies,” published in 2014, is the basis for the Emmy-winning HBO series that stars Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

Latest Stories

  • Biden tells Fox News reporter he talked to Putin about ‘You’ when asked about his call with Russian president

    Leaders reportedly discussed Ukraine tensions, a massive cyberattack and Russia’s poisoned opposition leader

  • Texas judge temporarily halts Biden's 100-day deportation freeze

    A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked the Biden administration's 100-day freeze on deporting unauthorized immigrants.Why it matters: Biden has set an ambitious immigration agenda, but could face pushback from the courts.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The big picture: U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, issued a temporary restraining order blocking the policy for 14 days. * Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration last week, claiming the freeze "violates the U.S. Constitution, federal immigration and administrative law, and a contractual agreement between Texas" and the Department of Homeland Security, per a press release from Paxton’s office. * "The issues implicated by that Agreement are of such gravity and constitutional import that they require further development of the record and briefing prior to addressing the merits," Tipton wrote in his Tuesday order. * Tipton also said Texas has provided evidence that the freeze would result in "millions of dollars of damage" by spurring an increase in spending on public services for unauthorized immigrants, according to the judge’s order.What they're saying: "Texas is the FIRST state in the nation to bring a lawsuit against the Biden Admin. AND WE WON," Paxton tweeted. "Within 6 days of Biden’s inauguration, Texas has HALTED his illegal deportation freeze." * Neither DHS nor Immigration and Customs Enforcement immediately responded to Axios' request for comment.Of note: Former President Trump was frequently met with injunctions for his immigration policies.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • California man accused of stealing documents from Mitch McConnell's desk during Capitol riot

    Tommy Frederick Allan said he took the documents because he is a taxpayer, according to an arrest warrant.

  • Russian authorities offer contradictory explanations for Kremlin-like security at alleged ‘Putin’s palace’

    Russia’s top security agencies have offered contradictory explanations for heightened security measures around a billion-dollar property on the Black Sea, dubbed “Putin’s palace" by opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Faced with over 95 million views of Mr Navalny’s YouTube investigation into the residence, President Vladimir Putin had to issue a denial on Monday, insisting that neither he, nor his family own the property whose very existence enraged millions of Russians. Angry protests spread across the country’s 11 time zones on Saturday in response to the allegations about Mr Putin’s lavish lifestyle as well as the arrest of Mr Navalny who was locked up for violating the terms of his suspended sentence. The day after the politician was jailed, Mr Navalny’s team published the investigation into the property which detailed a web of its obscure owners as well President Putin’s close friends and relatives who have allegedly been pumping money into its construction and maintenance. The property, believed to be Russia’s largest private home, boasts a casino, private theatre and even a smoking room with a stripper pole. The waters along the coast are off limits for fishermen and the Kremlin security service, FSO, is known to be issuing permits for anyone wanting to get close, which has been seen as the ultimate evidence that President Putin does use the palace. Floor plans of the palace as well as rare photographs and 3D visualisations showing its opulent interior have become the butt of jokes and given rise to countless parodies and internet memes. Russian news outlet RBC on Wednesday quoted a statement from the country’s main intelligence agency FSB, explaining that it had to close the airspace over the property due to “growing spying activities of a number of neighbouring countries including NATO members.” The FSB, however, failed to comment on the fact that the no-fly zone was first established there in 2011. Separately, the FSO, whose job is to provide security to Russia’s top officials including the president, on Wednesday, denied that there are any facilities in the area under its protection.

  • Democrats are preparing for a party-line COVID-19 bill, hoping for bipartisan buy-in

    House Democrats will introduce a budget resolution Monday that starts the process for the Senate to use a legislative tool called budget reconciliation to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package with 51 votes, meaning no Republicans would need to support it if the Democratic caucus stuck together. But Democratic leaders also made sure to underscore Tuesday that they would prefer to pass the COVID-19 package with Republican support, through the regular legislative process. "The work must move forward, preferably with our Republican colleagues but without them if we must," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a news conference. "Time is of the essence to address this crisis." Biden's package includes $1,400 direct payments, a hike in the child tax credit, an extension of emergency jobless benefits set to expire March 14, billions for vaccine distribution and schools, and a $15 national minimum wage, among other provisions. Ending the legislative filibuster is off the table for now, and using the reconciliation process comes with limitations. Many Democrats, skeptical that any Republicans would support even a smaller stimulus package, see it as the only viable option. But a handful of moderates from both parties are urging Biden to make a deal. One Senate Democrat could thwart the legislation. "I'll guarantee you I can sit down with my Republican friends and find a pathway forward," said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who organized a meeting between bipartisan Senate moderates and Biden's team on Sunday. "Let me try first." Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) disagreed. "People can talk to whoever they want to talk to, but this country faces enormous crises," he said. "Elections have consequences. We're in the majority, and we've got to act." Starting the ball rolling for budget reconciliation leaves plenty of time for bipartisan talks. "If we're going to use reconciliation, we have to go forward with it pretty soon, but that doesn't prevent a negotiated package as well," said House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.). "At worst, it's Plan A and at best it's Plan B." More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorTrump's impeachment lawyer said he thinks 'the facts and the law will speak for themselves'Mitch McConnell is the GOAT

  • The Marines Could Be the Next Military Service to Get New Grooming Rules

    Marine officials declined to comment on when the review is expected to be complete or what changes could result.

  • Exclusive: Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters. In the Miami hearing, a federal prosecutor, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and Tarrio’s own lawyer described his undercover work and said he had helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling. Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others.

  • Biden's plan to replace government fleet with electric vehicles won't be so easy

    President Biden's plan to replace the government’s fleet of 650,000 cars and trucks with electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. by union workers is easier said than done. Why it matters: The populist "Buy American" message sounds good, but the vehicles Biden wants are still several years away and his purchase criteria would require an expensive overhaul of automakers' manufacturing strategies, not to mention a reversal of fortune for labor organizers long stymied by Tesla and other non-union companies.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Reality check: Right now, not a single model fits the president's criteria: battery-powered, made in America, by union workers. * Tesla produces the vast majority of EVs in the U.S., and all of its models contain at least 55% American-made parts, according to federal data. But Tesla doesn't have a union and CEO Elon Musk has run afoul of federal labor laws. * General Motors' Chevrolet Bolt is the only U.S.-built EV made by union labor. But it's made mostly with parts imported from Korea. Just 24% of the content is considered domestic. * The Nissan Leaf, another popular EV, is made in Tennessee. But the factory is non-union and only 35% of the parts are domestic. "Made in America" itself is confusing, because current rules governing "domestic" content include parts made in both the U.S. and Canada. * Under the American Automobile Labeling Act, passed in 1992, every car requires a label disclosing where the car was assembled, the percentage of equipment from the U.S. and Canada combined, and the country where the engine and transmission were built. * The newly passed US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement adds another layer of rules about the origin of parts.Biden wants to change the whole system of determining whether a federal vehicle is "American." * Today, the government requires federal vehicles to have at least 50 percent of their components made in America, but loopholes allow the most valuable parts like engines or steel to be manufactured elsewhere, Biden told reporters Monday. * He wants a higher threshold and tighter rules that would directly benefit American workers. Be smart: It's all doable, but definitely not within Biden's four-year term in office. * "It just doesn't add up," said Joe Langley, a forecasting analyst for IHS Markit. "The product is still a few years away." * And replacing 650,000 federal vehicles with EVs would require an increase in U.S. investment through the whole supply chain, including electric motors, batteries and vehicles — all of which will take time, Langley said. * Union leaders are glad Biden is focused on the industry's future. "He sees new technology as a way to grow our industry and our economy," a spokesperson for the United Auto Workers told Axios.Some of that investment is already happening. GM, for example, is overhauling several factories to produce electric vehicles in Tennessee and Michigan. Ford will make its upcoming e-Transit van in Missouri. * But GM, Ford and Stellantis (the newly merged FiatChrysler and Peugeot) just recently committed to build more EVs at union factories in Canada. * And Ford is ramping up production of its highly anticipated Mustang Mach-E in Mexico. What to watch: There could be some surprise winners from Biden's plan. * A handful of well-funded EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian and Workhorse are developing plug-in commercial vehicles like vans and trucks — things that are often needed in government fleets. * "This could put wind in the sails of a lot of new startups," said Langley.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Mike Pence, wife Karen reportedly homeless, couch-surfing in Indiana

    Word has it the former Second Family is staying at the Indiana governor’s cabin or crashing with kinfolk back in their home state. Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are reportedly looking for a new home after their free, taxpayer-funded housing officially ended just over a week ago. The story was originally shared by Business Insider but reposted to other outlets: Pence is reportedly staying at a cabin that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb uses as a retreat, while two other Indiana Republican insiders say that the former second-in-command and ex-Second Lady are staying with family.

  • McConnell Signals Support for Effort to Deem Trump Impeachment Trial ‘Unconstitutional’

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and 45 members of his caucus backed an effort to declare the impeachment trial of former President Trump “unconstitutional” on Tuesday. McConnell’s colleague from Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul, introduced a point of order on Tuesday to declare Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional on the grounds that a president can’t be impeached once he has left office. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then moved to table Paul’s point of order, blocking the effort to preemptively invalidate the impeachment trial. McConnell joined all but five Senate Republicans in opposing Schumer, signaling a willingness to entertain the argument that the impending trial is unconstitutional. The point of order resolution effectively forced Republicans to declare on the record whether they consider the impeachment trial constitutional, given that it’s taking place after Trump has left office. The resolution failed after a majority of senators voted in favor of Schumer’s move to table it, meaning the impeachment trial will go ahead as planned. However, only five Republicans voted against the resolution: Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. At the close of the impeachment trial itself, at least 17 Republican senators would need to join Democrats in order to convict Trump. “I think there will be enough support on” the point-of-order resolution “to show there’s no chance they can impeach the president,” Paul told reporters before the vote on Tuesday. “If 34 people support my resolution that this is an unconstitutional proceeding, it shows they don’t have the votes and we’re basically wasting our time.” Senator Collins said following the vote that there would be little chance of an impeachment conviction. “I think it’s pretty obvious from the vote today that it is extraordinary unlikely that the president will be convicted,” Collins told The New York Times. “Just do the math.” McConnell was reportedly pleased with the idea of impeaching Trump, after the former president incited a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol on January 6, though the majority leader later said publicly that he hadn’t decided whether to vote to convict. The mob breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate, and five people died in the riots including a Capitol police officer. An impeachment conviction could allow the Senate to bar Trump from running for office again, however a number of Republican senators have come out against the impeachment push. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said it would be “arrogant” for the Senate to prevent Trump from running again. “Voters get to decide that,” Rubio told Chis Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “Who are we to tell voters who they can vote for in the future?” Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas also voiced skepticism regarding the impeachment trial. “I think a lot of Americans are going to think it’s strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and remove from office a man who left office a week ago,” Cotton told the Associated Press on Monday. Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that McConnell voted to declare Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional. In fact, the minority leader voted against a motion to table Senator Paul’s point of order, which deems the trial unconstitutional. We regret the error.

  • Four teenagers arrested over ‘live-streamed’ murder of 15-year-old girl in Walmart

    ‘There appeared to be no remorse,’ says Calcasieu Parish sheriff Tony Mancus

  • Master Sergeant Gives Hated Air Force Tiger Stripe Uniform a Memorable Sendoff

    The U.S. Air Force is approaching its sunset date for the Airman Battle Uniform, known as the ABU.

  • Biden showed his years of Senate experience by winning a filibuster fight without saying a word

    Analysis: Biden had nothing to gain and everything to lose from fighting a quixotic war over the filibuster just days into his presidency.

  • Former VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

    A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans’ hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient that he misdiagnosed.

  • Tibetan Monk, 19, Dies After Months of Beatings in Chinese Custody, Human Rights Watch Claims

    A 19-year-old Tibetan monk has reportedly died after battling two months of alleged mistreatment under Chinese authorities. Tenzin Nyima, also known as Tamay, served at Dza Wonpo monastery in Wonpo township, Kandze prefecture, a Tibetan area in the Sichuan province of China. Nyima was first arrested in November 2019 after distributing leaflets with three other monks according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Army Rolls Out Army Green Uniform Wear Guidelines, Renames Combat Patch

    Troops have until Oct. 1, 2027, to purchase the AGSU, after which the ASU will become the Army's optional dress uniform.

  • Goya board of directors censures CEO for comments about election fraud

    Robert Unanue previously praised then-President Donald Trump at a White House event, saying the country was “truly blessed” to have him leading it.

  • Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

    Israel's military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding he's ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran during the coming year. The comments by Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi came as Israel and Iran both seek to put pressure on President Joe Biden ahead of his expected announcement on his approach for dealing with the Iranian nuclear program.

  • He Was Convicted in a Police Officer's Murder. Trump Gave Him Clemency.

    Among the dozens of pardons and commutations former President Donald Trump issued before leaving office, one name has left some law enforcement officials reeling: Jaime Davidson, notorious in upstate New York for planning a 1990 robbery that ended in the murder of a police officer. The commutation bypassed the typical federal process for seeking clemency and was championed by an advocate who was herself granted a pardon in 2018. Experts said Trump’s decision to cut Davidson’s life sentence short was evidence of the problems that arise when presidential allies exert strong influence. And after a reelection campaign that emphasized law and order, with rallies that sometimes featured the pro-police Blue Lives Matter flag, Trump’s decision was a baffling anomaly that upstate politicians, prosecutors and police union officials received with dismay. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It’s hard to even put the reaction into words; you’ve got to grab a thesaurus,” said William Fitzpatrick, the district attorney of Onondaga County and a friend of the officer. “But it’s just astonishment.” But Davidson’s case is complex, and he was long championed by lawyers and relatives as a candidate for clemency. As the leader of a drug ring who helped plan the robbery of a rival, he was convicted of murder although he was not at the scene of the robbery that turned deadly; the man who fired the shot that killed Wallie Howard Jr., a Syracuse police investigator who was working undercover, has already been released. And amid a national push to reduce incarceration rates that disproportionately affect Black men, some experts and advocates said the case was remarkable only because such decisions have been too rare. “It’s not the grant itself that strikes me as inappropriate,” said Rachel Barkow, an expert on executive clemency and a law professor at New York University. “There are thousands of people like him, and the real question is why him — as opposed to all of the people who are similarly situated.” Executive clemency is aimed at showing mercy to deserving recipients, but Trump often used the power for personal or political goals. The majority of the sentences and convictions Trump wiped away in his final hours in office last week went to allies like Steve Bannon or business executives and elected officials entangled in high-profile corruption cases. Davidson, too, had ties to the Trump administration: His longtime lawyer was part of a team that represented Donald Trump Jr. in recent years. But of the 143 people granted clemency by the president last week, he was one of few who had been convicted in a violent crime case and the only one who had been connected with a murder. The White House’s announcement noted that while in prison, Davidson “mentored and tutored over 1,000 prisoners to help them achieve their GED certificates” and “earned praise from prison officials for his dedication to helping others.” It is unclear exactly what ultimately swayed Trump to grant clemency in a case that starkly differs both from most others he took on and his own tough-on-crime persona. But the unexpected decision was likely the product of several forces, including the influential advocacy of a former pardon recipient who retained close ties to Trump. Thirty-one years ago, Howard was working undercover when he was fatally shot during an attempted robbery. The gunman and another suspect were quickly arrested, but Davidson was separately charged and later convicted in federal court after prosecutors argued that he led a cocaine ring in Syracuse and had concocted plans for the robbery. Because Howard was killed during the commission of the robbery and in service of the drug ring, Davidson was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Davidson, who was not accused of being present at the scene of the shooting, has maintained his innocence. Howard’s family could not be reached for comment Tuesday. But in 2014, when a judge reduced the sentence of Robert Lawrence, the man who shot Howard, the officer’s mother and sister pleaded in court that it be reconsidered. “My son didn’t get another chance,” his mother, Delores Howard, told Syracuse.com. “Why should he get another chance?” The killing rattled the community and decades later, officers and friends still gather on the anniversary of his death. “He probably would have been the first African American chief someday,” Fitzpatrick said. “To have lost him that way just compounds the tragedy.” After a chance encounter, a lawyer, Bettina Schein, took on Davidson’s case in 2004 but had little success in seeking a reprieve. Years beforehand, the gunman had recanted his testimony from trial and said that Davidson had not been involved — which the White House appeared to also cite in its explanation for clemency. (The man later reversed again, saying Davidson had in fact played a role, which the White House statement did not mention.) Davidson had also made petitions to the Office of the Pardon Attorney in 2013 and 2017, according to federal records, but both had been turned down. Then, as Syracuse.com first reported, appeals from family members to end his imprisonment drew the attention of an unexpected reader: Catina Johnson, the daughter of Alice Marie Johnson, an advocate who works to identify cases for clemency and had a direct line to the Trump White House. “We have to help this man,” Johnson recalled her daughter saying in October. After looking into the case herself, Johnson said she similarly began to believe in Davidson’s innocence and became convinced that he was deserving of clemency. “I’m certainly not saying Jaime was innocent of everything in life. But give this man a chance,” Johnson said in an interview. “He has more than paid his debt to society. Let him live free to do good in society, because he showed by what he did in prison that he’s going to be a change agent. I really believe in him.” Johnson herself was the recipient of executive clemency from Trump in October 2018. After reality television star Kim Kardashian West lobbied on Johnson’s behalf, the president commuted her life prison sentence for charges related to cocaine distribution and money laundering. Since then, Johnson garnered influence with the former president, appearing in the Trump campaign’s Super Bowl television ad last year. She supported several of his final pardons and commutations, and although she has typically taken on nonviolent crime cases, she said Davidson’s “grabbed at her heart strings.” Later in the fall, she said, she shared her interest with Schein, who sent her a 62-page clemency petition. In the documents, which Schein was otherwise planning to send to the federal pardons office, she argued that a misidentification by the police, two false testimonies and pressure to solve the case led to Davidson wrongly spending 28 years in prison. Over the next several months, Johnson continued looking into the case, she said, with the help and interest of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who also worked with her on several other clemency cases. Then, on the Sunday afternoon before the inauguration, Schein said her phone began ringing with an unexpected caller: the White House. Both Schein and her husband, Alan Futerfas, have represented people from the Trump Organization, including Donald Trump Jr., in court over the past several years. Still, she said she was not fully sure whether Davidson would end up on the clemency list. “I had to see it in writing because I couldn’t really believe it,” Schein said, adding that she believed Johnson’s connections to Trump played a greater role than her own in the commutation. She added that her father was a police officer and that she would not have represented Davidson — who differs from her typical slate of white-collar clients — if she did not believe his case was a “lamentable injustice.” Davidson’s family members declined to comment through Schein, but she said several called her after the decision and were “so grateful for it.” In Syracuse, law enforcement officials were confounded by the move. John Duncan, a former executive assistant U.S. attorney and the prosecutor in Davidson’s case, said he had not been contacted by the White House or Justice Department in the lead-up to Davidson’s commutation, as would have likely occurred had the petition gone through the Office of the Pardon Attorney. But had he been, Duncan said he would not have agreed with the decision and noted that those misgivings did not extend to all his past cases. “If you ask me for a list of people who nobody should give a presidential commutation to,” Duncan said, “Davidson would pretty much be at the top of the list.” Experts on presidential pardon and commutation practice questioned how thoroughly the White House reviewed the case and said the case reflected the undue influence the pardon process gives allies of the executive branch like Johnson. “This is the kind of controversial case that courts are institutionally better suited to handle, keeping the president out of a political crossfire,” said Margaret Love, a former pardon attorney for the Justice Department. “We can’t operate a modern justice system with these antique, unfair and unreliable remedies. And pardon is indisputably one of them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company