How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A sailor looks at the Russian missile cruiser Moskva moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Russia has confirmed the Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet, has sunk while being towed to port following what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard.

Ukraine says the Moskva's fate was sealed by a missile strike launched by its forces from the coast which ripped open the hulking Soviet-era ship's hull. Russia's defence ministry has not confirmed that version of events. Reuters is unable to verify either side's assertions.

Here's what we do know, and what the sinking means (and does not mean) for Russia's battle-readiness:

WHAT CAPABILITIES DOES THE SINKING DEPRIVE RUSSIA OF?

Russia has powerful air defence systems deployed in Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, but the Moskva was able to provide long-range and mobile air defence protection for the entire Black Sea Fleet and was a floating command and control centre. Its loss potentially leaves the fleet more exposed, particularly on longer range missions west of Crimea.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CREW?

The ship had a crew of around 500 sailors who Russia said were successfully evacuated to other ships before being returned to their home port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Friday. Ukraine has suggested there are likely to have been fatalities, but Russia has not said anything on the subject yet.

WILL IT LOSS CHANGE THE COURSE OF THE UKRAINE CONFLICT?

Probably not, but Britain's Ministry of Defence says its loss is likely to prompt Russia to review its naval posture in the Black Sea. While a huge blow to Russian military morale, the Russian navy has so far not played a big role in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia retains naval dominance in the immediate region and the Moskva was primarily equipped to destroy enemy vessels at sea but little is left of Ukraine's navy.

WAS IT EARMARKED FOR A ROLE IN THE UNFOLDING CONFLICT?

Not clear, but some analysts say it may have helped support a possible Russian amphibious landing in the Ukrainian port of Odesa that has not happened yet because of resistance from Ukrainian forces. Its sinking may be seen in some quarters in Ukraine as reducing the chances of such an assault and allow Ukraine to redeploy some of its forces elsewhere.

CAN RUSSIA EASILY REPLACE THE MOSKVA'S CAPABILITIES

No. Russia has two other ships of the same class, the Marshal Ustinov and the Varyag, which serve with Russia's Northern and Pacific fleets respectively. Turkey, which controls access to the Black Sea via the Bosphorus, will not let them enter at a time of war.

WAS THE MOSKVA ARMED WITH UNIQUE WEAPONS?

No. It had anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missiles, but was not equipped with Russia's latest generation Kalibr cruise missiles or hypersonic missiles.

HOW MODERN A SHIP WAS IT?

Not very. Designed in the 1970s Soviet Union during the Cold War, it was conceived to destroy U.S. aircraft carriers and had been in service for nearly four decades. It underwent an extensive refit, and according to Britain's Ministry of Defence, only returned to operational status in 2021. Despite that refit, some of its hardware remained outdated.

HOW BIG A BLOW TO RUSSIAN MILITARY PRIDE IS THE SINKING?

It's a bitter loss for the Russian military as the ship, though ageing, was a symbol of the Crimea-based Black Sea Fleet and of Russian military pride. If it was holed by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles, it would be the biggest Russian warship to be lost in action since 1941, when German dive bombers crippled the Soviet battleship Marat in Kronshtadt harbour. Western diplomats and experts expect senior officers in the Black Sea Fleet to lose their jobs over the sinking.

(Reporting by Reuters reporters; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia pledges more strikes on Kyiv after missile attack, says took Mariupol plant

    The ministry said its forces had also taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks. Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east. The explosions were reported to have been heard after the Russian defence ministry announced that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, had sunk while being towed after being badly damaged.

  • Moody’s warns Russia at risk of defaulting

    Moody’s Investors Service warned on Thursday that Russia could be at risk of defaulting on two bonds after the country made payments on both in rubles and not U.S. dollars. The credit ratings agency said that only dollars could be used in repayment for both bonds, according to their contracts. If the repayment is not…

  • Factbox-The 'Moskva', Russia's lost Black Sea Fleet flagship

    Ukraine said the fire was caused by its missile strike. The ship was thought to be located in the Black Sea somewhere off the Ukrainian port of Odesa at the time of the explosion. Whatever the cause, the episode is a setback for Russia.

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: Key Russian vessel sinks as CIA warns about Putin’s potential use of nuclear weapons

    As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its eighth week, Russia confirmed that its flagship vessel in the Black Sea sank — with Ukrainians claiming their anti-ship missile is to blame — while CIA Director William Burns warned the U.S. can’t “take lightly” the possibility that Russia would use nuclear weapons.

  • The Toyota Prius and Toyota Sequoia Are Birds of a Feather

    Tag along while we review two Toyota's that couldn't be any further apart: the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid and the off-road Toyota Sequoia.

  • ‘They Were Killed For Us’: Ukrainians Bury Their Dead — and Accuse Russian Army of Mass Murder

    We owe it to the dead and missing to tell their stories and to try to find some measure of justice, no matter how long it takes

  • France's Le Pen warns against sending weapons to Ukraine

    French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen warned Wednesday against sending any more weapons to Ukraine, and called for a rapprochement between NATO and Russia once Moscow’s war in Ukraine winds down. Le Pen, an outspoken nationalist who has long ties to Russia, also confirmed that if she unseats President Emmanuel Macron in France’s April 24 presidential runoff, she will pull France out of NATO’s military command and dial back French support for the whole European Union.

  • Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

    Viewers were told to ‘recognise’ that Russia is now ‘fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself’

  • Russia again targets Kyiv after warship sinks, Zelensky calls Moscow's war 'suicidal'

    Russia's defense ministry says Kyiv will again be a target, as fighting intensifies in Ukraine's east.

  • Damage to Russian warship 'going to have an impact on their capability' -Pentagon

    STORY: Russian news agencies cited the defense ministry as saying on Thursday that the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, has sunk in stormy seas following a major fire onboard.The defense ministry had said earlier that the Soviet-era warship had been badly damaged by the fire. Ukraine, however, said the shipboard blaze resulted from its missile strike. Reuters was unable to verify either account.

  • Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

    Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

  • Ukraine says fighting rages around Mariupol steel plant, port

    Motuzyanyk said Russia had used long-range bombers to attack Mariupol for the first time since its Feb. 24 invasion, and that elsewhere Russian forces were concentrating efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna in Ukraine's east. He called the loss of Russia's lead warship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, significant.

  • Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

    Russia’s Defense Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging loss of its flagship in the Black Sea. The threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv came after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of wounding seven people and damaging about 100 residential buildings with airstrikes in Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine.

  • IMF warns fintech firms are pushing banks into riskier mortgage lending. Could crypto be next?

    The International Monetary Fund issued a report Wednesday arguing for regulators to pay close attention to fintech companies when assessing financial stability risks

  • Luka Doncic ‘progressing, doing good’, according to Jason Kidd

    Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic today: "He's progressing. He's doing good. Didn't practice, but is in good spirits, and had a good day." Mavs haven't ruled Luka Doncic out of playoff opener vs. Jazz as they continue monitoring response to ...

  • Biden on Ukraine: "Yes, I called it genocide"

    President Biden stood by his comments referring to Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide" for the first time. "Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian," he said.

  • Preview: All-Electric 2023 Nissan Ariya Priced at $46,000

    This compact SUV has an estimated 300-mile driving rangeBy Mike MonticelloNissan says it will bring its first-ever all-electric SUV to the U.S. in late 2022 with the introduction of the Ariya. Th...

  • Lawsuit over South Carolina execution methods can go forward

    A judge ruled Thursday that a lawsuit brought by four death row inmates challenging South Carolina's execution methods can move forward as the state attempts to carry out its first execution in more than a decade. Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman agreed to a request by the prisoners' lawyers to closely examine officials’ claims that they can’t secure lethal injection drugs, leaving the electric chair and the firing squad as the only options for capital punishment. Attorneys for the inmates, who have largely exhausted their appeals, argued that dying by gunshot or electrocution would be a brutal process which violates a state ban on cruel, corporal and unusual punishments, and that prison officials have shown little proof they can't get the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections instead.

  • Letters to the editor for Friday, April 15, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • CIA director: US can’t ‘take lightly’ possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons

    CIA Director William Burns said Thursday that the U.S. cannot “take lightly” the possibility that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons as it grows more desperate in its military attack on Ukraine. “Given the potential desperation of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far militarily,…