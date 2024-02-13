Big Lots demolition makes way for Aldi

Feb. 13—THOMASVILLE- Grocery chain Aldi has continued its expansion across the state, with another location planned for Thomasville.

City of Thomasville Chief Building Official Mark Harmon has confirmed Aldi is building their newest store at 1530 E. Jackson Street, the site that was formerly occupied by Big Lots.

Harmon said the chain pulled the demolition permit approximately one month ago and has since been hard at work, prepping for the new storefront.

According to construction plans, the store will be 20,664 square feet with the scope of work including demolition, landscaping, signage, electrical, painting, and plumbing.

Headquartered in Illinois, Aldi is a privately held company with more than 2,330 corporate-owned locations across the United States. The chain currently boasts more than 70 stores in Georgia, including a newly opened location in Valdosta.

Harmon said Aldi has not disclosed an opening date, but as a former employee in the construction business, he expects it to be done within a year. However, Harmon did state that large chains often operate on their own timelines and while the outer shell of the store may be built within six months, it could still sit vacant on the inside, while managers wait for the perfect time to open the doors.

Regardless of the opening date, Harmon said residents should soon expect to see activity along that corridor of the city and is excited to welcome a new business to Thomasville.