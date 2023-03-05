Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.30

Big Lots, Inc.'s (NYSE:BIG) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.30 per share on 31st of March. This makes the dividend yield 8.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Big Lots' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even in the absence of profits, Big Lots is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 175.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Big Lots Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Big Lots' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Big Lots to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Big Lots' EPS has fallen by approximately 11% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

We're Not Big Fans Of Big Lots' Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Big Lots make more consistent payments in the future. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Big Lots that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

