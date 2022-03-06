Big Lots' (NYSE:BIG) Dividend Will Be US$0.30

The board of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.30 per share on the 1st of April. The dividend yield will be 3.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Big Lots' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Big Lots was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 16.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 27%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Big Lots Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Big Lots' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from US$0.68 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.4% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Big Lots has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Big Lots definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Big Lots' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Big Lots you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

