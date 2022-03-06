Big Lots' (NYSE:BIG) Dividend Will Be US$0.30

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.30 per share on the 1st of April. The dividend yield will be 3.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Big Lots

Big Lots' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Big Lots was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 16.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 27%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Big Lots Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Big Lots' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from US$0.68 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.4% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Big Lots has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Big Lots definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Big Lots' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Big Lots you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Turning the calendar to March, folks may be hoping for a rebound in the stock market -- or at the very least, for the bleeding to stop. What we do know, however, is that buying and holding quality dividend stocks has historically been a great way to generate passive income from companies with the staying power to outlast tough times. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Chemours (NYSE: CC), and nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are three dividend stocks worth considering for March and beyond.

  • Watch This Bernese Mountain Dog Celebrate His One True Love: Jumping into Bushes With Reckless Abandon

    To be fair, he does make it look like so much fun.

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Any time is a good time to add to your positions in growth stocks -- even during market downturns. It recently launched pivotal phase 3 trials for two potential blockbusters: a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate and a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    The world is a turbulent place right now, and some investors are worried it could lead to more volatility within the stock market. If you're nervous about potential volatility, it may be tempting to either pull your money out of the market or press pause on investing for now. In theory, it may make sense to pull your money out just before stock prices fall, then reinvest when prices are at rock bottom.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • Time to Buy This Beaten-Down AI Tech Stock?

    This has been a brutal earnings season for investors who hold a lot of growth stocks. Markets are down, and Wall Street sentiment is shifting toward safer, more established businesses. Many of these growth stocks are issuing conservative outlooks for the fiscal year ahead, too, after several years of booming gains.

  • Why Nvidia Lost More of Its Value Than the Broad Market Did on Friday

    A hacker group's deadline appears to have come and gone without any response from the company, although it doesn't necessarily matter.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • 3 Reasons This HealthCare Stock Is a Great Buy in 2022

    A well-diversified business that is poised to grow for a long time could be your smartest pick this year.

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussia

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for the Stock Market. So Is a Swift Snapback.

    If the U.S. economy proves resilient once again, the current decline could end up being remembered as just another “growth scare,” one strategist says.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in this brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for Russia’s Economy. 50-50 Odds on a Russian Bond Default.

    That’s what’s being priced in by credit-default swaps, a portfolio manager says, as the Kremlin battles against the effects of unprecedented sanctions and isolation from much of the global economy.

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • Short Sellers Who Foresaw Russia Slump Find Cashing Out Is the Hard Part

    (Bloomberg) -- Short sellers were right when they bet against Russia. Whether they’ll collect their winnings of more than $723 million is another matter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi Jinping

  • At Ford, the Chip Shortage Isn’t Getting Any Better. There Are More Output Cuts.

    The car maker will take more downtime due to a lack of semiconductors. The issue has constrained global auto production for about a year.

  • Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

    Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. 2021 was Viatris' first full year as a unified entity -- a company formed by the spinoff and merger of Pfizer's generic drug division with another generic maker called Mylan.