A big Mardi Gras season looms. Here’s the schedule for all 18 parades on the MS Coast.

If the Krewe of Neptune’s membership boom is any indication, Mardi Gras 2024 should be one to remember on the Mississippi Coast.

The krewe, which sponsors one of the Coast’s most popular Mardi Gras parades, added 135 members this year, boosting its roster to around 460. It’s the biggest membership increase Neptune has seen in a very long time, parade Captain Chet Landry said.

Neptune’s parade, which rolls through downtown Biloxi, is unique because the member floats are made by Kern Studios in New Orleans, which also makes floats for parades in that city. Neptune will have 17 floats, with a total of about 80 units in the parade.

Paradegoers cheer for beads during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 13 for 2024, when the GCCA parade will roll at 1 p.m. in Biloxi.

Landry said Neptune’s membership boom might be partly attributed to new leadership and other changes but also a desire to celebrate the season in a big way after COVID lockdowns and flareups.

The Coast’s oldest Mardi Gras group, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association, will have 100 units rolling in its Biloxi parade on Fat Tuesday. The GCCA’s Jennifer Schmidt said a crowd of about 80,000 is expected. The GCCA, founded in 1908, has 24 of its own floats built by Doug Blom of Biloxi.

“We’re running a family friendly event, as usual, and we hope to keep it that way,” Schmidt said.

Mardi Gras parade schedule for MS Coast

A complete Mardi Gras parade schedule for the Coast is listed below:

A member of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association court throws beads while parading to the Mardi Gras Museum on Jan. 5, 2015, in celebration of Twelfth Night. The holiday lights were turned off at the Biloxi Lighthouse and then turned on at the Mardi Gras Museum to symbolize the start of Mardi Gras season. This year’s celebration is Friday, Jan. 5, starting at the Biloxi Visitors Center.

Friday, Jan. 5

5 p.m., Twelfth Night Parade, Biloxi

Saturday, Jan. 27

1 p.m., Elks Club and Krewe of Unique Parade, Ocean Springs

1 p.m., Pass Christian Carnival Association Parade, Pass Christian

Participants gather to march in the Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade.

Saturday, Feb. 3

10 a.m., Children’s Walking Parade, Biloxi.

6 p.m., Long Beach Carnival Association Parade, Long Beach.

6 p.m., Krewe of Neptune Coronation Ball, Coast Coliseum, Biloxi

7 p.m., Gautier Men’s Club Parade, Gautier

Sunday, Feb. 4

12 p.m., Krewe of Nereids Parade, Waveland

Friday, Feb. 9

7 p.m., Ocean Springs Carnival Association Night Parade, Ocean Springs

Throws to the crowds from the US Navy Veterens float during the Krewe of Gemini Day parade in Gulfport on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Saturday, Feb. 10

12 p.m., Krewe of Diamondhead Parade, Diamondhead

12 p.m., Jackson County Carnival Association Parade, Pascagoula

2 p.m. Krewe of Gemini Day Parade, Gulfport

5:30 p.m., Krewe of Neptune Night Parade, Biloxi

Paradegoers yell for throws as the St. Paul Carnival Association parade rolls through downtown Pass Christian on Sunday, February 26, 2017. ‘Pass Beyond Galaxies: An Outer Space Adventure’ was this year’s theme.

Sunday, Feb. 11

12 p.m., St. Paul Carnival Association Parade, Pass Christian

1 p.m., Second Street Social Club Parade, Gulfport

1:30 p.m., North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association Parade, D’Iberville

Monday, Feb. 12

5 p.m., Mystic Krewe of the Seashore Parade, Bay St. Louis

Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13

1 p.m., Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade, Biloxi