Big Marijuana Is Booming -- Except for 1 Stock

The stock market has done well to begin 2019, and the cannabis industry in particular has seen explosive gains. After a lackluster 2018 for many of the largest players in big marijuana, most of the highest-profile companies in the budding cannabis industry have rocketed higher, and some have even made their way to new record levels.

Like any investing trend, though, some companies are doing better than others. In fact, there's one stock among big marijuana players that's seen only the most modest of share-price increases in 2019, and that has some cannabis investors wondering what that means both for that company in particular and for the sector in general.

ACB Chart More

ACB data by YCharts.

Investors buy into cannabis collaboration

A look at the chart above shows that the two big winners so far in 2019 happen to be companies that have made the most significant partnerships with companies outside the cannabis industry. Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) has had a close relationship with Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) for more than a year now, while Cronos Group's (NASDAQ: CRON) recent deal with tobacco giant Altria (NYSE: MO) dramatically increased its exposure within the industry.

Canopy's gains stem from a couple of factors. First, shares of the marijuana company had taken an especially hard hit as 2018 came to a close, and so to an even greater extent than the rest of the industry, its stock was poised for a bounce. More importantly from a fundamental perspective, Canopy made a smart move, taking advantage of the passage of farm-related legislation in the U.S. to announce plans to build a hemp production facility in New York. By building a presence in the U.S. market, Canopy will be better positioned to make more dramatic moves if cannabis becomes legal nationwide.

Cronos also looks poised to take advantage of the hemp opportunity, and having Altria in its corner is an invaluable asset. Cronos is much smaller than Canopy Growth, but it's worked hard to make its name in the Canadian cannabis market. Altria's experience in tobacco production and distribution should help Cronos become more efficient with its own business, and the availability of additional capital gives Cronos the chance to scout out more strategic combinations. That could prove particularly useful as more U.S. jurisdictions look at legal marijuana.