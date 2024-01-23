BIG member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office chooses to retire for ‘greener pastures’

After 14 years of service, police service horse, Midnight, is retiring.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Midnight’s departure from the force stating, “Midnight has chosen to retire and trot on to greener pastures. He was a dedicated member of JSO, always willing and ready to work.”

Back in 2020, JSO highlighted Midnight as part of their mounted unit. On a Facebook post they said he’s a Percheron breed who likes socializing with other horses, forehead rubs, and apples. Midnight was not a fan of being alone and getting his hooves trimmed.

According to JSO, Midnight won gold in the Florida Mounted Police Olympics in 2020.

“Midnight, you will truly be missed,” JSO said on a Facebook post. “Thank you for galloping around our city with such grace.”

In a video created by JSO, Midnight is said to join his former stall-mate and retired police service horse, Tonka, at Mill Creek Horse Farm in Alachua, Florida.

