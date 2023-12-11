Big Mike's restaurant in Hanover looks to incentivize shopping local this holiday season

As the owners of their own small business since 2007, husband and wife duo Josh and Melissa Clemens know how important it is for small businesses to stick together.

That's why, for the month of December, they're offering any customers at their downtown Hanover restaurant, Big Mike's Crabhouse & Grill, 10% off their purchases when they show a same-day receipt for a small business.

"We're trying to keep it in people's minds," said Melissa, "you know, try to patronize the local smaller businesses whenever possible."

Co-owners Melissa and Josh Clemens, of New Oxford, pose for a photo at Big Mike's Crabhouse at 100 High Street, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Hanover Borough. Josh's sister, Amanda Czapp, not pictured, is an additional co-owner.

The Clemens duo said they've heard from many other local business owners that business has been slow recently, which inspired their offer.

The sense of community spirit among small business owners is commonplace downtown, Melissa said.

"The community has always supported us," she said. "We just help each other out, if you run out of something, you know who to text or call."

That's where the idea for their unique promotion came about, Melissa said, as they look to help incentivize holiday shopping in the downtown area.

"Hearing from a lot of business friends that they are sooo slooow, so hoping this urges you to shop/dine small if at all possible this holiday season," wrote Melissa in a post on the Facebook page for Big Mike's.

"People really do take care of each other down here," Melissa said. "

The promotion, which runs until the end of December, gives customers 10% off their order if they show a receipt for a small business dated the same day as their order. The offer applies to any business that has up to three locations.

Melissa encouraged the community to also take advantage of the free parking offered by Hanover Borough for December, with all meters in Hanover's downtown district being free on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the month of December.

"This downtown is growing," Melissa said, "and getting better every day."

Big Mike's

Big Mike's Crabhouse at 100 High Street, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Hanover Borough.

Big Mike's has been a staple of downtown Hanover for around 16 years, opening in 2007 at the current location, 100 High Street.

The restaurant's main claim to fame is, you probably guessed it, their crabs, which are served year-round.

"It's definitely an extension of Maryland," said Melissa. "A lot of people that work in Maryland live here, and it's kind of like one big seafood loving area."

"They take it very seriously," Melissa said of their customers' love for steamed crabs. Melissa notes the restaurant is one of the very few in the area that offers steamed crabs year-round.

Another highlight of Big Mike's is their broasted chicken, said Josh.

The year-round outdoor patio at Big Mike's Crabhouse at 100 High Street, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Hanover Borough.

Another unique part of the experience of Big Mike's is a year-round outdoor patio offered by the restaurant, with outdoor gas heaters, picnic tables, and plastic windscreens that help keep the outdoor patio comfortable over the winter.

"Like a reunion every day"

Big Mike's is currently owned by husband and wife Melissa and Josh, along with Josh's sister, Amanda Czapp.

The business first started with Josh's dad, Mike Clemens, then Amanda and her late husband, Paul Czapp.

Paul passed away in June of 2022 at just the age of 49. Since his passing, Big Mike's and Czapp Mechanical has sponsored a Paul Czapp memorial fund that awards a young person in the community with a scholarship towards training and certification in plumbing, HVAC, or refrigeration trade.

Years ago, Paul wanted to steam crabs, and saw a lack of sit-down restaurants in the area offering crabs. That led to the origin of the business, which started at the family farm before the restaurant opened in 2007.

Melissa and Josh, at the time, were living in South Carolina, and were talking about moving back to the area. Josh was born and raised in Hanover, and met Melissa, who was from West Virginia, in college. Josh was studying sports management, and Melissa was studying travel and tourism.

The pair moved back to the Hanover area in 2005, and soon after were involved in opening Big Mike's in 2007.

The two have been married for 20 years, with four children. Many of the duo's kids have worked at the restaurant over the years,

"Our kids have grown up here," Melissa said. "The customers have seen our kids grow up, and they're always asking about our kids, our employees, and our families."

Along with their children working for them at times, Josh notes their longtime employees have also been like family to them.

"It's like a reunion every day," said Melissa. "We are very fortunate to be able to keep a lot of the same faces that even started with us."

Melissa notes that the longevity of many of their employees is one thing that she hears many customers enjoy, with customers enjoying the consistency of the same person often cooking their food day after day.

"This is something that in my wildest dreams, I would have never saw myself doing," said Melissa, who said she was always an introvert. After over 16 years of running the business, Melissa now can't imagine doing anything else.

"I love it," she said. "I love the people, I love that it's just different every day, and it's flexible."

