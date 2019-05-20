David Axe

It Would Be a Big Mistake: Don't Trade 'New' F-15s for F-35s

If funding falls and the Air Force must choose between non-stealthy F-15Xs and stealthy F-35s, the flying branch might pick the longer-lasting F-15Xs, Duckworth said. That could undermine the F-35 program, she warned.

The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on March 4, 2019 questioned the U.S. Air Force's proposal to buy new F-15Xs from Boeing starting in 2020.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, and ranking member Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, asked how the Air Force could justify buying non-stealthy, fourth-generation F-15s when, for years, the flying branch categorically rejected the notion of buying anything but radar-evading, fifth-generation warplanes.

"It seems to me that we’re getting back into the fourth generation that we’re hoping to be out of," Inhofe said, according to Defense News reporter Joe Gould.

Under pressure from the office of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, the Air Force proposed to buy as many as 144 F-15Xs through the mid-2020s in order to replace 1980s-vintage F-15Cs on a one-for-one basis in the nine active and Air National Guard squadrons that fly the older type on air-superiority and homeland-defense missions.

