'It was a big mistake' - ex-Ocean Gate mayor goes to prison for stealing from borough

TOMS RIVER - The former mayor of Ocean Gate was led out of a courtroom in handcuffs Friday, bound for prison for siphoning tens of thousands of dollars from the town during the 15 years he served as its top elected official.

Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill sentenced Paul Kennedy, 68, to three years in prison for engaging in a pattern of official misconduct. She ordered that Kennedy serve two years in prison before he can be considered for release on parole.

Former Ocean Gate Mayor Paul Kennedy is taken into custody after his sentencing for official misconduct related to his thefts from the government. The sentencing was before Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill at the Ocean County Courthouse in Toms River Friday, January 26, 2024.

Rahill also ordered Kennedy to pay $20,308 in restitution to the borough once he is released from prison.

There were as many as 20 people from the small borough that Kennedy led from January 2007 to March 2022 in attendance at the court proceeding, among them its current mayor and elected officials. They said they were upset by the trust that Kennedy breached.

"It's a sad day,'' Ocean Gate Mayor Robert Curtin said outside the courthouse at the conclusion of Kennedy's sentencing hearing. "Our town's been through PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder.)''

Curtin said Kennedy's actions spoiled the small-town feel of Ocean Gate, which has a population of about 2,200 that swells a bit in the summer.

"He lived right in the middle of all of us,'' Curtin said of Kennedy. "He was friend and neighbor to all of us. We trusted him.''

Kennedy was arrested and charged. in March 2022 as a result of an investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office that revealed he failed to turn over proceeds of government assets sold at auction, pocketing the money for himself, according to Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The investigation also revealed Kennedy failed to deposit parking meter receipts in the borough's bank account and that he sold furniture belonging to the borough on Facebook Marketplace and attempted to keep the proceeds for himself, the prosecutor said.

The investigation continued after Kennedy's arrest and further revealed he pocketed cash from the sale of scrap metal from the borough's recycling center and also kept money donated to his re-election campaign and that of his running mates for his personal use, the prosecutor said.

Kennedy pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to engaging in a pattern of officials misconduct. As part of his plea agreement, Kennedy agreed to forfeit public office and be barred from any future public employment.

"I take full responsibility for what I did,'' Kennedy said to the judge before she sentenced him. "It was a big mistake on my part.''

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Judge sends ex-Ocean Gate mayor to prison for 3 years for corruption