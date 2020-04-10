'Do it for your big momma': Surgeon general urges communities of colour to stay home moments after admitting their jobs don't enable them to

The White House coronavirus task force has urged communities of colour to stay home and practice social distancing measures, as data shows the death tolls are higher among Hispanics and blacks in parts of the US.

But this advice came after Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams admitted those communities were more likely to hold jobs that didn't allow them to work from home.

"We do not think people of colour are biologically predisposed to get Covid-19. But they are socially at risk to coronavirus exposure," Dr Adams said during the press briefing on Friday.

He implored everyone to "do it for your abuela ... your big momma" when it comes to staying at home and following released guidelines.

"You are not helpless, it is even more important in communities of colour we adhere to taskforce guidelines," Dr Adams added.

But it was also revealed that fewer than one in five black Americans hold jobs that allow them to work from home. For Hispanics, about one in six hold jobs that allow them to work from home. These figures come a report released by the Economic Policy Institute.

Dr Adams said the federal government understood the added strain on communities of colour when dealing with the pandemic, but there were no immediate answers for how officials intended to handle the social and economic problems that are increasing the risk for someone to contract the coronavirus. 'More details are forthcoming" next week, he added.





More follows…



