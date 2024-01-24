ALBANY - Saturday closed out the Shackelford County Youth & Livestock Show. This was the first stock show in the county barn since a major renovation over the summer.

RaeLynn Henderson, 12 and a 6th grader at Moran ISD, reacts as she is handed a check after winning the junior showmanship title during the rabbit exhibition at Saturday’s Shackleford County Youth & Livestock Show in Albany.

The day opened with cattle being judged off-site near the Prairie Theatre, home of the Fort Griffin Fandangle. Meanwhile in the county barn, rabbits and chickens took their turn, along with the Pee Wee Showmanship event.

This event is for children too young to participate in the livestock show, allowing them a personal encounter with the animals in the arena setting. Children can start showing at nine-years-old, the Pee Wee show is a way to whet the interest of youngsters who might want to participate in the future.

Presenters and children walk their goats out of the arena after the Pee Wee Showmanship event at Saturday’s Shackleford County Youth & Livestock Show.

Finally after opening their arms to the livestock show, Albany opened its wallet too. Bidders waved numbers with one hand and held their other hand up as well, requesting their bids be multiplied based on how many fingers that second hand had in the air.

Betsy Parsons indicates to the auctioneer to multiply her bid by five times as she and others attend the sale at Saturday’s Shackleford County Youth & Livestock Show.

Sometimes it was all their fingers, Kenzie Neve's reserve steer sold for over $3,000. Another sold for over $2,500. Rabbits seemed to go for around $400 with swine and others going higher still.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Big money and big surprises round out Albany livestock show