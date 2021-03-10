Big music festival announces lineup for return to Las Vegas

FILE - This Oct. 25, 2014 file photo people watch The Roots perform at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. The Life is Beautiful arts and music festival has announced its performer lineup, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, marking a return of large annual events to Las Vegas after cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Life is Beautiful arts and music festival announced its performer lineup on Wednesday, making a return of large annual events to Las Vegas after they were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Green Day, psychedelic music artist Tame Impala and rapper A$AP Rocky headline the list of more than 60 artists booked for the Sept. 17-19 event.

“After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms,” David Oehm, the event's chief executive, said in a statement.

Festival director Lauren DelFrago said organizers are working closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return of live music. Early tickets sold out and general sales begin Friday.

The announcement came after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority allocated $150,000 for Life is Beautiful among $3.5 million in marketing and sponsorships for events over the next 16 months.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the authority’s board allocated $275,000 for the Downtown Rocks concert series from May through October, $2 million for the Professional Bull Riders Association championships in November and $1 million for the U.S. Bowling Congress championship that starts in March of 2022 and lasts through July of that year.

Authority chief Steve Hill said Tuesday that plans are being made for a May opening of a $987 million expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which would be used by trade events including the big World of Concrete industry show in June.

Recommended Stories

  • Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival

    Well, if you were worried that music may not return in 2021, here's a sign that things may be looking up. Las Vegas fest Life Is Beautiful revealed that Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala will headline this year's event, which is slated to take place Sept. 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas. …

  • Envy Gaming Scores Gray Television Investment to Close $40 Million Round

    Envy Gaming has announced a $40 million investment round, led by Atlanta-based media company Gray Television, which will invest $28.5 million and name two directors to Envy Gaming’s board. The latest investors include Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone, Texas Rangers minority owner Ken Hersh and the Envy Gaming owner Mike Rufail. Gray’s investment could lead to […]

  • Special to End With Season 2 at Netflix

    Bittersweet news for fans of Netflix’s Special: The Ryan O’Connell comedy will end with its upcoming second season (premiering Thursday, May 20), which will expand from its original 15-minute format to full half-hour episodes. The semi-autobiographical series, which premiered in April 2019, tells the story of Ryan, “a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who […]

  • Tracy Morgan 'Wants' to Play Louis Armstrong in Biopic, Coming 2 America Costar Jermaine Fowler Says

    Tracy Morgan has previously expressed interested in playing late jazz legend Louis Armstrong in a biopic

  • New coronavirus cases in Turkey hit highest level this year after measures eased

    The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose on Wednesday to the highest level this year, Health Ministry data showed, ten days after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic. Erdogan announced a partial opening of schools, as well as cafes and restaurants last week. Ankara also eased weekend lockdowns, after the number of new cases fell below 10,000 daily.

  • AP PHOTOS: Japan hotel gives bus tours of tsunami disaster

    For nearly a decade, a Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan’s northern Pacific coast in 2011. Buildings in Minamisanriku were flattened, and more than 800 people in the city were killed or went missing.

  • Blinken to meet with China counterparts in Alaska next week

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 during a stop in Alaska, the State Department said on Wednesday, marking the first high-level in-person contact between the two countries under the Biden administration. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will join the meeting in Anchorage with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councillor Wang Yi.

  • What is justice? In Derek Chauvin case, a weary city that wears George Floyd's face waits for an answer

    A weary country, particularly its Black residents, is hoping for even a modicum of the justice it spent a summer – or a lifetime – seeking.

  • At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw - researchers

    At least 10 different hacking groups are using a recently discovered flaw in Microsoft Corp's mail server software to break in to targets around the world, cybersecurity company ESET said in a blog post on Wednesday. The breadth of the exploitation adds to the urgency of the warnings being issued by authorities in the United States and Europe about the weaknesses found in Microsoft's Exchange software. The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring solution leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage, allowing malicious actors to steal emails virtually at will from vulnerable servers.

  • Brewers relying on offseason fielding upgrades to pay off

    Whether they did it by design or responded to the market forces at work, the Milwaukee Brewers found an intriguing way to try gaining an edge over their NL Central rivals. “And I think that can only benefit our team, the pitchers, and we can kind of feed off that.”

  • 'Exit the arena': NBA commissioner Adam Silver recalls stunning night the league shut down

    In a wide-ranging discussion with Yahoo News, Silver recalls the events that transpired on March 11, 2020, what went into his decision to halt play after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and what he’s learned since.

  • Selling Sunset Has Officially Been Renewed for Two More Seasons! Here's Everything We Know Now

    Netflix has also given a new real estate reality series from the creator of Selling Sunset the green light

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret vow exchange was right for them - and it proves royal weddings are out of touch

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they exchanged vows in their backyard three days before their royal wedding.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forces Congress to delay vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

    The Republican lawmaker has earned bipartisan pushback for repeatedly using procedural tactics to stall congressional business in recent weeks.

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to his Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet: “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tucker Carlson called Meghan Markle a 'narcissist' in a rant targeting high-profile women like Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton

    The Fox News host brushed aside numerous claims the Sussexes made to Oprah Winfrey and accused Meghan of claiming fake victimhood over "dresses."

  • Russia demanded an apology from the EU drug regulator after its top official compared getting the Sputnik V vaccine to playing 'Russian roulette'

    Christa Wirthumer-Hoche made the remark while urging countries to wait for European Medicines Agency approval before authorizing it to citizens.

  • Child Forced to Watch Beheadings: Rare Inside Look Into the Mozambique Massacres

    Nyasha KadandaraPEMBA, Mozambique—Last year, 10-year-old Maria Antumane was forced to watch as a group of militant men carried out a gruesome attack on her village, Bilibiza. Armed with machetes and guns, the men had ordered her to keep her eyes open as they beheaded residents a few feet away from her.“I saw this happening. Killing. The men told us, ‘sit there and watch someone be beheaded,’” Maria said, fiddling with the hemline of her stained T-shirt. “And everyone started crying. And they said, ‘No one cry about this.’”The men burned down Maria’s village. Amid the chaos, she managed to escape into northern Mozambique’s dense tropical forest. As she fled, her leg got caught in an animal snare. “I was trapped from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. I was stuck without anybody to remove the trap,” she said. “I was screaming and crying.”Several villagers who were also fleeing the attack on the village passed by Maria. They tried to pry apart the jaws of the trap to release her leg, but rushed off when they thought the attackers might be approaching, leaving her stranded and terrified. Eventually, some villagers who knew Maria’s parents recognized her. They managed to release her leg from the snare, which left an open wound on her shin. They carried her with them, traveling for days until they reached Pemba, the capital city of Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province. There, alone in the hospital, Maria recovered from her wounds and from malaria.Three and a half years before the attack on her village, a group of armed men raided police stations in the village of Mocímboa da Praia in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, kicking off a seemingly endless stream of violence in the northern part of the country. Little is known about the ideology or goals of this shadowy group, which calls itself al Sunna wa Jummah (ASWJ). The local population calls it al Shabaab, an Arabic phrase meaning “the youth,” although it has no apparent connection to the Somali terrorist organization with the same name.Since the police station raid, these armed militants perpetuated at least 517 attacks targeting civilians, killing more than 1,157 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Database (ACLED). They burned down homes, looted villages, abducted women and girls and murdered locals in gruesome acts of violence; in November 2020 they reportedly beheaded and chopped up the bodies of more than 50 villagers, turning a local football pitch into an “execution ground,” according to media reports.It’s difficult to pinpoint how the conflict began. Over half of Cabo Delgado province’s population is Muslim, and experts believe that the armed militants emerged more than a decade ago in the northern area of the province as a religious group bent on separating itself from the local Muslim population, which it believed was practicing a “degraded” form of Islam.In 2008, people began visiting mosques in Pemba and other northern districts “trying to preach a very radical Islam,” said Salvador Forquilha, a senior researcher at the Institute for Social and Economic Studies (IESE), an independent research institution based in Maputo. The movement leaders are suspected to have direct ties to fundamentalists in Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia and the Great Lakes region and indirect ties to religious clerics in Saudi Arabia, Libya, Sudan and Algeria. As radicalization spread through the northern provinces, local religious leaders say they attempted to inform the then-government about the impending threat.“When you speak with religious leaders in Pemba, especially, and also in other districts, they will say, ‘look, we were in touch with the government and we told the government that something was going wrong in our mosques, but the government did not take action,’” said Forquilha. “So the group evolved very quickly. And when the group found huge resistance... in the local mosques from local religious leaders but also local population, they started actually to become much more violent.”Experts say that the government’s failure to heed those early warnings was a missed opportunity that could have spared countless others from recent violence, including Maria Antumane’s aunt, 55-year-old Ana Maria Biche, who fled the same attack as her 10-year-old niece. She remembered the armed men entering the village around 3 p.m. They began burning down houses, looting and killing at night. Biche described the men as young, between the ages of 17 and 25, and well-armed. Aunt Ana Maria Biche Nyasha Kadandara “They were all young men with guns,” she said, waving her hands and widening her eyes. “They seemed to be from Mozambique or Tanzania. They spoke Swahili and in other languages… there were white people between them… and Arabs with beards.” Biche described the brutality she witnessed in her village. “I saw them kill people with knives. One of them used a chainsaw,” she added, mimicking the noise and sawing motion, “on someone’s neck.”Two of the people murdered that day were Maria Antumane’s mother and father. “They cut their heads from their bodies,” Biche said. “They took their heads off, and threw them to the other side.”Biche, Maria’s aunt, was luckier than most. She escaped into the forest and traveled for days until she reached Metuge, an emergency center set up outside Pemba to accommodate the displaced. There, she became one of the almost 700,000 people displaced in northern Mozambique as of the end of 2020, according to a new U.N. report. Nearly half are children.Metuge is endless rows of tents, cooking fires and open defecation areas. Local boys rush towards open car windows to sell buckets of mangos for less than $1.00 each. Women and girls balance buckets over their heads as they leave the water points set up by the government with the help of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Hundreds of shoeless children spend their time playing with local volunteers in lieu of any formal schooling or education. Many of them have been out of school for years—the result of 2019’s devastating Cyclone Kenneth, the COVID-19 pandemic, and, now, the conflict.Although humanitarian organizations are fighting to provide clean water, food, and medicine to the residents of Metuge, there are more than 10,000 people in the center and only enough resources to meet the needs of a few hundred, according to UNICEF estimates. When displaced people started fleeing to Metuge, the government began housing them in and around local schools that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the attacks continued and the situation in the north of the province worsened, more and more families started showing up.“We are overwhelmed. The health facilities are totally overwhelmed,” Isabel Periera, a nutrition specialist with UNICEF in Cabo Delgado, told The Daily Beast. There's no possibility, no capacity for them to respond as they should.” Drone footage of Metuge Nyasha Kadandara To alleviate the pressure on Metuge’s resources and create space for newly-arriving families, the government of Mozambique has been working with aid organizations to move people out of the center and into semi-permanent settlements.“The authorities registered us and informed us, ‘you will be moved from Metuge to Ndokota,’” said 33-year-old Balamade Abadre, who fled an attack on his village with his elderly parents, his wife and his young children.Abadre’s family had already been living in Metuge for seven months when they were informed they would be moving. “They said, 'we are taking you to another place but we will build you the house and you will stay in these new houses,'” he explained. The process has been frustrating for Abadre, who was once a proud provider for his large family but says he now feels helpless because of his inability to earn money to care for his relatives.Building materials for Abadre’s new home arrived while he was talking to The Daily Beast. He and the other men labored in the sweltering heat, dragging the poles and thatch to the individual plots that had been designated for their families. Abadre has been told that this arrangement is only temporary, but the creation of these semi-permanent settlements indicates that his family’s stay may last months, if not years.“I don't want to be here, but the government authorities mandated it because when we fled from the war the government helped us and said, 'come stay here and wait until the war is over. And when the war ends you can go back home,’” he said. “And what I want to say, I'm crying out to go back home.”Only one out of 10 displaced people make it to humanitarian centers and settlements, with the vast majority of families having to rely on the generosity of local host families to survive, according to the U.N.Sixteen-year-old Atija Siraje and her family fled their home in northern Cabo Delgado twice: first when their house was destroyed by Cyclone Kenneth and again when armed groups attacked their village. Siraje’s family lived close to the ocean, so rather than traveling on foot, they decided to go by boat like many other coastal families escaping conflict. It’s a dangerous journey. News reports indicate that boats have sunk or capsized, resulting in numerous civilian deaths.“We slept on the sea for two days without eating,” Siraje said. She desperately misses her home and her old life. “I love my friends but I haven't seen them.”Today, Siraje’s family live on Ibo, a picturesque East African island that was once a sparkling eco-tourism destination. Cyclone Kenneth ripped through the region, reducing Ibo’s hotels and colonial-era buildings to rubble. Just a year later, the militants tried to seize control of the islands. Ibo is currently under the control of Mozambican security forces to ensure that the militants do not try to breach the island again. Siraje’s family sleeps in a tent in the backyard of empathetic local residents.“Ibo has become a shelter for displaced people fleeing the continent,” explained Issa Tarmamade, the district coordinator of Ibo. “We had to support the people coming in, sometimes with nothing but the clothes on their back. Others came almost with no clothes at all.”Once families reach the islands, many risk traveling by boat once again to reach the safety of Pemba’s beaches. Muanaicha Momad, 55, lives in a one bedroom beach hut in Paquitequete, a beachfront along Pemba’s coastline. She used to share her home with only her sister and daughter until the conflict started. Now, Momad is hosting 47 members of her extended family in her home, many of them children sent ahead to safety by their parents. Without a job or a husband to support her, she relies on handouts from aid organizations and the goodwill of neighbors to help care for her displaced relatives. But making ends meet is a daily challenge.“When I get something like a bag of rice, I only make it in the morning,” said Momad. “During that time, I don't make lunch because if I make lunch, the kids eat late, and at night they don't sleep. They want to eat dinner.”The government of Mozambique was initially slow to respond to the conflict, downplaying the violence and publicly projecting that the situation was under control. When the government did respond, they used heavy-handed “arguably often ineffective” tactics that “appear to have alienated local populations,” a U.S. Congressional report describes.Mozambican security forces have been accused of beating, mistreating and torturing suspected members of the armed groups. An explosive new report released by Amnesty International in March 2021 outlines gross human rights violations by government forces including, “attempted beheading, torture and other ill-treatment of prisoners; the dismemberment of alleged Al-Shabaab fighters; possible extrajudicial executions; and the transport and discarding of a large number of corpses into apparent mass graves.” The government of Mozambique did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Recently, the government of Mozambique has hired private military contractors to help in the fight. The first to enter the country in 2019 was the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin. According to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a U.S. nonprofit policy research organization, “Russia traded Wagner's military support against Islamist insurgents in Cabo Delgado province for access to natural gas.” But the group was reportedly unprepared for the mission, and pulled back after suffering significant personnel losses. It is unclear if any Wagner personnel remain in the country.How Russian Disinformation Protects Violent Wagner Group Mercenaries in AfricaNext came South African private military contractor Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), which was founded by Colonel Lionel Dyck, 76, a white former Rhodesian military commander. DAG’s bread and butter was anti-poaching operations in southern Africa until it entered northern Mozambique’s murky conflict.According to 53 witnesses interviewed by Amnesty International in its new report, “Dyck operatives have fired machine guns from helicopters and dropped hand grenades indiscriminately into crowds of people, failing to differentiate between civilians and military targets.” These allegations could place immense pressure on the government to assess and regulate the activities of private military contractors engaged in northern Mozambique. Two sources close to DAG told the Daily Beast that they received concerned messages from the contractors about what they were being tasked to do in Cabo Delgado.DAG responded in a statement released on March 2, 2021, saying that the allegations are “of great concern to the company as we have detailed Human Rights Policies and Standard Operating Procedures in place to govern all our operations and take our responsibilities and obligations seriously.” DAG said it plans to commission a panel of experts from both South Africa and Mozambique to investigate. Aunt Ana Maria Biche doing Maria's hair Nyasha Kadandara Ana Maria Biche was staying in Metuge when she got word from local community members that her niece, Maria Antumane, might have survived the attack in Bilibiza and was recovering in the hospital in Pemba. Biche started catching tiny fish and selling them to make enough money to pay for a bus from Metuge to Pemba.“I went to the hospital, and I found Maria,” said Biche. “She started crying. And when I found her Maria said, ‘Mama Ana! I don't have a mom. I don't have a dad.’"Today, Maria lives with Biche in Metuge. Their reunion in the face of conflict and chaos is nothing short of miraculous. But Maria says she misses her family, victims of a brutal conflict that is still unfolding.“Some days I remember my mother, father, and all the people. All of them I remember.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.