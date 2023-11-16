What big-name chain restaurants do locals want to see in York County? We have the top 10

'Tis the season to shop and dine out, and while many people say that shopping local is the best way to do both, there is still a great need for big-box stores and chain restaurants.

When I moved to Central Pa. from the south, I knew I'd be giving up some of my beloved fast-food stops, but I was also excited to try chains that are local to the region. For example, we do not have Sheetz, Wawa or Rutter's in Louisiana, and learning about the ongoing convenience store wars that's waged across the Commonwealth has been interesting.

Recently, my colleague Lena Tzivekis asked locals what chain they'd love to see in York County. On the Facebook poll in the Fixing York group, there were more than 3,370 votes and over 100 comments. Many of those comments said that we should be supporting local businesses, and others said that smaller, family-owned franchises were also acceptable.

A chain store is often owned and operated by a corporation, while a franchise is owned and operated by an individual, but it is branded and managed by the original corporation.

So, which chains did York County want to see in the area, and which ones are franchised vs. true chain locations? These are the top votes for food venues, listed in alphabetical order.

Chain or Franchise: Fast-casual chain

Founded: 2011, Bethesda, Maryland

Number of employees: 8,000

Annual revenue: $541 million

Inspired by the founder's Mediterranean roots, think of Cava as the Greek version of Chipotle, but healthier. Cava offers a variety of spreads, toppings, protein and grains, which when combined, create a delicious and guilt-free meal.

Roasted eggplant dip, braised lamb, chicken pita, Kalamata olives, and more are just a handful of items you can add to your bowl.

Chain or Franchise: Corporation

Founded: 1978, Beverly Hills

Number of employees: 46,250

Annual revenue: $3.3 billion

What began as a small bakery in 1940s, turned into a restaurant in 1978 and later grew into a corporation that now offers an extensive menu containing over 250 items with just about anything you can think of, plus dozens of cheesecake flavors daily, drinks and more.

The restaurant has ample seating and feels like you're in a factory, hence the name. It's perfect for large groups, families, special events, a quick lunch or a weekend date night.

Chain or Franchise: Both. Approximately 70% of the locations are franchised, and 30% are company-owned

Founded: 2008 in Auburn, Ala.

Number of employees: 1,000

Annual revenue: $255 million

Chicken Salad Chick is a fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in various types of chicken salad. The flavors include traditional, spicy, fruity and nutty variations, among others. Customers can choose to have their chicken salad served on a sandwich, on a bed of lettuce or with crackers.

Chicken Salad Chick is located in several states across the south and southeastern regions of the country. The nearest location is in Virginia.

Chain or Franchise: Franchise

Founded: 1983 in Pacific Grove, Ca.

Number of employees: 12,000

Annual revenue: $730.2 million

I fell in love with First Watch when i lived in south Florida, and I hope that York County eventually gets one of these great restaurants.

First Watch specializes in breakfast, brunch and lunch. The chain emphasis the use of fresh, high-quality ingredients and offers a diverse menu.

First Watch typically opens early in the morning and closes in the early afternoon, focusing on serving breakfast, brunch and lunch items. The menu includes traditional breakfast dishes like omelets, pancakes and French toast, as well as various brunch options, salads and sandwiches. The restaurant is committed providing to a health-conscious menu, including options for those with dietary restrictions.

Fortunately, there is a location in Camp Hill and one in Hershey.

Chain or Franchise: Chain, publicly-held corporation

Founded: July 13, 1937 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Number of employees: 21,000

Annual revenue: $1.65 billion

I'll be honest and say that I don't know why York would want another doughnut shop, especially one as commercialized as Krispy Kreme, but it is a popular choice.

Krispy Kreme is an international doughnut and coffeehouse chain known for its glazed doughnut. The company offers a variety of doughnut flavors, including seasonal and limited-time options, as well as a range of coffee and other beverages.

In addition to its traditional stores, Krispy Kreme often sells its doughnuts in supermarkets and convenience stores, and it operates in various formats, including standalone stores, kiosks and in-store cabinets in other retail locations.

The closest Krispy Kreme doughnut shop is in Owing Mills, Md.

Chain or Franchise: Franchise

Founded: 2010, Southern California

Number of employees: 488

Annual revenue: $13 million

Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, açaí bowls and energy shots made to order raw, clean ingredients. Their menu is simple, with offerings such as fresh juices, superfood smoothies and açaí bowls, plus a variety of healthy snacks and detox cleanse packages.

I think we all can agree that a business offering some refreshing, healthy fresh pressed juice is just what York County needs.

Chain or Franchise: Franchise

Founded: 1992, South Philadelphia

Number of employees: 300

Annual revenue: $3.6 million

A popular sandwich chain, Primo Hoagies brings authentic Italian hoagies, Philly cheesesteaks and more to every community, whether it's Florida, Louisiana or a town just outside of Philadelphia. For some of us who have to drive to Philly for a good sandwich, having a Primo's to York County will save us a trip.

Chain or Franchise: Franchise

Founded: Aug. 28, 1996 in Baton Rouge, La.

Number of employees: 31,000

Annual revenue: $1.5 billion in 2022

Raising Cane's is one of my favorite fast-food places, and for good reason. It has a very limited menu, choosing to focus on quality over quantity.

Raising Cane's is known for its chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and a signature dipping sauce called Cane's Sauce. And their sweet tea is some of the best I've ever had.

Raising Cane's has locations in various states across the U.S., but the closest to one York County is in Westminster, Md.

Chain or Franchise: Chain

Founded: 2004, New York

Number of employees: 6,101

Annual revenue: $900.5 million

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park, with the goal of raising funds for a public art project. It has since grown into global business, instituting animal welfare practices when sourcing their meat products. They offer a signature hot dog, but are better known for their beef, and veggie burgers as well as chicken sandwiches, their signature crinkle-cut fries and of course, shakes.

Shake Shack's appeal lies in the speed of service and the quality and taste of its products. In 2021, the company opened its first drive-thru for an even faster way to get your burger fix.

Chain or Franchise: Franchise

Founded: August 8, 1950 in Corpus Christi, Tx.

Number of employees: 50,000+

Annual revenue: $2.698 billion

There's a joke in Louisiana that you know the weather is really bad when Whataburger closes.

Whataburger is a fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in burgers, and it has an almost cult-like following. It also has a huge menu to offer its fans.

Whataburger burgers are made to order with 100% pure beef and served on a five-inch bun. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast items and a range of sides and desserts.

Whataburger primarily operates in the southern states, with a strong presence in Texas. The closest one to York is in Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: What chains do locals want in York County? Here are the top 10