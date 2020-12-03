Big News for AI as Intel Teams Up With Amazon Web Services

artificial intelligence hand

Leading computer chip developer Intel has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the e-commerce giant‘s cloud computing division, to provide hardware for artificial intelligence training, according to a release issued by Intel.

Those interested in tech sector stocks will want to keep an eye on the personal computer processing pioneer, Intel (Nasdaq:INTC), which closed up 0.69% on Wednesday evening. Not exactly record gains, but potentially a good long-term investment thanks to its advancements in AI training through Habana. Intel acquired Habana in 2019, and the Gaudi accelerators have positioned Intel to compete with AI learning technology developed by competitor Nvidia (Nasdaq:NVDA).

In an announcement at AWS: re:Invent 2020, AWS said it will deploy eight Habana Gaudi accelerators in its Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) virtual servers. The technology will deliver up to 40% better price performance than current graphics processing unit-based EC2 instances.

