Big North Carolina factory likely to be Toyota battery plant

Toyota vehicles are displayed at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
GARY ROBERTSON and TOM KRISHER
·3 min read

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina government officials have scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to announce a major economic development project that likely will be construction of a Toyota electric vehicle battery factory that will employ 1,750 people.

Officials from the state and an unidentified company are scheduled to be at the event. Officials said the event will welcome a new industry to an 1,800-acre plot called the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, about 20 miles (32 km) southeast of Greensboro. The site is along a four-lane highway with water, sewer and railroad infrastructure already available.

The Randolph County commission has scheduled a special meeting early Monday to consider an incentives package for the project, and a state economic panel that must approve cash awards to companies seeking to build in North Carolina meets after that.

In October, Toyota announced that it plan to build a new $1.29 billion U.S. factory to make batteries for hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The location was to be announced later in the year. The automaker said the plant would start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

State legislators and the office of Gov. Roy Cooper either wouldn't comment or did not return messages from The Associated Press.

The plant is part of $3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the U.S. on automotive batteries during the next decade. It didn’t detail where the remaining $2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that likely will go for another battery factory.

Toyota will form a new company to run the new plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker. The company also will help Toyota expand its U.S. supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said.

The site near Greensboro is relatively close to many of Toyota's existing U.S. auto assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama and Texas. The company has yet to announce where it will build fully electric vehicles for sale in the U.S.

Toyota plans to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030. In the U.S., the company plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 that are at least partially electrified.

Currently in the U.S., Toyota offers hydrogen vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but no vehicles powered solely by batteries. That has drawn criticism from environmental groups that accuse the company of dragging its feet on the technology. Toyota says it will have 15 battery electric vehicles for sale globally by 2025.

Toyota says vehicles that operate at least partially on electricity now account for about a quarter of its U.S. sales, and it plans for that to rise to nearly 70% by 2030.

The announcement comes as automakers race to build North American battery factories to supply what is expected to be exponentially increasing demand for electric vehicles as the world transitions away from internal combustion engines.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, has said it will build two battery plants in North America. Ford announced three plants in Kentucky and Tennessee, and General Motors has said it would build four battery cell factories. Only two of those locations have been announced, in Ohio and Tennessee.

The LMC Automotive consulting firm expects U.S. sales of new fully electric vehicles to hit nearly 400,000 this year, almost double last year's figures. But they still make up only about 2.6% of sales. But the firm expects sales to grow to more than 730,000 next year and more than 2 million by 2025. Even at 2 million, EV sales still would be only about 12% of U.S. new vehicle sales.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden got a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of U.S. new vehicle sales by 2030.

____

Krisher reported from Detroit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

    The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors' use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it says is a vulnerability in the real estate market. Currently, title insurance companies in just 12 metropolitan areas are required to file reports identifying people who make all-cash purchases of residential real estate through shell companies if the transaction exceeds $300,000.

  • More than 200 Chinese companies are at risk of being delisted in the U.S.

    U.S. markets stand to lose $2 trillion in value if D.C. and Beijing drift further apart.Why it matters: Political chasms are showing up in new securities regulations that put companies and investors in a bind. The rules are also another reflection of how much relations between the world’s largest economies have cooled, even as they remain economically interdependent. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Ride-hailing giant Didi is preparing

  • Dancing Grannies in Franklin parade

    Nearly two weeks after the Waukesha parade attack, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies returned and marched in the Franklin Christmas parade.

  • Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

    The sentencing for incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions was the first in a series of cases to prosecute the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the army seized power on Feb. 1.

  • Why the Supreme Court may look to China as it reconsiders Roe v. Wade

    Conservatives often dismiss arguments about global standards. So why did Chief Justice John Roberts recently reference China and North Korea?

  • Torture testing a Porsche Cayenne S on the Rebelle Rally

    Competitors in the Rebelle Rally -- the annual off-road navigational competition for women -- got to play test engineer for eight days, an experience that provided a deep understanding of what automotive-grade really means, all while competing to find hidden checkpoints in the desert for points. Running a high-tech product at or near its limit in a tech-adverse environment is one way that auto manufacturers test vehicles during pre-production. Car manufacturers travel all over the world to places with extreme weather and temperatures to test vehicles to ensure that the vehicle in your driveway can withstand everything from sub-zero temperatures, snow, mud, and rain to intense heat, sand, and wind, all while running at or near the limit.

  • Pitt QB Pickett's stock surging after ACC championship

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett has the records - and now he has an Atlantic Coast Conference championship to go along with them. Pickett's ascent to a likely Heisman Trophy candidate and a prospective first-round NFL draft pick took another big step forward as he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 58-yard score, helping Pittsburgh defeat Wake Forest 45-21 on Saturday night and giving the Panthers their first ACC title. ''Kenny means everything to this program,'' Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.

  • Trump brokers deal to remake the field in N.C. Senate race

    The deal benefits Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd, who has struggled to take command of the GOP primary in one of the nation’s key Senate contests.

  • Oil billionaire Mukesh Ambani explains why data is better than oil

    The RIL chief said data could create value equitably across sectors, geographies, and economic classes.

  • Perdue to Spark New GOP Civil War by Challenging Gov. Brian Kemp

    Spencer Platt/GettyFormer Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), whose defeat in a January runoff election handed the Senate majority to Democrats, is mounting a comeback bid—and his target is his former ally, Gov. Brian Kemp.Perdue will run against Kemp in the Republican primary for Georgia governor next year, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. His move—which was teased for weeks—sets up what could be a historically brutal intraparty struggle.Kemp’s team is hitting hard early, saying that Perdue

  • Two winning lottery tickets sold at same store in a small SC town. Check your pockets

    Winning the six-figure jackpot meant beating odds of 1-in-501,942.

  • 5 Defensive ETF Bets as Omicron Enters the United States

    Let's look at some safe ETF plays that investors can consider keeping in mind the rising concerns emanating from the new omicron variant.

  • We Drive Porsche's Mission R Electric Concept Race Car

    Porsche plays with the idea of a battery-powered track car.

  • Miami’s beautiful December weather won’t last. Why a steamier, wetter week is coming

    Enjoy it while it lasts. Miami’s beautiful start to December likely will shift to steamier weather during the week.

  • UNC will face South Carolina in Charlotte for bowl game. Here’s what you need to know

    QB Sam Howell started his first game for the Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium against South Carolina. The final game of his UNC career could come in the same place, against the same team. The Tar Heels will face the Gamecocks in Charlotte on Dec. 30.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Becoming a millionaire may seem like a matter of luck. How many stories have we heard in 2021 of people who made millions overnight from highly risky investments like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and GameStop (NYSE: GME)? You don't need to be an expert stock picker or own a ton of investments to build a seven-figure nest egg.

  • Trump social media group raises $1 billion from undisclosed investors

    Donald Trump's social media startup on Saturday announced that it secured $1 billion in new investment as part of its ongoing efforts to become publicly traded via a blank check company. Between the lines: None of the investors were identified, which is highly unusual for this sort of transaction. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: This is a so-called PIPE investment at around $34.36 per share.That's a 20% discount to the SPAC's 5-day trading aver

  • No. 6 in final CFP rankings, Ohio State appears headed to Rose Bowl to face Utah

    Michigan's victory in the Big Ten title game virtually assures that Ohio State will go to the Rose Bowl, where it will play Utah.

  • Exclusive: oil companies’ profits soared to $174bn this year as US gas prices rose

    Exxon, Chevron, Shell and BP among group of 24 who resisted calls to increase production but doled out shareholder dividends A worker puts gas in the car of a customer in New York City. Americans are paying about $3.40 a gallon compared with about $2.10 a year ago. Photograph: John Angelillo/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock The largest oil and gas companies made a combined $174bn in profits in the first nine months of the year as gasoline prices climbed in the US, according to a new report. The bumper profi

  • VCs in Talks to Invest $50-$150M in Polygon: Report

    Investors like Sequoia Capital India and Steadview Capital are eyeing an investment in the “Layer 2″ product.