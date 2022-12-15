How big is Nottingham Cottage really? The home ‘so small’ for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Nottingham Cottage, on the edge of Kensington Palace - Snowdon/Camera Press/Camera Press

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lamented the reality of living at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

In episode four of their Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, the Duchess said the two-bedroom property 'was so small'.

"Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does," she says. "It says 'palace' in the name! But Nottingham Cottage was so small."

Harry added: "The whole thing's on a slight lean, really low ceilings. I don't know who was there before, they must have been very short."

How big is the cottage?

Just a stone’s throw from Kensington Palace, Prince Harry’s childhood home, the cosy property, known by royal insiders as "Nott Cott," boasts two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a bathroom and a small garden.

King William III and Queen Mary II bought 'Nottingham House' from sec­retary of state Daniel Finch, the Earl of Nottingham, for £20,000 in 1689.

It was subsequently remodelled into the palace by Christopher Wren, the architect who designed St Paul's Cathedral.

The ceilings are said to be so low, the Duke of Cambridge had to “stoop” to avoid banging his head on them.

An ideal starter home for the couple, the property also provides fantastic access to the trendy shops, boutiques and spas on Kensington High Street.

The Duchess was familiar with the private, self-contained cottage before she moved in, having stayed with Prince Harry, when she flew over from Toronto to visit him.

She has probably put her own mark on what had been, for four years, a bachelor pad. The Prince of Wales is said to have redecorated it to her own taste when she first moved in.

An aerial view of Kensington Palace, London - Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Who else has lived there?

Nottingham Cottage is one of the smallest properties within the grounds of Kensington Palace and was formerly the home of the Duke of Edinburgh’s private secretary, Brigadier Sir Miles Hunt-Davis, and his wife Gay. Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes and her husband Sir Robert Fellowes also lived there.

The Prince and Princess of Wales lived there when in London, from July 2011, moving in permanently when they left Anglesey.

It is where they took Prince George following his birth in July 2013 and spent their first few months as a family-of-three before moving out that autumn to Apartment 1A, formerly the residence of Princess Margaret, in October that year.

Prince Harry moved in shortly afterwards. The first thing he reportedly did was install a hammock in the yard.

When Prince William and Catherine married, they were given Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom Grade II-listed mansion on the Sandringham estate by the late Queen.