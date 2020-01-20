Big oil is the new big tobacco. Congress must use its power to investigate

Greta Thunberg summed up 2019 in five words: “Our house is on fire.” In Australia, this is now literally the case.

Wildfires there have been raging for more than a month and now span an area larger than Switzerland. The situation bears all the hallmarks of a hot new world: lives lost, livelihoods ruined and species pushed towards extinction, accompanied by government inaction, industry PR spin, abetting rightwing echo chambers, and taxpayers footing the multibillion-dollar bill.

Insanely, the Australian government remains in denial – ignoring the science, downplaying the seriousness and subservient to coal. The fossil fuel industry, meanwhile, is busy greenwashing and gaslighting: Chevron is boasting about its $1m donation – 0.00667% of its annual earnings – to the Australian Red Cross, and Exxon Australia just wants everyone to “Stay safe and have fun”. All this is set to a backdrop of mutually reinforcing rightwing new outlets, online bots and trolls, which are distracting and misinforming the public about the science and politics of climate-catalyzed fires.

The charity of everyday people (and some celebrities) rising to meet the disaster has been inspiring and essential. Yet, tragically, it also unintentionally serves to reinforce the false narrative, perpetuated by fossil fuel propagandists, that we are all equally to blame.

In reality, today’s climate chaos is big oil’s legacy, not ours. Unlike the rest of us, the fossil fuel industry saw this climate chaos coming, then literally and figuratively added fuel to the fire, doubling down on a business model incompatible with the science of stopping global warming; buying political inaction; and building a global climate denial and delay machine that has confused the public and fomented distrust of science, media and government.

In October last year, the US Congress began to investigate this history. Before a packed audience at a congressional subcommittee hearing titled Examining the Oil Industry’s Efforts to Suppress the Truth about Climate Change, the Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questioned the climate scientist Dr Martin Hoffert about his collaborative research with Exxon in the 1980s.

“So in 1982,” she said, referring to a recently uncovered internal company memo containing a graph of global carbon dioxide and temperature levels rising over time, “1982 – seven years before I was even born – Exxon accurately predicted that by this year, 2019, the Earth would hit a carbon dioxide concentration of 415 parts per million and a temperature increase of 1C. Dr Hoffert, is that correct?”

“We were excellent scientists,” answered the former New York University physics professor, triggering laughter from the audience.

“Yes, you were; yes, you were,” the congresswoman agreed. “So they knew.”

This was the first time that Congress – indeed, any legislative body in the world – had heard a firsthand account – from someone who was actually involved in the work – of just how much, and how early, the fossil fuel industry knew of the potential global warming dangers of its products.

The event showed how effective such hearings can be. In the space of a couple of hours, expert witness testimony (including by one of us) and thousands of pages of documented evidence entered the congressional record. Masterful questioning helped translate a key whistleblower’s knowledge into a viral C-Span moment.

It was just one hearing, but it had the makings of the tobacco industry investigations led by Representative Henry Waxman in the 1990s. He could just as easily have been speaking about fossil fuels when he described the purpose of that congressional oversight: “To build a public record and eventually create enough momentum in Congress and among the American public for legislation.”

Our message to Congress after its first foray into investigating fossil fuels is this: keep going. Because big oil is the new big tobacco.

Investigative journalism and peer-reviewed research, including our own, clearly demonstrate that the fossil fuel regime has deliberately denied Americans and Congress their right to be accurately informed about the climate crisis, just as tobacco companies misled Americans about the harms of smoking. From strategy to networks to personnel to rhetoric, the fossil fuel regime’s efforts to deny and delay come straight out of big tobacco’s playbook.