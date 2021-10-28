Big Oil CEOs deny lying to the public about climate change

Under oath and harsh questioning, the heads of some of the world’s largest oil companies denied Thursday that they knew their product was driving climate change and lied about it, casting themselves as good-faith actors in cutting emissions who merely followed the science at the time.

Comparing oil companies to “Big Tobacco,” House Democrats brought the CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell and BP America before cameras for what they described as a “historic hearing” on the companies’ role for decades in climate disinformation.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who organized the hearing, said he hoped the energy giants wouldn’t “follow the same playbook” as cigarette companies, whom he said concealed information about their product’s harmful effects.

“You are powerful leaders at the top of the corporate world at a turning point for our planet. Be better,” Khanna said. “Spare us the spin today, really we have no interest in it.”

As the CEOs testified virtually by video, Democrats confronted them with internal documents showing Exxon scientists acknowledging that fossil fuel-burning would cause climate change, even as the company’s leader at the time was calling the link “inconclusive.”

“I do not agree there was an inconsistency,” ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods testified. “As science has developed, our science has developed.”

The immediate trigger for Thursday’s hearing was a scandal in July over undercover video of an Exxon lobbyist detailing the company’s lobbying efforts against action on climate change. But congressional Democrats have wanted to grill Big Oil executives on climate for some time. This was the first time the CEOs have been under oath for a hearing focused on climate disinformation.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, in the hearing, played part of the video showing the Exxon lobbyist saying that the company had cynically backed putting a price on carbon pollution as an “easy talking point” because it knew the policy in all likelihood would never actually happen.

“They are obviously lying like the tobacco executives were,” Maloney said.

In 2017, researchers at Harvard University who analyzed decades of internal and public documents from Exxon determined that roughly 80 percent of the energy giant’s internal documents had acknowledged the fossil fuel impact on the climate, while roughly the same percent of the company’s public-facing communications such as ads had expressed “doubt” their product contributed to global warming.

Republicans on the panel dismissed the hearing as a pointless attempt to embarrass oil companies that they said underpin U.S. economic security by providing reliable energy that the country needs. They also used the session as a chance to hammer President Joe Biden for actions they said had harmed U.S. energy independence and killed jobs, such as rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline.

“The purpose of this hearing is clear: to deliver partisan theater for prime time news” said Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

House Democrats tried but largely failed to extract commitments from the oil giants to stop undermining climate change efforts through intensive lobbying and advertising.

Khanna, who oversees the committee’s subpanel on the environment, asked the CEOs to commit to reducing their production of fossil fuels, as called for by the Paris global climate pact. The CEOs dodged, saying only they’d commit to reducing emissions from the energy they do extract.

Khanna also tried without success to enlist the companies to tell their lobby group — the American Petroleum Institute, whose CEO also testified — to stop opposing electric vehicles. Maloney pressed the executives, one by one, to pledge to stop spending money fighting public policies to reduce emissions. None offered the simple “yes” that Maloney was seeking.

“Chairwoman Maloney, we spend a lot of money lobbying for climate change right now,” said Shell President Gretchen Watkins.