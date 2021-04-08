Big Oil Is Dead Set On Exploiting The Wind Power Boom

Editor OilPrice.com
·3 min read

Lately, the solar sector has been hogging the renewable energy limelight, and for good reason. Experts such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) have predicted that solar energy will lead to a surge in renewable power supply in the next decade, with IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol tipping solar to become the “new king of the world’s electricity markets”.

But make no mistake about it: Wind energy will play an equally critical role in the shift to clean energy, with the IEA saying that wind and solar will make up a staggering 80% of the electric energy market by the end of the decade.

Wind power is not only the easiest to tap and most efficient renewable fuel for electricity generation. Still, it is also one of the lowest carbon emitters. Offshore wind, in particular, has been enjoying its moment in the sun, with investments quadrupling to $35 billion in the first half of 2020, representing the most growth by any energy sector during the Covid-19 crisis.

Not surprisingly, Big Oil has been one of the investors making a mad dash into offshore wind.

As per a Reuters report, Europe’s top oil firms, including Total SA (NYSE:TOT), BP Inc. (NYSE:BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are looking to quickly ramp up their renewable power portfolios and lower their reliance on oil and gas to satisfy governments and investors are among the leading investors in offshore wind.

Indeed, governments worldwide are expected to offer a record of more than 30 gigawatts (GW) in tenders for offshore wind sites and capacity this year alone. For perspective, that is almost as much as the total existing UK wind capacity of 35 GW.

Related: Investors Rush To Oil Stocks Despite ESG Push

But some experts are now warning that Big Oil’s love affair with offshore wind could come with undesirable consequences, especially for the consumer.

High option fees

Deep-pocketed oil majors are increasingly willing--and able--to part with huge sums of money to gain a foothold in the offshore wind market, even though margins there are much smaller than their legacy oil and gas businesses.

A good case in point is a leasing round held by the Crown Estate earlier this year for seabed options around the coast of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland whereby BP and German utility EnBW paid around 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion) to secure two offshore sites representing 3 GW.

Interestingly, traditional offshore wind developers, Orsted, Iberdrola, and SSE were all unsuccessful in the leasing round.

But, perhaps, the biggest revelation: Zero option fees were paid at the last previous Crown Estate offshore round that was held more than a decade ago.

High energy costs

Obviously, option fees are a huge cost component that adds to the overall cost of onshore wind development.

In fact, Mark Lewis, Chief Sustainability Strategist at BNP Paribas, has estimated that the Crown Estate option fee could add as much as 35% to project development costs, at today’s building costs.

The worst part: The consumer could end up bearing the brunt of it all.

Someone is going to have to pay and it’s probably, at least in part, the consumer,Duncan Clark, Orsted’s UK head, has warned.

The high fees now threaten to erode the massive cost reductions the wind sector has realized over the past decade and helped it to become cost-competitive with fossil fuels.

Related Video: The Conditions Are Ripe for A Second Shale Boom

Ali Lloyd, Senior Principal, Renewables, AFRY Management, has estimated that the option fees could increase the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of an electricity generation project as a measure of the total lifetime cost of energy, by 4-8%.

Source: AFRY Management

On a brighter note, Lloyd notes that the developers could end up paying the increased cost since many of the winning bidders are relatively new entrants into the UK offshore wind development sector and might be willing to accept lower returns as they look to gain a foothold into the industry.

In other words, we will probably have to wait a bit before we can accurately tell who is paying these massive costs.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Recommended Stories

  • China sends more jets; Taiwan says it will fight to the end if there's war

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -China sent more fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday in a stepped-up show of force around the island Beijing claims as its own, and Taiwan's foreign minister said it would fight to the end if China attacks. The democratic self-governed island has complained of repeated military activities by Beijing in recent months, with China's air force making almost daily forays in Taiwan's air defence identification zone. On Monday, China said an aircraft carrier group was exercising close to the island.

  • One person dead, multiple others hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • DJ Khaled Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for $12.5 Million

    The music producer is moving on from the Mulholland Estates community

  • Trump blasts Georgia election law as 'too weak,' continuing attacks on Kemp, Raffensperger as 'RINOS'

    Former President Donald Trump continued to pummel Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as national attention focuses on Georgia.

  • George Floyd died from lack of oxygen, not fentanyl, says expert

    The testimony at the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis contradicts the defence's argument.

  • Justina Blakeney’s New Book Invites You Fully Into the World of Jungalow

    An inside look at how a design star is born

  • ‘It’s time’: Horry County is moving forward on impact fees. The big question is when.

    Impact fees would provide additional infrastructure money to Horry County.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • ‘They led the effort.’ Biden praises Parkland, Pulse advocates for gun-control push.

    Two weeks ago, Parkland parent and gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg was unhappy with President Joe Biden.

  • Britain advises alternative to AstraZeneca for under-30s

    Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that based on the available data and evidence, the committee has advised that it was preferable for adults aged under 30 with no underlying conditions to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine where available.He said that for younger people, where the risks of hospitalization were much lower, the risk/benefit calculation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot meant others vaccines were preferable."We are advising a preference for one vaccine over another vaccine for a particular age group, really out of the utmost caution, rather than because we have any serious safety concerns," Lim said at a briefing.He said people should continue to have a second dose of the AstraZeneca shot if they had received a first dose.It came after Britain's MHRA medicine regulator identified a possible side-effect from the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca involving rare brain blood clotting.Chief executive June Raine said that the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks for the vast majority, echoing an update from Europe's medicine regulator also made on Wednesday.

  • Mozambique town Palma 'retaken' from militant Islamists

    The military says it is now fully in control of Palma, which was invaded by militants on 24 March.

  • SkyTeam 11 video: Middle River house fire

    Firefighters are at a house fire in the 1300 block of Third Road in the Middle River area.

  • Inside the Old and New Worlds of Atlantic Crossing

    The latest Masterpiece PBS show is a fictionalized account of Crown Princess Märtha of Norway’s friendship with FDR

  • The maker of Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' has settled a trademark dispute brought by Nike, and will buy back doctored Nike shoes it has sold

    Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement on March 29 after the startup released a "Satan Shoe" that knocks off the Air Max 97.

  • Lawyer for Gaetz associate who will likely strike a plea deal: 'I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today'

    It was revealed on Thursday that Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg may accept a plea deal in a wide-ranging federal investigation.

  • Anthony Fauci reveals which activities he will and won't do now that he's vaccinated - and indoor restaurants are still a no

    Anthony Fauci told Insider that he hosts small indoor gatherings but still won't visit crowded indoor places like bars, theaters, or restaurants.

  • Matt Gaetz Releases Statement from Nameless ‘Women’ Defending His Honor

    Tom Williams/CQ/GettyMatt Gaetz’s office on Thursday released a statement purportedly from female staffers defending the embattled MAGA lawmaker amid his ongoing sex scandal. Despite being signed by “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” not a single, actual woman was named.“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out,” the letter began. “During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule.”Calling the MAGA congressman a “principled and morally grounded leader,” the unidentified women added that none of them had “experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.”The letter continued: “In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value.”The nameless female staffers wrapped up the statement by saying they “uniformly reject these allegations as false” and that Gaetz has always treated every woman in his office with respect.“Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite,” the press release concluded. “And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”While the press release had no signatures attached, Gaetz’s communications director Joel Valdez told The Daily Beast after publication that he could “confirm the entire office signed the statement, which includes all 8 women staffers.” However, he did not share the names of these signatories.The letter came as Gaetz appeared closer to real legal peril amid a Department of Justice investigation into potential sex-trafficking charges.On Thursday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Gaetz’s close associate Joel Greenberg will likely plead guilty to criminal charges next month. While it isn’t clear yet what Greenberg will cop a plea to—he faces a slew of charges including sex trafficking and bribery—it now appears likely that the former Seminole County tax collector could possibly testify against his MAGA congressman pal. The federal probe looking into whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel grew out of the Greenberg investigation. The congressman released the statement from the nameless women in his office moments after the news broke about his friend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Psaki Backtracks on Biden’s False Gun Show Background Check Claim

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki walked back President Biden’s claim that Americans can purchase firearms at gun shows without completing a background check just hours after the claim was made. “Most people don’t know it: you walk into a store to buy a gun, you have a background check, but if you go to a gun show you can buy whatever you want, no background check,” Biden said at a press conference earlier on Thursday. When asked about the claim during a subsequent press briefing, Psaki denied that this was Biden’s position. A reporter just asked Jen Psaki why Biden lied and said, "You go to a gun show, you can buy what you want and no background check." Psaki just said the complete OPPOSITE and said "it is not his belief." These two comments were made within 60 mins of each other. WH is clueless. pic.twitter.com/kabw6ysJ1w — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2021 “Is it the president’s belief that you do not have to undergo a background check when you are at a gun show?” a reporter asked. “No, it’s not his belief,” Psaki said. “He believes that background checks should be universal.” The reporter interjected, “He says ‘no background check.'” Psaki answered, “Well, we know what his position is, right, so let me reiterate that background checks should be universal.” Commercial firearm sales require background checks regardless of whether they are conducted at gun stores or gun shows, while private transfers only require background checks in certain states. Biden announced a series of gun control initiatives at his Thursday press conference, and called on U.S. Congress to pass legislation to close background check loopholes. One initiative will see the Justice Department propose rules to regulate the sale of “ghost guns,” or firearms that are assembled at home or printed with a 3D printer and as such lack serial numbers. “Nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “They’re phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights in what we’re talking about.”

  • Amazon reportedly pushed USPS to install a mailbox outside its Alabama warehouse, a move the union could use to challenge the outcome of the vote

    The union said the mailbox could make it seem as if Amazon itself would directly see the ballots - a move that could deter employees from voting.