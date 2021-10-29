Big oil executives grilled on Capitol Hill regarding disinformation on climate change

Big oil executives testified before house lawmakers Thursday about their alleged role in spreading disinformation on climate change. Harvard University history of science professor Naomi Oreskes spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about the hearing.

