Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

Jennifer A. Dlouhy, Kevin Crowley and Zahra Hirji
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The enthusiasm from Big Oil isn’t shared by some smaller and independent producers, which pump the vast majority of the crude and gas produced in the US. They’re bracing for a raft of new fees and taxes, including penalties on leaking methane and much higher payments for drilling on federal land.

While Occidental’s Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub hailed the Democrats’ sprawling bill as “very positive,” and Exxon’s Darren Woods dubbed it “a step in the right direction,” for many smaller oil producers there’s little in the legislation to like, said Dan Naatz, executive vice president at the Independent Petroleum Association of America.

The bill “is going to reduce investment,” Naatz said. It will cause “long-lasting changes to the industry and long-lasting changes to the ability of our guys to get out there, which is all bad.”

The clash over the landmark piece of legislation -- officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act -- underscores longstanding tensions between large, public oil companies and their smaller rivals when it comes to federal policy on climate change. By providing hefty tax credits for carbon capture, hydrogen and biofuels, the bill would help underwrite supermajors’ green transition strategies at a time when they’re under intense pressure to accelerate investments in clean energy. Smaller oil producers that don’t have refining arms or renewable investments are more exposed to provisions that take aim at fossil fuels.

“The oil and gas industry is actually many different industries under a single umbrella,” said Andrew Logan, a senior director at Ceres, a not-for-profit coalition of investors and companies advocating sustainability. This bill “endorses the vision that many of the large companies have put out around what the transition will look like,” he said.

Even so, small companies are a big part of US energy production. Independent producers account for 83% of America’s oil production and 90% of natural gas and natural gas liquids, according to the IPAA.

Trade groups representing small- and medium-sized exploration and production companies are making a last-ditch appeal to House leaders and Texas Democrats to block the bill. They warned in a letter Tuesday that it will exacerbate energy supply concerns and have a “negative impact on the oil and gas industry at a time when stability is most needed.”

Exxon and Occidental are among the large oil companies that stand to benefit from the legislation’s expansion of a tax credit for capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions from their industrial operations. Both have big carbon capture projects on the drawing board, and the bill would give them more time to claim the incentive, as well as provide a higher credit of as much as $180 per ton for operations that suck carbon dioxide directly out of the air. Conventional carbon capture projects stand to get as much as $85 per ton -- up from $50 today.

Those credits will be out of reach for some smaller oil companies whose businesses are concentrated on crude production, said Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, which represents scores of oil and gas companies.

“We engage in carbon capture as well, but we’re not focused on getting a handout for it,” she said. “We’re focused on getting more crude out of the ground.”

And when that ground is leased by the federal government, the process is set to get a lot more costly. The bill would create a nonrefundable fee to simply nominate federal land for potential oil leasing, as well as hiking minimum bids for the acreage, rental payments and royalties on any oil and gas that’s extracted from the territory.

The new charges are a potentially huge hit to independents that have revenue streams tethered to drilling on federal land.

Bigger companies with better access to capital, regulatory know-how and a more diverse array of projects are “in a better position to ride out some of these problems,” said James Lucier, managing director at Capital Alpha Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based research group.

“If project A slows down because of regulation, you’ve got projects B, C and D in the hopper,” he said. “If you’re a smaller independent working -- God help you -- in the Rocky Mountains, you may be committed to one project, and if that project slows down,” then “you’re stuck.”

Big and small companies alike have raised the alarm about the legislation’s plan to impose an initial fee of $900 on each ton of excess methane emitted from many facilities, including wells, processing equipment, storage tanks and pipelines. Environmentalists say the fee would prod companies to stifle leaks of methane, an especially potent greenhouse gas. Slashing methane emissions by roughly a third from 2019 levels by 2030 is crucial to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to an April report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Some major oil companies and large independents, such as Diamondback Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., already have intensified efforts to detect and fix methane leaks in anticipation of coming Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Others, such as BP Plc and Shell Plc, have cheered on tougher federal rules -- going so far as to praise the bill’s clean energy investments in an Aug. 5 open letter to Congress with other businesses.

Again, the effects of that fee will be felt unevenly across the industry, borne most heavily by smaller oil producers less able to absorb the costs of methane-mitigation programs and more likely to have a portfolio of older, leakier wells drilled before the government stepped up scrutiny of the emissions.

Despite a change in the Senate-passed bill that raises the emissions threshold -- and potentially shrinks the pool of companies subject to the fee —- independent producers are still concerned.

Some 15,000 small producers are at the greatest risk, Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

“There’ll be more pressure on that small mom-and-pop independent,” Sheffield said. “It may put a lot of them out of business.”

(Updates with letter from oil associations in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes lower as chipmaker Micron's warning renews tech rout

    The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following last week's blowout jobs report, would likely stop the Fed from easing interest rates hikes anytime soon and halt the market's rally off mid-June lows.

  • Cenovus (CVE) Shares Dip 7.6% Despite Earnings Beat in Q2

    Higher daily oil sand production aids Cenovus' (CVE) earnings in Q2.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Alphabet and 7 More Stocks Wall Street Loves That Aren’t Too Pricey

    Barron's looked for stocks that Wall Street loves that are trading at a big discount to what analysts believe they are worth.

  • Larry Summers is ‘appalled’ by the private equity carve outs in the Inflation Reduction Act

    Summers pointed to the carried interest loophole and private equity carve out.

  • Stocks climb, yields fall with dollar on inflation data

    Wall Street equities rallied and Treasury yields plunged after signs of sharply decelerating U.S. inflation prompted bets that the Federal Reserve would raise rates at a slower pace than previously expected. The dollar also tumbled after U.S. data showed that consumer prices did not rise in July as the cost of gasoline fell, delivering the first notable sign of relief for Americans who have watched inflation soar over the past two years. Traders are now pricing in a 50 basis points rate hike next month, not the 75 basis point increase that had been expected before the consumer price index report.

  • Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021, a milestone for the planemaker that has faced production problems with its widebody jet. American Airlines said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, sending shares up 4.5%. American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom in an Instagram post reiterated the airline expects to receive nine 787s in 2022.

  • VSTA vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    VSTA vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • ‘Texting between iPhone and Android is broken’: Google slams Apple for using ‘outdated’ technology standards

    Google blamed Apple directly for texting issues: "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."

  • Oil settles lower as halted Russian pipeline flows appear temporary, demand fears rise

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly lower on Tuesday after a see-saw session as worries that a slowing economy could cut demand vied with news that some oil exports had been suspended on the Russia-to-Europe Druzhba pipeline that transits Ukraine. Ukraine halted oil flows on the Druzhba oil pipeline to parts of central Europe because Western sanctions had prevented a payment from Moscow for transit fees from going through. Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have been affected while the northern route serving Poland and Germany was uninterrupted.

  • Oil Edges Lower as Russian Flows Halted Via Key Pipe to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures ended slightly lower Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, on indications that Russian crude shipments via the southern leg of a major pipeline to Europe may resume in a few days after being suspended.Benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude slipped after swinging about 2% in each direction earlier in the session. Russia’s Transneft said Ukraine halted flows through its Druzhba pipeline toward Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Aug. 4 as sanctions blocke

  • An Iran Nuclear Deal Could Send Oil Prices Tumbling Towards $80

    While the disruption of Russian crude to Europe added upward pressure to oil prices, rumors of a new Iran nuclear deal could soon send prices falling

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Sc

  • Analysi: U.S. renewables investors see Senate bill sparking gold rush

    For the first time, investors seeking to pour cash into U.S. clean energy projects can count on at least a decade of generous federal subsidies, offering them long-sought confidence in the staying power of the world’s third biggest renewables market. Tax credits for wind and solar projects have underpinned explosive growth in U.S. installations over the last decade. The long-term tax credit commitments for wind and solar, wrapped up in a $430 billion bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday, were joined by new credits for energy storage, biogas and hydrogen.

  • African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump

    African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss. Jumia is an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers, with associated services including logistics and payments. It was the first Africa-focused tech startup to list on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has been the worst performing of the three major U.S. market indexes this year. Here is one stock that has been pummeled over the past year but still has solid long-term prospects: Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku recently released its second-quarter results, and to say that it failed to impress investors would be an understatement.

  • Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate Searched by FBI — What Stocks May Be Affected

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump released a statement last night that painted the present as “dark times for our nation” as he says his home was “under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” He went on to explain how he isn’t being treated like a former President of the United States, that the activity is “prosecutorial misconduct” and a “weaponization of the justice system.” He attacked “radical left Democrats” who are afraid of him running for president in 2024. It remai

  • GE Is Worth More in Pieces. Wall Street’s Math Shows Why.

    Management is breaking the conglomerate into three pieces so analysts are considering what each one would be worth on its own.

  • Google blames Apple for texting being broken

    iPhones must adopt new technologies to allow different phones to work better together, Android maker says

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.