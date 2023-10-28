Big Ol' Fish Oct. 27, 2023
Big Ol' Fish Oct. 27, 2023: John Blair, P.J. Kirk, Chase Bowman
Fed's Michelle Bowman said further interest rates hikes may be necessary to bring inflation down in a sustainable and timely manner.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
Score a Keurig for a sweet 50% off and a 40-inch smart TV for just $168, along with plenty of home goods and holiday gift ideas.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 7,000 five-star fans.
A snow brush with an ice scraper built in is essential for the winter. They can remove snow ice from your vehicle so you can see before you drive off.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.
Strong economic news continues to roll in. Yet nothing seems able to cheer morbid Americans.
"I create content because I rarely saw people like me in the mainstream media, and if I did, never was it a complex full person, but often a stereotype." The post Hair-washing regimens and the ‘epitome of the Asian American girly experience’ appeared first on In The Know.
Celebrated "Pain Hustlers" costume designer has 12 Oscar nominations and four wins since making her debut on 1984's "Firstborn."
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon plans to sell 1 million shares of company stock starting in 2024 for "financial diversification and tax-planning purposes."
TwitchCon 2023 closed out a tense year for the platform, which was punctuated by rounds of layoffs, unpopular policy decisions and the sting of competitors poaching major streamers with glitzy non-exclusive deals and more favorable revenue splits. Twitch managed to mend its fraught relationship with its community by walking back several controversial policy decisions in the months leading up to TwitchCon. During the event’s opening ceremony, the company offered an olive branch to its streamers by announcing that it would allow simulcasting to any other livestreaming service.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Two of the biggest groups to oppose robotaxi expansion in California are now formally working together. Teamsters 856, which is tied to one of the longest-standing labor unions in the U.S., and Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), a group that advocates for app-based workers, said on Friday they'll work together to push for "responsible guardrails on autonomous vehicles [(AVs)] to ensure public safety and protect driving jobs." The partnership isn't solely about limiting AVs, yet robotaxi companies including Waymo and Cruise are racking up adversaries, as well as allies, as they expand.
Talks between Chrysler parent Stellantis and the United Auto Workers were continuing late on Friday afternoon as they engage in intensive bargaining.