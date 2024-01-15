‘We’re in for a big one’: Snow covers roads around Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter the winter weather rolled in Sunday, and when many drivers saw the conditions on roads around Memphis —not just falling snow, but accumulating inches on the ground — they knew they were getting nowhere fast.

The flurries started at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. By 6, many roads in Shelby County neighborhoods were covered in snow.

Snow begins to fall as temperatures drop

The highways, while not as bad, were slick too. Traffic was backed up going westbound onto the Interstate 55 bridge because at least one tractor-trailer was stalled out on the on-ramp.

“We just came into this storm probably about 11 oclock outside of Arkansas and it hasn’t stopped since,” truck driver Jimmy Perez said outside a truck stop in the Airport area. “I wouldn’t advise anybody to be on the road right now because it’s very dangerous. Some places it’s safe on the road, but most of the road is not safe right now.”

Others were hoping to leave work early, in a hurry to get home where it’s warm and safe.

“We’re in for a big one,” said Natalie Mercer of Arlington. “Because if this is what it’s like just getting started, we’re in for a big one.”

MLGW President Doug McGowen says they’ve been preparing for this — not just this week but all year long.

“We have taken precautions well in advance to ensure that we can produce, treat, and pump enough water to meet everyone’s needs,” McGowen said. “But the risks are from extreme cold and prolonged periods of extreme cold, that you can have burst pipes.”

As always, they encourage people to let their faucets drip, open cabinets to let the pipes get warmth, and keep extra water just in case.

