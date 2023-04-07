Big parties at short-term rentals becoming tall problem Indy police want you to help solve

After a spate of gun violence and criminal activities at parties hosted on short-term rental properties in the city, Indianapolis police are cracking down on the illegal events.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police’s Nuisance Abatement detectives are asking the public’s help spotting promoters who are advertising parties on social media at short-term rental properties, such as Airbnb and VRBO.

“This isn’t a couple of high school kids who got together while mom and dad are out of town and raided the liquor cabinet,” said Capt. Chris Boomershine, of Commercial Crimes. “This is basically an enterprise business.”

The parties are typically promoted on social media, advertising people to bring their own drinks, or that liquor and/or marijuana will be provided. Unlike small house parties, the promoters advertise the events to “literally anybody in the city,” Boomershine said. The events have become magnets for drug dealing, underage drinking and have led to gun violence.

“Unfortunately, when (a party) is open to the public and you literally invite the city, it gets out of control,” he said.

In a recent example, officers responded to a call last weekend about gunshots near North Graceland Avenue — near Crown Hill Cemetery — where a party was taking place. The incident escalated into a car chase between police and two people. Police arrested the duo, both of whom were armed, Boomershine said. One of them possessed a Glock with a switch on it, Boomershine said. Glock switches, and other machine gun conversion devices, are illegal gun accessories that give semi-automatic handguns the ability to fire automatically.

Landlords can look for the following warning signs for renters who may throw such a party:

Same day, last-minute reservation for one day, especially on the weekend. In many cases, the renter claims they’re holding a birthday party.

Flyers on social media promoting a party at the property, using terms like BYOB, or listing a cover charge.

Congested parking in the neighborhood.

Airbnb, one of the most popular sites, bans open-invite parties and the company has a 24-hour Neighborhood Support Line for residents to report disruptive events.

Landlords are advised to install cameras at the entrance of their rental property, as well as noise monitoring devices that can indicate a party is occurring. Police further encourage parents to monitor online activity among kids, particularly who they are with and where they are going.

Boomershine said they hope to clamp down on the problem quickly, as some of these promoters are in high school and the numbers of parties could ramp up during the summer.

Anyone who sees a party at a suspected short-term rental property is asked to contact The Nuisance Abatement unit at IMPD_NusianceAbatement@indy.gov. Dangerous activity should be reported to 911.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

