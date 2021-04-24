The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. After weeks of wonder by the networking community, the Pentagon has now provided a very terse explanation for why it hired a shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank to manage a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet that it owns. Many basic questions remain unanswered, beginning with why it chose for the task a company that seems not to have existed until September. The company, Global Resource Systems, has not responded to attempts by The Associated Press to seek comment. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
FRANK BAJAK
·6 min read

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

That real estate has since more than quadrupled to 175 million addresses — about 1/25th the size of the current internet.

”It is massive. That is the biggest thing in the history of the internet,” said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik, a network operating company. It’s also more than twice the size of the internet space actually used by the Pentagon.

After weeks of wonder by the networking community, the Pentagon has now provided a very terse explanation for what it’s doing. But it has not answered many basic questions, beginning with why it chose to entrust management of the address space to a company that seems not to have existed until September.

The military hopes to “assess, evaluate and prevent unauthorized use of DoD IP address space,” said a statement issued Friday by Brett Goldstein, chief of the Pentagon's Defense Digital Service, which is running the project. It also hopes to “identify potential vulnerabilities” as part of efforts to defend against cyber-intrusions by global adversaries, who are consistently infiltrating U.S. networks, sometimes operating from unused internet address blocks.

The statement did not specify whether the “pilot project” would involve outside contractors.

The Pentagon periodically contends with unauthorized squatting on its space, in part because there has been a shortage of first-generation internet addresses since 2011; they now sell at auction for upwards of $25 each.

Madory said advertising the address space will make it easier to chase off squatters and allow the U.S. military to “collect a massive amount of background internet traffic for threat intelligence.”

Some cybersecurity experts have speculated that the Pentagon may be using the newly advertised space to create “honeypots,” machines set up with vulnerabilities to draw hackers. Or it could be looking to set up dedicated infrastructure — software and servers — to scour traffic for suspect activity.

“This greatly increases the space they could monitor,” said Madory, who published a blog post on the matter Saturday.

What a Pentagon spokesman could not explain Saturday is why the Defense Department chose Global Resource Systems LLC, a company with no record of government contracts, to manage the address space.

“As to why the DoD would have done that I’m a little mystified, same as you,” said Paul Vixie, an internet pioneer credited with designing its naming system and the CEO of Farsight Security.

The company did not return phone calls or emails from The Associated Press. It has no web presence, though it has the domain grscorp.com. Its name doesn’t appear on the directory of its Plantation, Florida, domicile, and a receptionist drew a blank when an AP reporter asked for a company representative at the office earlier this month. She found its name on a tenant list and suggested trying email. Records show the company has not obtained a business license in Plantation.

Incorporated in Delaware and registered by a Beverly Hills lawyer, Global Resource Systems LLC now manages more internet space than China Telecom, AT&T or Comcast.

The only name associated with it on the Florida business registry coincides with that of a man listed as recently as 2018 in Nevada corporate records as a managing member of a cybersecurity/internet surveillance equipment company called Packet Forensics. The company had nearly $40 million in publicly disclosed federal contracts over the past decade, with the FBI and the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency among its customers.

That man, Raymond Saulino, is also listed as a principal in a company called Tidewater Laskin Associates, which was incorporated in 2018 and obtained an FCC license in April 2020. It shares the same Virginia Beach, Virginia, address — a UPS store — in corporate records as Packet Forensics. The two have different mailbox numbers. Calls to the number listed on the Tidewater Laskin FCC filing are answered by an automated service that offers four different options but doesn’t connect callers with a single one, recycling all calls to the initial voice recording.

Saulino did not return phone calls seeking comment, and a longtime colleague at Packet Forensics, Rodney Joffe, said he believed Saulino was retired. Joffe, a cybersecurity luminary, declined further comment. Joffe is chief technical officer at Neustar Inc., which provides internet intelligence and services for major industries, including telecommunications and defense.

In 2011, Packet Forensics and Saulino, its spokesman, were featured in a Wired story because the company was selling an appliance to government agencies and law enforcement that let them spy on people’s web browsing using forged security certificates.

The company continues to sell “lawful intercept” equipment, according to its website. One of its current contracts with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is for “harnessing autonomy for countering cyber-adversary systems.” A contract description says it is investigating “technologies for conducting safe, nondisruptive, and effective active defense operations in cyberspace.” Contract language from 2019 says the program would “investigate the feasibility of creating safe and reliable autonomous software agencies that can effectively counter malicious botnet implants and similar large-scale malware.”

Deepening the mystery is Global Resource Systems’ name. It is identical to that of a firm that independent internet fraud researcher Ron Guilmette says was sending out email spam using the very same internet routing identifier. It shut down more than a decade ago. All that differs is the type of company. This one’s a limited liability corporation. The other was a corporation. Both used the same street address in Plantation, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s deeply suspicious,” said Guilmette, who unsuccessfully sued the previous incarnation of Global Resource Systems in 2006 for unfair business practices. Guilmette considers such masquerading, known as slip-streaming, a ham-handed tactic in this situation. “If they wanted to be more serious about hiding this they could have not used Ray Saulino and this suspicious name.”

Guilmette and Madory were alerted to the mystery when network operators began inquiring about it on an email list in mid-March. But almost everyone involved didn’t want to talk about it. Mike Leber, who owns Hurricane Electric, the internet backbone company handing the address blocks’ traffic, didn’t return emails or phone messages.

Despite an internet address crunch, the Pentagon — which created the internet — has shown no interest in selling any of its address space, and a Defense Department spokesman, Russell Goemaere, told the AP on Saturday that none of the newly announced space has been sold.

—-

Associated Press writer Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Montana Gov. Gianforte signs bill invalidating federal gun restrictions

    Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) has signed legislation that forbids state and local law enforcement from enforcing federal bans on guns, ammunition and magazines.Why it matters: The move, made official on Friday, comes after President Biden presented a series of executive actions on guns following several mass shootings that have taken place this year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhile supporters say the new measure protects the second amendment from harsher gun control laws, opponents say it "would make it difficult for local law enforcement to collaborate with federal authorities on issues beyond gun access when such collaboration is essential to protect public safety," AP writes.Details: The law also prohibits state funds from being used to uphold federal gun restrictions.Any state employee, including law enforcement, cannot cooperate, communicate or collaborate with a federal agency whose primary purpose is to enforce federal bans on guns.Worth noting: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) similarly signed a bill earlier this month that protects gun owners in the state from federal gun restrictions, per Fox News.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taiwan mobilises forces to thwart Chinese invasion

    On Friday, Taiwan's top military brass gathered in secure rooms within the fortified walls of the sprawling ministry of defence to prepare for war with China. Computer screens in front of them likely displayed the island nation's F-16 fighter jets taking to the skies, precision-guided cruise missiles blasting China’s west coast ports, and its Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, dubbed “aircraft carrier killers,” deployed to pick off high value targets in the Taiwan Strait. But outside the gated compound all was quiet. Welcome to Taiwan's virtual war room, where decorated generals and officers this week are being tested against the most chilling scenarios – from a full-scale invasion to cyberattacks and blockades of critical infrastructure. The highly classified annual “Han Kuang” military drills come under the shadow of very real threats from Taiwan's hostile superpower neighbour. Recent months have seen an uptick in warmongering rhetoric from Beijing matched by intensifying air force and naval activity around the island 110 miles off the Chinese coast.

  • Texas Republicans Targeting Voting Access Find Their Bull's-Eye: Cities

    HOUSTON — Voting in the 2020 election presented Zoe Douglas with a difficult choice: As a therapist meeting with patients over Zoom late into the evening, she just was not able to wrap up before polls closed during early voting. Then Harris County introduced 24-hour voting for a single day. At 11 p.m. the Thursday before the election, Douglas joined fast-food workers, nurses, construction workers, night owls and other late-shift workers at NRG Arena, one of eight 24-hour voting sites in the county, where more than 10,000 people cast their ballots in a single night. “I can distinctly remember people still in their uniforms; you could tell they just got off of work, or maybe they’re going to work — a very diverse mix,” said Douglas, 27, a Houston native. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Twenty-four-hour voting was one of a host of options that Harris County introduced to help residents cast ballots, along with drive-thru voting and proactively mailing out ballot applications. The new alternatives, tailored to a diverse workforce struggling amid a pandemic in Texas’ largest county, helped increase turnout by nearly 10% compared with 2016; nearly 70% of registered voters cast ballots, and a task force found that there was no evidence of any fraud. Yet Republicans are pushing measures through the state Legislature that would take aim at the very process that produced such a large turnout. Two omnibus bills, including one that the House is likely to take up in the coming week, are seeking to roll back virtually every expansion the county put in place for 2020. The bills would make Texas one of the hardest states in the country to cast a ballot in. And they are a prime example of a Republican-led effort to roll back voting access in Democrat-rich cities and populous regions like Atlanta and Arizona’s Maricopa County, while having far less of an impact on voting in rural areas that tend to lean Republican. Bills in several states are, in effect, creating a two-pronged approach to urban and rural areas that raises questions about the disparate treatment of cities and the large number of voters of color who live in them and is helping fuel opposition from corporations that are based in or have workforces in those places. In Texas, Republicans have taken the rare tack of outlining restrictions that would apply only to counties with population of more than 1 million, targeting the booming and increasingly diverse metropolitan areas of Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas. The Republican focus on diverse urban areas, voting activists say, evokes the state’s history of racially discriminatory voting laws — including poll taxes and “white primary” laws during the Jim Crow era — that essentially excluded Black voters from the electoral process. Most of Harris County’s early voters were white, according to a study by the Texas Civil Rights Project, a nonprofit group. But the majority of those who used drive-thru or 24-hour voting — the early voting methods the Republican bills would prohibit — were people of color, the group found. “It’s clear they are trying to make it harder for people to vote who face everyday circumstances, especially things like poverty and other situations,” said Chris Hollins, a Democrat and the former interim clerk of Harris County, who oversaw and implemented many of the policies during the November election. “With 24-hour voting, there wasn’t even claims or a legal challenge during the election.” The effort to further restrict voting in Texas is taking place against the backdrop of an increasingly tense showdown between legislators and Texas-based corporations, with Republicans in the House proposing financial retribution for companies that have spoken out. American Airlines and Dell Technologies both voiced strong opposition to the bill, and AT&T issued a statement supporting “voting laws that make it easier for more Americans to vote,” although it did not specifically mention Texas. American Airlines also dispatched Jack McCain, the son of former Sen. John McCain, to lobby Republicans in Austin to roll back some of the more stringent restrictions. Republicans in the state Legislature appear unbowed. In amendments filed to the state budget this past week, House Republicans proposed that “an entity that publicly threatened any adverse reaction” related to “election integrity” would not be eligible for some state funds. While those amendments did not end up in the final budget, a broader proposal threatening corporations that speak out on “any legislative or executive action” was added to the state’s “wishlist,” a compilation of long-shot proposals. Even with unlikely odds of passing, simply placing the proposals on the record is seen by lobbyists and operatives in Austin as a thinly veiled warning to businesses to stay quiet on the voting bills. The Perryman Group, an economic research and analysis firm based in Waco, said in a recent study that implementing controversial voting measures could lead to conferences or events being pulled from the state and prompt businesses or workers to shun it. The group estimated that restrictive new laws would lead to a huge decrease in business activity in the state by 2025 and cost tens of thousands of jobs. Among the restrictions in two omnibus bills in the Texas Legislature are a ban on 24-hour voting, a ban on drive-thru voting and harsh criminal penalties for local election officials who provide assistance to voters. There are also new limits on voting machine distribution that could lead to a reduction in numbers of precincts and a ban on encouraging absentee voting. The bills also include a measure that would make it much more difficult to remove a poll watcher for improper conduct. Partisan poll watchers, who are trained and authorized to observe the election on behalf of a candidate or party, have occasionally crossed the line into voter intimidation or other types of misbehavior; Harris County elections officials said they had received several complaints about Republican poll watchers last year. Hollins, the former Harris County clerk, said Republicans recognized that “Black and brown and poor and young people” use the flexible voting options more than others. “They’re scared of that,” he said. While Republican-controlled legislatures in Georgia and Arizona are passing new voting laws after Democratic victories in November, Texas is pushing new restrictions despite having backed former President Donald Trump by more than 600,000 votes. The effort reflects the dual realities confronting Republicans in the state Legislature: a base eager for changes to voting following Trump’s 2020 loss and a booming population that is growing more diverse. Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican from northeastern Texas who sponsored the state Senate bill, defended it as part of a long effort to strengthen “election security” in Texas. “I realize there’s a big national debate now, and maybe we’re getting sucked into that, but this is not something new to Texas,” Hughes said in an interview. He said that lawmakers were seeking to roll back mail voting access because that process was more prone to fraud. He offered no proof, and numerous studies have shown that U.S. voter fraud is exceptionally rare. Hughes said that the proposed ban on drive-thru voting stemmed from the difficulty of getting access for partisan poll watchers at the locations and that 24-hour voting was problematic because it was difficult to find poll watchers for overnight shifts. But many voters in Harris County, whose population of 4.7 million ranks third in the country and is bigger than 25 states’, see a different motive. Kristie Osi-Shackelford, a costume designer from Houston who was working temporary jobs during the pandemic to help support her family, used 24-hour voting because it offered her the flexibility she needed as she juggled work and raising her three children. She said that it had taken her less than 10 minutes. “I’m sure there are people who may not have gotten to vote in the last couple of elections, but they had the opportunity at night, and it’s kind of sad that the powers that be feel like that has to be taken away in order to, quote unquote, protect election integrity,” Osi-Shackelford said. “And I struggled to find words, because it’s so irritating, and I’m tired. I’m tired of hearing the same stuff and seeing the same stuff so blatantly over and over again for years.” Brittany Hyman, 35, was eight months pregnant as Election Day was drawing near and was also raising a 4-year-old. Fearful of COVID-19 but also of the sheer logistics of navigating a line at the polls, Hyman voted at one of the drive-thru locations. “Being able to drive-thru vote was a savior for me,” Hyman said. She added that because she had been pregnant, she probably would not have risked waiting in a long line to vote. Harris County’s drive-thru voting, which more than 127,000 voters took advantage of in the general election, drew immediate attention from state Republicans, who sued Hollins and the county in an attempt to ban the practice and discard any votes cast in the drive-thru process. The Texas Supreme Court ruled against the Republicans in late October. Other provisions in the GOP bill, while not aimed as directly at Harris County, will most likely still have the biggest impact in the state’s biggest county. One proposal, which calls for a uniform number of voting machines to be deployed in each precinct, could hamper the ability to deploy extra machines in densely populated areas. This month, in a further escalation of public pressure on legislators, Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, a Democrat, gathered more than a dozen speakers, including business executives, civil rights activists and former athletes, for a 90-minute news conference denouncing the bill. “What is happening here in Texas is a warning shot to the rest of the country,” said Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County judge and a Democrat who has pushed for continued expansion of voting access in the county. “First Georgia, then Texas, then it’s more and more states, and soon enough we will have taken the largest step back since Jim Crow. And it’s on all of us to stop that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Why Biden’s Armenian Genocide Declaration Really Is a Big Deal

    The reluctance of previous presidents to act has been an open wound for the Armenian American community.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene mockingly impersonates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while recounting her debate challenge

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remains very determined to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). On Saturday, while speaking at the America First Rally at the Indian River County Fairgrounds in Florida, Greene recounted an apparent conversation the congresswomen had when Greene approached Ocasio-Cortez in the House chamber about going head-to-head on national television over the contents of the Green New Deal, which Greene believes will destroy the U.S. economy. While telling her version of the story, Greene mockingly impersonated Ocasio-Cortez, who she claims has "no clue" what she's talking about because she hasn't owned a business. The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy the narrative, but Greene's critics did not, comparing it to something a middle schooler would tell, rather than a sitting congresswoman. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a member of Congress, but she acts as if it is middle school. pic.twitter.com/u40jmN4k5W — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 24, 2021 The Bulwark's Jim Swift thinks Greene has just had too much time on her hands of late. "When you don't have any committee assignments, this is how you spend your taxpayer funded time," he tweeted Saturday, referring to the fact that Greene was removed from her two assignments because of comments she made spreading violent and hateful conspiracy theories before she was elected. In case you're wondering, Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the proposed debate publicly, let alone confirmed Greene's version of events. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersThe toxic culture of American police7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guilty

  • Why Is The 2JZ Engine So Strong? This Breakdown Shows Why

    The 2JZ engine has a cult following, but does it deserve it? Yes

  • Heidi Klum Makes a Statement in Sheer Checker-Print Outfit and White Pumps for ‘AGT’

    Heidi Klum arrived on set to film "America's Got Talent" on Friday.

  • Toyota will enter a hydrogen-powered Corolla in an endurance race

    Toyota's new all-electric bZ4X might be one of the most important Toyotas in recent history, but the Japanese giant is still taking a two-pronged approach to green fuels. Not only does it refuse to let go of the hydrogen reins, it's entering a hydrogen-powered car into one of Japan's most popular racing events next month. Just a few days after the bZ4X reveal, Toyota announced it's developing a hydrogen-fueled turbocharged engine for use in a Corolla Sport (similar to the U.S.-market Corolla Hatchback) race car.

  • The apparent sinking of an Indonesian submarine with 53 people on board is among history's worst submarine disasters

    The Indonesian navy says its missing submarine is presumed sunk. Hundreds of sailors from around the world have been lost to submarine disasters.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s ‘Absolute Proof’ Win Razzies for Worst Actor, Picture

    Rudy Giuliani wins Worst Supporting Actor for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Sia’s “Music” snags three awards Here’s a vote that actually went Mike Lindell’s way — the MyPillow CEO has topped this year’s Razzies by winning Worst Actor and Worst Picture. Lindell and his voter-fraud-pushing film “Absolute Proof” beat out a field that included “Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr., “Fantasy Island” and Sia’s “Music” for the title of the worst movie of the year at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies). Lindell also won the title of Worst Actor for portraying himself in his conspiratorial film that pushed false and debunked claims that the 2020 election was rigged and flipped against Donald Trump. The Razzies voting body in a release called “Absolute Proof” a “faux documentary” and a “two-hour, fake news snooze-fest.” Lindell wasn’t the only GOP figure who got dinged for some of the worst movie moments of the year. Rudy Giuliani won Worst Supporting Actor for appearing as himself in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” where he famously got caught with his hand down his pants following an interview with Borat’s daughter. He beat out a field that included Chevy Chase, Shia LaBeouf, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis. Also Read: My Pillow’s Mike Lindell Will Appear in Person on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Next Week (Video) Sia’s “Music” may have been nominated for a pair of Golden Globes, but it also led all films by winning three Razzies, including for Worst Actress Kate Hudson, Worst Supporting Actress Maddie Ziegler and Sia herself for Worst Director. Her film was criticized for casting the able-bodied Ziegler as a non-verbal autistic person, among other concerns. And the backlash led Sia to apologize and add a warning label to the front of the film about scenes that depict physical restraint. Finally, Robert Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” won the Razzie for Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, “worsting” films such as “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Hubie Halloween.” The mafia film “365 Days” also won the Razzie for Worst Screenplay. The Razzies, now in its 41st year, are voted on online from a group of 1,097 members, and they award winners the $4.97 trophy with a Golden Raspberry on top. In the past, some winners have been good sports and accepted their prizes, such as Sandra Bullock accepting her Razzie for “All About Steve” the same year she would win her Oscar for “The Blind Side.” This year, Glenn Close was actually nominated for a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress from “Hillbilly Elegy” even as she’s nominated for an Oscar for the same performance. The full list of nominees and winners is below. Check out a video ceremony announcing the 2021 Razzies here. WORST PICTURE “365 Days” “Absolute Proof” (Winner) “Dolittle” “Fantasy Island” “Music” WORST ACTOR Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof (Winner) Michele Morrone – 365 Days Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween David Spade – The Wrong Missy WORST ACTRESS Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream Kate Hudson – Music (Winner) Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Glenn Close – Hillbilly ElegyLucy Hale – Fantasy IslandMaggie Q – Fantasy IslandKristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984Maddie Ziegler – Music (Winner) WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. DundeeRudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent MovieFilm (Winner)Shia LeBeouf – The Tax CollectorArnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron MaskBruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night WORST SCREEN COMBO Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent MovieFilm (Winner) Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween WORST DIRECTOR Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy Sia – Music (Winner) WORST SCREENPLAY 365 Days (Winner)All 3 Barbie & Kendra MoviesDolittleFantasy IslandHillbilly Elegy WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey) Dolittle (Remake) (Winner) Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”) Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid) Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)Read original story MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s ‘Absolute Proof’ Win Razzies for Worst Actor, Picture At TheWrap

  • Trump administration officials thought they'd be memorialized in statues for doing such a great job negotiating with China, former Obama official says

    "We have to do everything we can to prevail, and when we do, there will be statues built in our honor," a Trump official told an Obama official.

  • The world's 'most powerful' tidal turbine is nearly ready to power on

    Once it’s connected to the European Marine Energy Centre off the Orkney Islands, the two megawatt O2 will have the capacity to generate enough energy to power 2,000 UK households annually.

  • The Cryogenic Hydrogen Powertrain That Will Transform Propulsion

    It could solve the biggest problem plaguing electric aircraft.

  • Social Security Benefits Might Be Cut Soon – This Calculator Shows You How Much You’ll Lose

    As Social Security trust funds are beginning to run low, the federal government is looking to address the issue. This includes making cuts to Social Security retirement benefits, according to CNBC....

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • India Covid: Families appeal for help in Delhi's oxygen shortage

    People in Delhi resort to social media and desperate phone calls to try to find oxygen for Covid patients.

  • LA official returning beachfront to Black family says ‘whole country’ should give back ‘stolen’ land

    ‘We as a collective society should apologise,’ LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn says

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt