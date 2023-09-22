Big Pharma bets on AI to speed up clinical trials

Natalie Grover and Martin Coulter
·6 min read
0

By Natalie Grover and Martin Coulter

LONDON (Reuters) - Major drugmakers are using artificial intelligence to find patients for clinical trials quickly, or to reduce the number of people needed to test medicines, both accelerating drug development and potentially saving millions of dollars.

Human studies are the most expensive and time-consuming part of drug development as it can take years to recruit patients and trial new medicines in a process that can cost over a billion dollars from the discovery of a drug to the finishing line.

Pharmaceutical companies have been experimenting with AI for years, hoping machines can discover the next blockbuster drug. A few compounds picked by AI are now in development, but those bets will take years to play out.

Reuters interviews with more than a dozen pharmaceutical company executives, drug regulators, public health experts and AI firms show, however, that the technology is playing a sizeable and growing role in human drug trials.

Companies such as Amgen, Bayer and Novartis are training AI to scan billions of public health records, prescription data, medical insurance claims and their internal data to find trial patients - in some cases halving the time it takes to sign them up.

"I don't think it's pervasive yet," said Jeffrey Morgan, managing director at Deloitte, which advises the life sciences industry. "But I think we're past the experimentation stage."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had received about 300 applications that incorporate AI or machine learning in drug development from 2016 through 2022. Over 90% of those applications came in the past two years and most were for the use of AI at some point in the clinical development stage.

ATOMIC AI

Before AI, Amgen would spend months sending surveys to doctors from Johannesburg to Texas to ask whether a clinic or hospital had patients with relevant clinical and demographic characteristics to participate in a trial.

Existing relationships with facilities or doctors would often sway the decision on which trial sites are selected.

However, Deloitte estimates about 80% of studies miss their recruitment targets because clinics and hospitals overestimate the number of available patients, there are high dropout rates or patients don't adhere to trial protocols.

Amgen's AI tool, ATOMIC, scans troves of internal and public data to identify and rank clinics and doctors based on past performance in recruiting patients for trials.

Enrolling patients for a mid-stage trial could take up to 18 months, depending on the disease, but ATOMIC can cut that in half in the best-case scenario, Amgen told Reuters.

Amgen has used ATOMIC in a handful of trials testing drugs for conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, and aims to use it for most studies by 2024.

The company said by 2030, it expects AI will have helped it shave two years off the decade or more it typically takes to develop a drug.

The AI tool Novartis uses has also made enrolling patients in trials faster, cheaper and more efficient, said Badhri Srinivasan, its head of global development operations. But he said AI in this context is only as good as the data it gets.

In general, less than 25% of health data is publicly available for research, according to Sameer Pujari, an AI expert at the World Health Organization.

EXTERNAL CONTROL ARMS

German drugmaker Bayer said it used AI to cut the number of participants needed by several thousand for a late-stage trial for asundexian, an experimental drug designed to reduce the long-term risk of strokes in adults.

It used AI to link the mid-stage trial results to real-world data from millions of patients in Finland and the United States to predict the long-term risks in a population similar to the trial.

Armed with the data, Bayer started the late-stage trial with fewer participants. Without AI, Bayer said it would have spent millions more, and taken up to nine months longer to recruit volunteers.

Now the company wants to take it a step further.

For a study to test asundexian in children with the same condition, Bayer said it plans to use real-world patient data to generate a so-called external control arm, potentially eliminating the need for patients taking a placebo.

That's because the condition is so rare in the age group it would be difficult to recruit patients, and could raise concerns about whether it was ethical to give trial participants a placebo when there are no proven treatments available.

Instead, Bayer aims to mine anonymised real-world data of children with similar vulnerabilities.

Bayer said it hoped that would be enough to help discern how effective the drug is. Finding real-world patients by mining electronic patient data can be done manually, but using AI speeds up the process dramatically.

While unusual, external control arms have been used in the past instead of traditional randomised control arms where half the participants take a placebo - mainly for rare diseases where there are few patients or no existing treatments.

Amgen's drug Blincyto, designed to treat a rare form of leukaemia, received U.S. approval after adopting this approach, although the company had to conduct a follow-up study to confirm the drug's benefit once it was on sale.

Blythe Adamson, senior principal scientist at Roche subsidiary Flatiron Health, said the advantage of AI was that it let scientists examine real-world patient data quickly, and at scale.

She said it could take months to trawl through data from 5,000 patients using traditional methods: "Now we can learn those same things for millions of patients in days."

OVERESTIMATION RISK

Drugmakers typically seek prior approval from regulators to test a drug using an external control arm.

Bayer said it was in discussions with regulators, such as the FDA, about now relying on AI to create an external arm for its paediatric trial. The company did not offer additional detail.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it had not received any applications from companies seeking to use AI in this way.

Some scientists, including the FDA's oncology chief, are worried drug companies will try to use AI to come up with external arms for a broader range of diseases.

"When you're comparing one arm without randomization to another arm, you are assuming that you have the same populations in both. That doesn't account for the unknown," said Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence.

Patients in trials tend to feel better than people in the real world because they believe they are getting an effective treatment and also get more medical attention, which could in turn overestimate the success of a drug.

This risk is one of the reasons regulators tend to insist on randomised trials as all patients believe they are getting the drug, even though half are on a placebo.

Gen Li, founder of clinical data analytics firm Phesi, said many companies were exploring AI's potential to reduce the need for control groups.

Regulators, however, say that although AI has the potential to augment the clinical trial process, evidentiary standards for a drug's safety and effectiveness will not change.

"The main risks with AI are that we want to make sure we don't get the wrong answer to the question of whether a drug works," said John Concato, associate director for real-world evidence analytics in the Office of Medical Policy in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Martin Coulter in London; Additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Josephine Mason and David Clarke)

Recommended Stories

  • QuantHealth brings its AI-informed clinical drug trials to the US with $15M round

    Biotech, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies all hope AI will streamline drug development and make it more efficient, and 38% have already adopted the technology, according to Deloitte. QuantHealth aims to take part with a model that predicts risks and outcomes for clinical trials. The company's AI-powered platform for drug discovery claims to reduce potential risks, optimize clinical trials and help identify how patients in a clinical trial would respond to treatment.

  • Plantiga Technologies' AI-powered footwear sensor pod aims to reduce injury risks

    Plantiga Technologies, a Vancouver-based movement analytics company, wants to help people improve rehabilitation and reduce injury risks through an artificial intelligence-powered monitoring sensor pod that can be embedded into shoes, orthotics or insoles to analyze users' movement patterns. Plantiga is participating in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, and while it's been around for a while -- it launched the fifth-generation of its sensor pod, Arc5, in June of this year, it's also had minimal exposure and funding, with only around $5.2 million to date. Quin Sandler, co-founder and CEO of Plantiga, started the company as a side project with his father, Norman McKay, in 2017.

  • YouTube’s upcoming AI-powered creator tools include a generative green screen

    YouTube announced upcoming AI-based features today, including a generative green screen tool for Shorts.

  • MLB 2023 postseason tracker: Follow along with division chases and wild-card races as we count down to October

    The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.

  • X is shutting down its Circle feature in October

    Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is shutting down its Circle feature — bringing an end to its glitchy history — The feature allowed users to share a post only with a set of people. After this date, you will not be able to create new posts that are limited to your Circle, nor will you be able to add people to your Circle. Twitter first launched the Circle feature in August 2022, after testing it in beta for a few months.

  • 49ers' endless line of offensive stars makes big plays as they pull away from Giants

    The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.

  • The copyright issues around generative AI aren't going away anytime soon

    Generative AI has brought a host of copyright issues to the fore. Just this week, authors including George R.R. Martin, led by the Authors Guild, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the startup's viral AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained on their work without their knowledge or consent. Onstage at Disrupt 2023, Anastasis Germanidis, one of the co-founders of Runway, a company developing generative AI tools for video, said that his company is "still exploring" the right approach to training AI models on artists' and creators' works.

  • Week 3 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

    Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip.

  • Salesforce to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform for building AI customer service agents

    Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.

  • YouTube to add AI creator tools to find music for videos, add dubs

    YouTube is expanding its Creator Music feature, announced last year, with new AI features in addition to the launch of an AI-dubbing tool. Now, they'll be able to leverage AI tools to make finding music easier. Starting early next year, YouTube will launch a new feature that will work like a music concierge by just typing in a description of the video.

  • Everything Microsoft announced at its Surface and AI event

    Copilot AI was Microsoft's main focus during its fall event, but the company had two new consumer laptops to show off as well.

  • HME Square aims to measure glucose painlessly with photoacoustics

    People with diabetes have to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly by pricking their skin. Among them is a South Korean company called HME Square, which uses photoacoustics to test glucose levels noninvasively. HME Square was founded in 2020 by Yoonho Khang, who previously worked in semiconductors at Samsung companies for 20 years, and Sooah Im, a medical doctor.

  • Where did Deshaun Watson's game go? The Browns need to figure it out quickly

    It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.

  • Here’s the crypto news you missed at Disrupt 2023

    This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023.

  • TikTok may start serving you Google Search results

    TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok's search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the Google Search feature is one of the third-party integrations the app is currently testing in some markets.

  • 'Eddie and the Cruisers' star Michael Paré on how he was almost replaced by Rick Springfield: 'This is the moment I was gonna get fired'

    'Eddie' became a surprise smash a full year after it bombed at the box office, due to the 1980s' cable TV revolution — but its star admits the soundtrack would've never gone triple-platinum if he'd done the actual singing.

  • YouTube Shorts to gain a generative AI feature called Dream Screen

    YouTube today announced a new feature coming to its short-form video platform Shorts that will allow users to leverage AI tools to create videos. The feature, called Dream Screen, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what you want to see. For example, explained YouTube CEO Neal Mohan at the company's live event "Made on YouTube" this morning, you could type in something as crazy as "a panda drinking coffee," and then the video image appears on the screen.

  • In an unexpected price drop, this 'mind-blowing' 43-inch TV is $200

    Time to cut the cord! With its built-in Wi-Fi, this Insignia beauty lets you break free from cable.

  • Did you know you should be cleaning your washing machine? An expert weighs in

    Spoiler alert: You probably aren't doing it enough!

  • This $90,000 fireproof tankbot will scout burning buildings for people to save

    FireBot, a remote-controlled robot that can withstand temperatures as high as 650 degrees Celsius, is hoping to make scoping dangerous scenes safer for firefighters.