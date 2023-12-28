The Big Picture 2023: Best images from our photojournalists

Democrat and Chronicle photos of the Year from Shawn Dowd, Jamie Germano and Tina MacIntyre-Yee

Whether it was trudging through knee-high snow or sitting through high-profile trials or working the sidelines of high school games, Democrat and Chronicle photographers were there to capture the moments that made 2023 what it was.

Jamie Germano, Shawn Dowd and Tina MacIntyre-Yee narrowed their favorite photos to a single image, which we share with you here. And to broaden scope of their work, they put together a gallery of what they consider the best of their best.

We hope you learn a little more about each one of them and enjoy their work. They are amazing at what they do.

Shawn Dowd's favorite photo

Penfield's Mallory Pietrzak reaches over the goal line ahead of Webster Thomas's Madalyn Kelly and Alexis Eskander to score late in the second half during their flag football Class A sectional Championship game.

I selected a photo of Penfield’s Mallory Pietrzak reaching over the goal line ahead of Webster Thomas’s Madalyn Kelly and Alexis Eskander, scoring a second half touchdown during their flag football Class A sectional Championship game as my favorite photo of 2023. This was the first-ever Section V championship game held for the new sport of flag football.

Getting to cover the "first-ever" of a sport was both a thrill and an honor. The game was so exciting to cover and, to me, this image really shows that.

What to know about Shawn Dowd

Shawn Dowd at work covering the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Shawn grew up on a dairy farm in Argyle, Washington County, and graduated from Argyle Central in 1984. He studied at the State University College at Potsdam and graduated in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in studio arts with a photography concentration.

After working more than six years at the Watertown Daily Times in Jefferson County, he joined the Democrat and Chronicle in 1994, in time for the Ryder Cup at Oak Hill. Shawn now lives in the city of Rochester but spends as much time as possible traveling everywhere possible.

Jamie Germano's favorite photo

Buffalo Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid jumps into the stands to celebrate the first touchdown of his career.

It is always my hope that when the end of December rolls around, there is a photo that rises to the surface as my clear favorite. Well, in 2023 that did not happen. I flip-flopped on which photo to choose before settling on an image of Buffalo Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid celebrating the first touchdown of his career.

I was hesitant to choose this photo because players jumping into the stands has become commonplace and seems scripted, but I liked framing in this photo as all of the fan faces lead the viewer to Kincaid.

What to know about Jamie Germano

Jamie Germano has been a photographer at the Democrat and Chronicle for the past 36 years.

Jamie grew up in Rochester and later moved to Irondequoit. He graduated from Eastridge High School in 1976 and studied at St. John Fisher College, graduating in 1980 with a Bachelors degree in communications/journalism. He worked for several smaller newspapers before joining the Democrat and Chronicle in 1987.

For those following his bourbon journey, he's down to about 65 bottles in his cabinet. He doesn't consider himself a collector as he has opened all of those bottles. Instead, he considers himself a curious taster. Jamie says the good part of that curiosity is that he likes many more than he dislikes.

Jamie lives in Webster with his wife of 36 years, Mary Ellen. They have two daughters, Katie (and a brand new son-in-law, David), who live in Nashville and Emma, who lives in Brooklyn.

Tina MacIntyre-Yee's favorite photo

Dayaxielis Ramos and Lyan Maldonado try to catch the photographer's attention while Ashley Martinez works on shapes in her preschool class at School 9.

This was a really tough choice. I wasn’t sure what I was going to pick as late as December 20. I considered photos of a dancing couple at the Rochester Jazz Festival, a mother and daughter peering through a braid of corn at Ganondagan, a braid of Haudenosaunee White Corn hanging in a drying room and the selection you see above.

In the end it was the photo of two children trying to catch my attention while I was photographing a classmate. Their joy and curiosity made me laugh out loud and that solidified it as my favorite. That is what I love about photojournalism. You have a rough idea of what to expect when you arrive but if you are lucky, the unexpected will make a great photo and make you smile.

What to know about Tina MacIntyre-Yee

Tina MacIntyre-Yee takes a selfie with Santa Claus after spying him outside his tent at Roc Holiday Village.

Tina has been covering the Rochester community for many years with photos, videos and stories. Prior to that she worked as a staff photographer in Des Moines, Iowa, and Gary, Indiana, and freelanced at several newspapers in the Boston area.

She lives in Brighton with her spouse, Kathryn, and their daughter, Ada. When she’s not working you still might find her with a camera because, well, it’s a hobby, too. She also enjoys pickleball and kayaking, but not at the same time.

