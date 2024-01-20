Big pour: New foundation takes shape at Oregon State Capitol building
Part of the new mat slab that will serve as a foundation for the 1938 Oregon State Capitol building was poured Saturday morning.
A convoy of 120 trucks rolled through downtown Salem in the early morning hours Saturday, delivering 1,100 cubic yards of cement to the Oregon State Capitol for part of a slab that will serve as a foundation for the building.
Crews lifted the building onto shoring towers and then dug 22 feet below ground in preparation to add 13,000 yards of concrete underneath.
Another convoy is expected later this year, and the slab is scheduled to be completed in July. Once that is done, the lower portion of the Capitol reconstruction project to address "serious seismic problems" can begin.
