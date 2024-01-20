Big pour: New foundation takes shape at Oregon State Capitol building

Part of the new mat slab that will serve as a foundation for the 1938 Oregon State Capitol building was poured Saturday morning.

A convoy of 120 trucks rolled through downtown Salem in the early morning hours Saturday, delivering 1,100 cubic yards of cement to the Oregon State Capitol for part of a slab that will serve as a foundation for the building.

A view from inside the Oregon State Capitol shows construction crews working to lay the new mat slab that will serve as the foundation on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Salem, Ore.

Crews lifted the building onto shoring towers and then dug 22 feet below ground in preparation to add 13,000 yards of concrete underneath.

Another convoy is expected later this year, and the slab is scheduled to be completed in July. Once that is done, the lower portion of the Capitol reconstruction project to address "serious seismic problems" can begin.

Cement trucks bring in concrete for the new mat slab that will serve as a foundation for the Oregon State Capitol building on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Salem, Ore. The foundation took 120 cement trucks.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: New foundation takes shape at Oregon State Capitol building