How big of a problem are potholes in Taunton? Here's how to report one to the city.

TAUNTON – Winter is the season where potholes on roadways seem to become more prominent. Taunton DPW Commissioner Fred Cornaglia said December to April is the period of time with the greatest number of reported potholes.

Cornaglia added that the department strives to fill potholes within 48 hours of being notified of one. Last year the Taunton Department of Public Works staff filled more than 700 potholes.

But finding these potholes is a joint effort. Calls from residents and reports by employees help identify these voids.

How does the City of Taunton handle potholes and what can residents do if their vehicle is damaged by one?

One pothole at a time

Taunton Department of Public Works, by state law, handles all the filling of potholes and other defects on city-owned roads and public ways.

City of Taunton’s website states people should report potholes to the DPW by calling 508-821-1431. If the city doesn't know about it, how can they fill it.

NEED TO KNOW: Sign up for emergency alerts to know when a parking ban is declared in Taunton. Here's how.

DPW keeps track of potholes via work orders. Besides calls from residents, notifications of new potholes also come from city employees. However, according to Cornaglia, there is no dedicated staff conducting daily surveys of the roads due to budget constraints.

Cornaglia said that a small amount of pothole work orders may not be completed by the DPW if it is outside the city's responsibility, such as the road in question is maintained by the state.

The city makes its own asphalt, “keeping our pothole repair at a minimal cost,” said Cornaglia, adding that fillings are considered temporary solutions until more comprehensive repaving of roads can take place.

How many potholes reported in Taunton

Based on data obtained from the city, here is a breakdown of how many pothole work orders the DPW has recorded over the last five years:

2019 – 922 potholes

2020 – 619 potholes

2021 – 962 potholes

2022 – 1219 potholes

2023 – 729 potholes

Cornaglia attributed the decrease in work orders for 2023 to an increase in funding over the last couple of years from city and state resources for rehabilitating the roads. “Mayor O’Connell has worked closely with the DPW to obtain funding to fix a record number of streets and sidewalks, which has brought down the number of potholes being reported.”

'Wine is a piece of art': Taunton woman fulfills dream with Talisa's wine bar on the Green

According to the city website, "potholes are generally caused by the combination of the expansion and contraction of freezing and thawing water underneath the road surface and the compression and recompression caused by motor vehicles passing over the surface. Once the surface of the road is broken, the pieces are knocked away by passing cars, and the material underneath is washed away by the rain. Freezing and thawing conditions can produce a very large number of potholes overnight."

What to do if your car is damaged by a pothole

Drivers who hit potholes and experience either personal injury or damage to their vehicles may be able to get reimbursed by the city, according to Massachusetts General Law.

Drivers wishing to seek reimbursement must first file a claim form for damage due to road defects, which is offered online, and submit it to Taunton’s Law Department.

Included with the form must be a copy of either a paid receipt, or two estimates given for repairs to the vehicle. The form must be received by the Law Department within 30 days of the incident.

What is the city claim process

As explained on Taunton’s website, “the law does not guarantee the safe condition of public ways,” but the city may be liable for damages only if the city fails to repair the pothole within a “reasonable time” after its reported to the DPW. 72 hours is used as a reasonable time frame.

According to information submitted from the Law Department, via the Mayor’s Office, once a claim is received, the Law Department reviews all relevant work orders on the location of the pothole identified.

Every claim is submitted, for public record, to the City Council. City Councilor David Pottier said the Council used to refer each claim to the law department and DPW for review. But in recent years, he said, “it’s already being investigated by the time we hear about it at Council. The Council procedure now is really just an FYI.”

All information received by the Law Department is submitted to the city’s insurance carrier. A claims adjuster from the carrier may reach out to the city or claimant with questions, before a determination is made, usually within 30 days upon the insurance carrier receiving the claim.

But the bar is set high to get approved for reimbursement.

Besides the claims adjuster needing to prove the DPW was negligent by not repairing the pothole within 72 hours of being notified, state law protects the city “if the driver was also negligent. Exceeding the speed limit is the most common form of negligence,” according to City of Taunton’s website.

In the last five years, only five claims were reimbursed by the city: three in 2019 and two in 2022. For some perspective, 43 pothole claims were filed in 2019, 23 claims in 2020, 30 pothole claims were filed with the city in 2021, 40 claims were filed in 2022, and 7 claims were filed in 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: How many potholes does Taunton manage in a year?