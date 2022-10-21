The big reveal: Xi set to introduce China's next standing committee

Tony Munroe
By Tony Munroe

BEIJING (Reuters) - Xi Jinping, poised to clinch a third five-year term as China's leader, will on Sunday preside over the most dramatic moment of the Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress and reveal the members of its elite Politburo Standing Committee.

Xi's break with precedent to rule beyond a decade was set in motion when he abandoned presidential term limits in 2018. His norm-busting as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong has made it even harder to predict who will join him on the standing committee.

The 69-year-old leader's grip on power appears undiminished by a sharp economic slowdown, frustration over his zero-COVID policy, and China's increasing estrangement from the West, exacerbated by his support for Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The new leadership will be unveiled when Xi, widely expected to be renewed in China's top post as party general secretary, walks into a room of journalists at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, followed by the other members of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) in descending order of rank.

The lineup - who is in, who is not, and who is revealed to replace Premier Li Keqiang when he retires in March - will give party-watchers grist to speculate over just how much Xi has consolidated power by appointing loyalists.

At the same time, some analysts and diplomats say, the makeup of the standing committee and the identity of the premier matter less than they once did because Xi has moved away from a tradition of collective leadership.

"The new PSC line up will tell us whether Xi cares only about personal loyalty or whether he values some diversity of opinion at the top," said Ben Hillman, director of the Australian Centre on China in the World at Australian National University.

"It is possible that the new PSC will consist entirely of Xi loyalists, which will signify the consolidation of Xi's power, but pose great risks for China. A group of 'yes' men at the top will limit the information available for decision-making."

IN OR OUT?

At least two of the seven current Standing Committee members are expected to retire due to age norms. Reports this week in the Wall Street Journal and South China Morning Post suggest there could be as many as four openings, with Premier Li, 67, possibly among those stepping down.

As for the next premier, although Wang Yang, 67, and Hu Chunhua, 59, a former and current vice premier, respectively, are both considered by analysts to be well-qualified by the traditional standards of a role charged with overseeing the economy, they lack long-term connections to Xi.

Shanghai party boss Li Qiang, who has long-standing ties to Xi, is likely to join the PSC and is considered a leading contender to be premier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources close to party leaders.

Li's elevation to premier would be a strong sign of the importance of loyalty to Xi following Shanghai's punishing and unpopular two-month COVID-10 lockdown this year, for which Li drew heavy blame from residents.

Another loyalist seen by party-watchers as a candidate for promotion is Ding Xuexiang, 60, who is Xi's chief secretary and head of the Central Committee's powerful General Office, which manages the administrative affairs of the top leadership.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe, Martin Quin Pollard and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

    Closely-watched growth data for the world's second largest economy was due to be released on Tuesday.

    Several thousand protesters in Romania joined an anti-poverty march Thursday in the capital to express dismay over the rising cost of living, marking the latest protest in Europe over high prices and pay that workers say has not kept pace with inflation. The march in Bucharest was organized by the National Trade Union Confederation, Cartel Alfa, which said the cost of energy, food and other essentials are “spiraling to levels that send millions of workers into poverty.” Inflation has hit a record high in the Eastern European country, a European Union member since 2007.

    Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked officials to find a compromise that would allow the investment in Hamburg to happen, after six ministries initially rejected it on the grounds that COSCO, already the port's biggest customer, could get too much leverage. Lawmakers from the Green party and the Free Democrats, which formed a coalition last year with Scholz’ Social Democrats, openly criticized the plan.

    While Xi Jinping is primed to receive a third term as head of China’s ruling Communist Party on Sunday, it is unknown who will join him for the next five years on the party's leading bodies, the Central Committee and the Politburo. Analysts will scrutinize who joins, and who leaves, for any clues about the future direction of policy as well as just how much power the 69-year-old Xi has been able to amass as one of China's most influential figures in the country's modern political history. Most closely watched will be the Politburo Standing Committee, whose size fluctuates but has stood at seven members under Xi.

    The pro-Hong Kong independence protester who was filmed being beaten inside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester has rejected Beijing’s version of how the incident unfolded, saying the attack was “unprovoked.” The Hong Kong national, identified as Bob Chan, insists that he was dragged into the consulate’s grounds during the peaceful protest his group had organized on Sunday, contradicting China’s assertion that he “stormed” his way into the territory. The chaos, which was caught on now-viral security footage, has since sparked global outrage, with many condemning the consular staff.

    China is considering cutting the time that inbound visitors have to stay in COVID-19 quarantine, from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. China now requires travellers to isolate for 10 days on entry into the country, with seven days in a hotel room, followed by three days of home monitoring. Officials are targeting a cut in the quarantine period to two days in a hotel and then five days at home, Bloomberg said.

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lauded the reputation of military drones produced in his country and acknowledged concerns about their export. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly Corner“When images of Iranian drones were p

    The Zhengzhou campus, which is the world's largest iPhone factory with about 300,000 workers, has banned all eating in and asked workers to take their meals back to their dormitories starting from Wednesday, SCMP said, citing a notice posted to the factory's official WeChat account. "Production in the Zhengzhou campus remains normal, without a notable impact (from the Covid-19) situation," SCMP quoted a Foxconn spokesman as saying on Thursday.

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven years after China unveiled its ambitious Made in China 2025 plan to become globally competitive in 10 industries, President Xi Jinping is using the Communist Party congress this month to redouble efforts to “win the battle in key core technologies.”Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emerg

    After four consecutive failed rainy seasons, harvests in East Africa have become so barren that one person is likely to die of hunger every 36 seconds, according to a new report on acute food insecurity in the region.

    Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.

