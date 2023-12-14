Big rig driver dies after truck crashes into hillside on Highway 49 in Placer County

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Thursday morning when a big rig hauling about 2,000 pounds of gravel struck a hillside along Highway 49 in Placer County.

The crash was reported about 7:15 a.m. on Highway 49 near Old Foresthill Road in Auburn. Authorities arrived at the scene and found the tractor-trailer had struck the hillside at the American River Confluence, according to the CHP’s Auburn office.

The CHP said the big rig’s driver was injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were still investigating to determine a cause of the crash.

Authorities closed the highway as authorities worked at the scene. At 2:10 p.m. Thursday, the CHP announced Highway 49 was reopened to vehicle traffic.