Big-rig strikes, kills pedestrian on Interstate 5 in South Natomas, Sacramento-area CHP says

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday on an Interstate 5 off-ramp after being struck in freeway lanes by a tractor-trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called just after 4:20 a.m. to the West El Camino off-ramp from northbound I-5 in South Natomas for the collision.

A white big-rig struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the right-most lane, according to the CHP’s dispatch log.

No other information was available and the CHP’s North Sacramento office was not immediately available for comment.